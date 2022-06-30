Who Is Tina Fey's Husband? All About Jeff Richmond

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond have been married since 2001 and share two daughters

Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond attend the Tribeca TV panel premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 11, 2021 in New York City

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond have been together since before she was a star.

Richmond met Fey in the mid-'90s when they were both working at Second City in Chicago. Richmond told The New Yorker that when he first saw the woman who would become both a comedic star and his wife, she was performing improv with the kind of skill that would eventually make her famous.

"I don't want to say she was funny 'for a woman,' but there were so many talented men there at the time, and then suddenly there was Tina, who was so funny — and she was at home with all those boys on the stage," he said.

Richmond and Fey started dating, and after seven years together, the couple were married in a Greek Orthodox ceremony in 2001. Around the same time, the pair moved on from Second City and headed to New York City to pursue their careers in the entertainment industry. While Fey went on to become a household name, Richmond found success on the music side of the industry.

He was born in West Virginia and raised in Ohio

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond pose at the 34th Annual CSA Artios Awards at Stage 48 on January 31, 2019 in New York City Credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Richmond was born in Kilsyth, West Virginia, however, the Second City website notes that he was raised in Portage County, Ohio. It was there that he co-founded the Garrettsville Community Players before moving on to a gig with the Child's Play Touring Theater while attending Ohio's Kent State University. In 1985, Richmond graduated from the Kent State's School of Theatre and Dance, and in 2013, was given an honorary doctorate.

Richmond is a "levelheaded Ohioan," per The New Yorker, and it's this aspect of his personality that complements Fey's nature, according to the star herself.

He's older than Fey

Tina Fey (L) and Jeff Richmond attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: John Shearer/Getty

"We met when I was 24. He's nine years older than I am," Fey told Women's Health in January 2007, adding that it "was actually a really great age difference because he was much more mature" than someone who was the same age as her. She continued, "There was no game playing or 'I'll call you tomorrow.' It was a very easy, respectful relationship from the beginning, and it very quickly and easily became quite solid."

When asked if she was able to learn things from Richmond because he was older, Fey said, "Yeah. Yeah, I did. And he's just the most patient man … and very supportive."

He wishes his proposal to Fey had been more exciting

Jeff Richmond and wife Tina Fey pose at the MCC Theater Company's "Miscast" 2016 Gala at The Hammerstein Ballroom on April 4, 2016 in New York City Credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

When Richmond was ready to ask Fey to marry him, he did so while the two were on vacation at Lake Michigan. While it was a classic proposal involving Richmond bringing along champagne and getting down on one knee, there's one thing he regrets about the special moment.

Fey told PEOPLE, "My husband always said, 'If I'd known so many people would ask me how I proposed, I would have done it in some more theatrical way.' "

He's an Emmy-winning producer and composer

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Following their time at Second City, Richmond and Fey made their way to New York City where they both ended up working for Saturday Night Live. While Fey used her comedic skills as a writer and performer for the show, Richmond worked as a composer, creating music for SNL.

When Fey left the long-running skit show to bring 30 Rock to television audiences, Richmond also made his exit to work with his wife on her new comedy. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "On 30 Rock, we would be not necessarily occupying the same creative spaces all the time. She would be writing the script, and then I would be off in another room writing the songs … [I]t was very enjoyable!"

It also ended up being a good career move for Richmond, who not only wrote the show's theme song, but also took home three Emmy Awards for his work on 30 Rock.

That kind of success is surely why Richmond and Fey also worked together on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the Mean Girls musical.

He's mentioned in Alec Baldwin's book

Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey pose at The 2018 Tony Award "Meet The Nominees" photo call & press junket at The Intercontinental New York Times Square on May 2, 2018 in New York City Credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

When Alec Baldwin released his book Nevertheless: A Memoir in April 2017, he included an anecdote about both Richmond and Fey.

"When I first met Tina Fey — beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say — I had the same reaction that I'm sure many men and women have: I fell in love," Baldwin wrote while recalling a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin said that he'd asked the SNL talent coordinator about Fey's relationship status. "She pointed to a man sitting along the wall. Or maybe he was standing? This was Jeff Richmond, Tina's husband. Jeff is diminutive. Tina describes him as 'travel-size.' When I saw him, I thought, What's she doing with him? With his spools of curly brown hair and oversize eyes, Jeff resembles a Margaret Keane painting," he wrote.

When Baldwin worked alongside both Fey and Richmond on 30 Rock, the actor said, "I changed that to 'What's he doing with her?' Jeff, who was the talented composer and music supervisor on 30 Rock, is as loose and outgoing as Tina is cautious and dry."

He lives on the Upper West Side with Fey and his family

Alice Zenobia Richmond, mother Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond pose at the opening night after party for the new musical "Mean Girls" on Broadway based on the cult film at TAO Downtown on April 8, 2018 in New York City Credit: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Richmond and Fey are residents of the Upper West Side in New York City and have been for quite some time. But they've also made a few real estate-related moves over the years. Back in 2004, they paid $1.9 million for a condo in the area before selling it for $2.15 million in 2010, according to Curbed. However, they didn't leave the neighborhood when they sold their home.

In 2016, Richmond and Fey bought an apartment on West End Avenue for $9.51 million. For that price, the couple found themselves with a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom residence. Although the co-op had been listed for $7.5 million, Richmond and Fey had a good reason for wanting it: It sits directly above their current apartment, which would give them the potential to double their living space or at least ensure that no noisy neighbors moved in above them.

He was fascinated by Fey's scar

Tina Fey (L) and US composer Jeff Richmond attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10, 2018 in New York City Credit: Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty

When Fey was 5 years old, she was attacked by a stranger while outside of her home in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. The assailant cut Fey's cheek, and when Richmond spoke to Vanity Fair about his wife in December 2008, he said, "She just thought somebody marked her with a pen."

The wound left a scar that can still be seen on Fey's face, and Richmond told Vanity Fair that when he first met his future wife, the scar was "fascinating" to him.

"This is somebody who, no matter what it was, has gone through something," he said. "And I think it really informs the way she thinks about her life. When you have that kind of thing happen to you, that makes you scared of certain things, that makes you frightened of different things, your comedy comes out in a different kind of way, and it also makes you feel for people."

He begs Fey to wear her glasses in restaurants

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond attend "Mean Girls" celebrating 1 year on Broadway at August Wilson Theatre on April 09, 2019 in New York City Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

When Fey was first rising to stardom, she was known for wearing glasses. Fey sports them less these days, but as Richmond told PEOPLE in May 2004, her husband occasionally still asks the actress to don her signature accessory. "Whenever we go to restaurants, I beg her, 'Please put the glasses on because you get treated great when they know you're on TV,' " he explained.