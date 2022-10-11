Who Is Kieran Culkin's Wife? All About Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin has been acting since childhood, along with his older brother Macaulay Culkin, but his wife Jazz Charton wasn't in the public eye until she began a relationship with the Succession star.

Charton originally hails from the U.K., and moved to New York City from London in September 2010. She met her husband in 2012 at a bar, and they have kept a relatively low profile together ever since.

The couple tied the knot privately in 2013 while on a road trip in Iowa. On Sept. 13, 2019, they welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsey Sioux. Their son Wilder Wolf was born on Aug. 17, 2021.

Culkin joked about the pair's growing family on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards, saying that he couldn't help but feel guilty for his child-free night out.

"I'll tell ya, leaving my wife behind with the two kids, I do feel bad that I'm at a lovely hotel having martinis with friends," he told PEOPLE. "So, sorry honey. I'm trying to paint a picture that it's awful, it's dreadful, but I'm kind of having a lovely time." The actor added that life as a father of two had been both "wonderful" and "nuts" so far.

So who is Kieran Culkin's wife? Here's everything to know about Jazz Charton and her relationship with the award-winning actor.

She was born in London

Charton has not shared much publicly about her upbringing, except that she was born in London and brought up by a "single mum," former model turned artist Corinne "Coco" Charton.

Coco shares photos of herself and her art on social media, in addition to supportive posts about her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. The proud mom even partially credits herself for helping get Charton and Culkin together. As she wrote in one Instagram caption, she previously convinced her daughter to stay in N.Y.C., which eventually led her to meeting Culkin.

They met at a bar

The future couple met at an N.Y.C. bar in 2012. Culkin told The Hollywood Reporter that Charton was working in the music department of an ad agency at the time.

"I said, 'I'm Kieran. You have an English accent. What's your name?' " he recounted. "She said, 'Jazz.' I said, 'J-A-Z-Z, like the music?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'Well, that's f------ stupid.' "

He described Charton as the "most beautiful girl" to iNews in 2018, but revealed that his plans to meet her were almost ruined by another man who she was with that night.

Culkin waited until the other man left to go to the bathroom and went in to take his seat. "I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We've been together ever since," Culkin said.

They got married on a road trip

Charton and Culkin tied the knot on June 22, 2013, in Iowa.

In the years since their elopement, Charton has shared details and photos from the day on social media, writing in a 2017 Instagram post, "#tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I've ever made."

In 2020, she shared another photo from their wedding day and wrote, "7 years ago we went on what was supposed to be a 6 week road trip but ended up taking 3 1/2 months. 7 years ago we fell in love with Iowa. 7 years ago we met a girl named Kinsey who helped us get our marriage license and 7 years ago today we said I do in the rain with 3 strangers."

She's supportive of Culkin's career

Culkin might not be on social media, but that doesn't stop Charton from sharing words of support for her husband.

The day after Culkin hosted Saturday Night Live in November 2021, Charton dedicated an Instagram post to him, writing, "Proud would be an understatement. So lucky to see this impressive man achieve his dreams - even while our kids deprive me of sleep and just general quality of life."

She jokingly added, "Going to the after party was a mistake."

Their daughter was conceived after the Golden Globes

On more than one occasion, Charton has left little to the imagination regarding how their daughter Kinsey, who was born on Sept. 13, 2019, came to be.

In May 2019, Charton announced her pregnancy on Instagram adding "#theglobeswerefun" at the end of her caption, referencing the 2019 Golden Globe Awards where Culkin was nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Roman Roy on Succession.

After Culkin was nominated the following year and lost again, Charton shared a playful post poking fun at her husband. "My 3 time Golden Globe loser. I got pregnant the last time he lost so I'm out of consolation prize ideas..." she captioned a shot of Culkin holding an imaginary trophy.

As for her daughter's name, Charton shared in an Instagram post commemorating the couple's seventh wedding anniversary that "a girl named Kinsey" had helped the couple get their marriage license.

She has a tattoo drawn by her daughter

Charton turned a drawing by her "little lady" Kinsey, nicknamed Zissou, into a tattoo in early 2022. The mother of two has shared plenty of other glimpses into her family life on social media, though she never shows her children's full faces.

Their son didn't have a name for weeks after he was born

Charton and Culkin welcomed their second child, son Wilder Wolf, on Aug. 17, 2021, just a few months after announcing the pregnancy. But he didn't have a name for several weeks following his birth.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that year, the HBO star explained why it took the pair so long to settle on a name for their son.

"My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf," Culkin shared. "We found [the name] in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought 'That's great.' But instead of pulling the trigger on it, [we thought], 'Let's torture ourselves for about seven weeks,' disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked. 'Cause, we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl."

He explained that they waited until right before Charton gave birth to brainstorm names. "So, she's in bed and we have a dry erase board so we can go over every name we thought of. And we were like 'Let's focus on girl names because we really like these,' " he recalled. "We narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed it was going to be one of those two names if it's a girl and if it's a boy we're screwed."

"And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names," Culkin added with a laugh.

They didn't always want kids

Culkin has hinted that kids weren't always in the cards for the couple. In 2018, Culkin told iNews that the couple were apprehensive about having kids: "It just seems like a lot to take on. I suppose if she gets pregnant, that would be fine but it's really not on our horizon."

But their cat Django, named after jazz musician Django Reinhardt, was their first baby. "My wife loves Django so much," he said. "She won't even travel because she doesn't want to leave him."