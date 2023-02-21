Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband? All About Jamie Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears can always count on the support of her husband, Jamie Watson.

Spears and Watson met through mutual friends and dated on and off for a few years before getting engaged in 2013. A year later, the pair married during a New Orleans wedding.

"I was an 18 year old single mom, when this guy came into my life, he made me laugh more then I ever had before, and his never changing consistency gave me stability for the first time in my life," Spears captioned a heartfelt Instagram post for their eighth wedding anniversary. "I felt a sense of peace with him, and I think that's what being in love is suppose to feel like, just feeling at peace."

Together, the couple share one child together, a daughter named Ivey Joan. Watson is also stepdad to Spears' daughter Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge.

Over the years, the Zoey 101 alum has shared plenty of glimpses into their life together in Louisiana. Watson also regularly posts supportive messages for his wife on Instagram, promoting her projects and acting roles.

So, who is Jamie Lynn Spears' husband? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Jamie Watson.

He didn't know who Spears was at first

Unlike his wife, Watson is not in the entertainment industry. In fact, the low-key businessman didn't know who Spears was when they first met, despite her being a former Nickelodeon star and the sister of one of the biggest pop stars.

In the 2016 TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out, Watson said, "I'm just a normal guy with a normal job. I did not know about the family. I didn't know she had a TV show. I didn't know anything about her."

Watson reportedly works for a company that sells electronics to corporations. In the TLC special, Spears described her husband as a "normal guy with a normal job."

He and Spears have been married since 2014

Watson and Spears got married in New Orleans on March 14, 2014. The couple and their guests celebrated at the Audubon Tea Room. Watson wore a dark suit with a silky tie, and Spears wore a v-neck Liancarlo gown, which daughter Maddie helped her pick earlier that year. Maddie, who was 5 years old at the time, stood by her mom's side during the ceremony and also wore a white dress.

The pair had previously gotten engaged in March 2013. Spears celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, "Guesssss what??????" next to a photo of her and Watson with her new ring on full display. "#Hedidgood," she added.

He shares a daughter with Spears

After four years of marriage, Spears and Watson welcomed their first child together, daughter Ivey Joan, on April 11, 2018. She was named after Spears' late aunt.

"Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I've ever known," Spears told PEOPLE at the time.

Ivey Joan is Spears' second daughter. Reflecting on the difference between her first pregnancy and her second, Spears told PEOPLE, "This time, it's just been a really peaceful experience. I think the only difference is the support system I have around me."

She added, "I'm much more sure of myself as a young mother [now]. As a new mother with your first child, you are questioning and guessing everything. And as you go into it the second time, you're like, 'I got this. I figured this out one time before; I can do it again.' You have a little more confidence in yourself."

He's a loving stepdad

Watson is also a great stepdad to Spears' older daughter, Maddie. In fact, his relationship with Maddie is what initially attracted Spears.

"Just seeing the way he was with Maddie and the way he just fit right in — it wasn't like I ever had to tell him anything. Their relationship is so sweet," Spears told PEOPLE in 2018.

She continued, "He's the kind of dad that every little girl deserves to have. When I saw that, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is the man I love.' You fall in love with the people who fall in love with the people you love."

Watson echoed the sentiment during the 2016 TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out.

"I knew I wanted to marry [Spears] when basically I had fallen in love with Maddie just as much as her," he said. "And I couldn't not be a part of her or Maddie's life."

In addition to stepping into the stepdad role, Watson has also taken an active role in Maddie's extracurricular activities. He is her biggest cheerleader on the softball field, often accompanying her to games and boasting about her achievements on Instagram.

"Maddie played all last week with Marucci 2026 and got 3rd in the Gulf Shores World Series, then we played Saturday with Swarm where we got 2nd in a 1 day tournament," he wrote alongside a photo of the team in July 2020.

He also coached Maddie's basketball team, posting a photo of the "undefeated champs" in January 2020.

He was by Spears' side during Maddie's near-death accident

When Maddie was 8 years old, she got into a near-fatal ATV accident. While driving an ATV on her family's property, the vehicle flipped into a pond and became completely submerged, causing her to nearly drown.

"We dove in and we were able to rescue her," Spears said, recalling the accident years later. "When we were finally able to get her out of the water ... and the first responders took from me, we thought she was gone. We thought we lost our daughter."

First responders performed life-saving CPR and Maddie was rushed to the hospital.

A few days after the accident, Watson thanked fans for their prayers on Instagram and shared positive updates on Maddie's recovery, noting that she was awake and talking and showing no signs of neurological damage.

"Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much," Watson captioned a photo on Instagram of a shirt bearing the words "believe in miracles."

Maddie made a full recovery, but the traumatic experience still lives with Spears, as she shared in her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said. However, the mom of two has said some good did come out of it as it has made her very grateful for her family.

"When you have the worst thing you can think of in your life happen to you, it makes you look at everything else differently. You have a lot more gratitude," she told PEOPLE while discussing her memoir. "That was a miracle. That should be heard. There's a lot of dark things in this world today, and I think that putting something out there like that, that is so wonderful, is something that should be shared, especially when it made so many changes in a lot of lives for the better.

He's supportive of Spears

When Spears came under fire in the press and was accused of being complicit in her sister Britney's conservatorship, Watson spoke out in support of his wife and her family.

"I can assure you [Britney's] family loves her and wants the best for her," Watson told the New York Post in 2021. "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"

Spears has continued to defend herself in light of the complicated family dynamics with her sister. Speaking to PEOPLE in January 2022, she said, "I've only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous."

She continued, "It was really important for me to separate myself from my family to focus on the family I've created, which is me, my husband and my daughters. Setting those boundaries in place was really important."