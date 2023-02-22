Who Is Madelyn Cline's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Jackson Guthy

The Outer Banks actress and singer first sparked romance rumors in summer 2023

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 03:52 PM
Madelyn Cline arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3; Jackson Guthy of North of Nine attend Tumblr FUCK YEAH Party
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Madelyn Cline appears to be seeing Jackson Guthy.

Following her split from Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes in November 2021, the actress sparked romance rumors with Guthy in June 2022 after they stepped out together various times in California.

Months later, Cline confirmed she was "happily taken" in her February 2023 cover story with Cosmopolitan.

Though she didn't disclose the identity of her new beau at the time, she did share that her current partner makes her "incredibly happy."

"I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered," she told the publication.

That same month, onlookers at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere confirmed to PEOPLE that Cline brought Guthy as her date to the afterparty, where the two were seen kissing and cuddling.

From his career as a songwriter to his past relationships, here's everything to know about Cline's rumored new beau.

He's a singer-songwriter

Guthy has been playing piano since he was four and writing songs since he was seven. He performed his debut single "Loving" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2011 and has released countless EPs and singles since, including his most recent release "Like I Did" in March 2022.

"Can't believe it's been 2 years since I've released anything.. feels good to finally let this one go. A bunch of new music is on the way 🖤," he teased at the time.

He's opened for some big names

Following his musical debut in 2011, Guthy served as the opening act for Big Time Rush's Better With U North American Tour along with One Direction in 2012. He has toured with several other big names during his career, including Victoria Justice, Cher Lloyd, Emblem3 and MKTO.

He has several dogs

jackson guthy
jackson guthy/instagram

Guthy is a big dog lover and often shares photos of his pups on Instagram.

He was in a band produced by Randy Jackson

After touring with Emblem3 and MKTO, Ruthy was enlisted by Randy Jackson to front the rock band North of Nine. Following the release of their debut single "We Ride," the band released their debut EP Alive in March 2015, which was executively produced by Jackson and Gavin Brown.

He previously dated Olivia Jade Giannulli

Olivia Jade
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy. Olivia Jade/instagram

Before Cline, Ruthy dated YouTube personality Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. The two had an on-and-off-again relationship from January 2019 until August 2021, when Giannulli confirmed she was single during an Instagram Q&A.

He was first linked to Madelyn Cline in summer 2022

Ruthy and Cline first sparked romance rumors in June 2022 when they were spotted hanging out in Malibu, California. During her December 2022 interview with The Cut, it was revealed that Cline was in a relationship when the story mentioned the "Malibu home she shares with her boyfriend and dogs."

For her Dec. 21 birthday that year, Ruthy posted a tribute to Cline on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the actress smiling and holding his face close, per screenshots captured by fans.

Cline later confirmed she was "happily taken" in her February 2023 cover story with Cosmopolitan, noting that her current partner makes her "incredibly happy." That same month, Cline and Ruthy were seen kissing and cuddling at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere afterparty, where the actress brought the singer as her date.

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Robert Sieber, Danielle Olivera -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera and Boyfriend Robert Sieber Break Up After 2 Years Dating
outer banks
'Outer Banks' Star Madison Bailey Teases Kiara and JJ's Relationship in Season 3: 'They're Kindred Spirits'
Outer Banks
Drew Starkey Says 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Pushes Characters to New Limits: 'They're Challenged a Lot'
Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Shares Car Selfie with Sister Wives Star: 'Along for the Ride'
Christine Brown's Boyfriend David Shares Car Selfie with 'Sister Wives' Star: 'Along for the Ride'
RHOM O.G. Lea Black Returns and Gives Lisa Hochstein Some Tough Love amid Divorce in Sneak Peek
Lea Black Returns to 'RHOM' to Give Lisa Hochstein Tough Love About Her Divorce: 'He Had the Power!'
Gwendlyn Brown and Kody brown
Christine Brown's Daughter Calls Out Dad Kody's 'Manipulative' Approach with Ex Meri: 'False Hope'
love is blind season 4
'Love Is Blind' Returns for Season 4 This Spring with a Cast of Seattle Hopefuls
Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson arrive at the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband? All About Jamie Watson
Millie Bobby Brown Says 'Howdy 19' During Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles
Millie Bobby Brown Gets 19th Birthday Love from Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'Girl of My Dreams'
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Mama June's Wedding Included a Surprising Appearance by Estranged Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell
Sex Education Season 3
'Sex Education' 's Emma Mackey Has Bid 'a Happy Goodbye' to Maeve, Doesn't Expect to Return to Netflix Show
OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
The Cast of 'Outer Banks' : Everything to Know
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman arrives at the Netflix Hosts "Stranger Things" Los Angeles FYSEE Event at Netflix FYSee Space on May 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Stranger Things' ' Brett Gelman Praises His 'Really Impressive' Young Costars: 'I Learned' from Them
11 finalists competing in the AGT: All-Stars finale credit is: Joe Schmelzer
Meet the 11 Finalists of 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Jalisco, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Amy Robach and TJ Holmes stop to share a smooch while enjoying some quality down time by the pool in Mexico after Valentine's Day! Pictured: Amy Robach, TJ Holmes BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Share Poolside Kiss During Mexican Getaway Following ABC Exit
Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Allison Holker Thanks Fans for 'Hope and Inspiration' After Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss