Who Is Madelyn Cline's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Jackson Guthy

Madelyn Cline appears to be seeing Jackson Guthy.

Following her split from Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes in November 2021, the actress sparked romance rumors with Guthy in June 2022 after they stepped out together various times in California.

Months later, Cline confirmed she was "happily taken" in her February 2023 cover story with Cosmopolitan.

Though she didn't disclose the identity of her new beau at the time, she did share that her current partner makes her "incredibly happy."

"I've truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered," she told the publication.

That same month, onlookers at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere confirmed to PEOPLE that Cline brought Guthy as her date to the afterparty, where the two were seen kissing and cuddling.

From his career as a songwriter to his past relationships, here's everything to know about Cline's rumored new beau.

He's a singer-songwriter

Guthy has been playing piano since he was four and writing songs since he was seven. He performed his debut single "Loving" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2011 and has released countless EPs and singles since, including his most recent release "Like I Did" in March 2022.

"Can't believe it's been 2 years since I've released anything.. feels good to finally let this one go. A bunch of new music is on the way 🖤," he teased at the time.

He's opened for some big names

Following his musical debut in 2011, Guthy served as the opening act for Big Time Rush's Better With U North American Tour along with One Direction in 2012. He has toured with several other big names during his career, including Victoria Justice, Cher Lloyd, Emblem3 and MKTO.

He has several dogs

jackson guthy/instagram

Guthy is a big dog lover and often shares photos of his pups on Instagram.

He was in a band produced by Randy Jackson

After touring with Emblem3 and MKTO, Ruthy was enlisted by Randy Jackson to front the rock band North of Nine. Following the release of their debut single "We Ride," the band released their debut EP Alive in March 2015, which was executively produced by Jackson and Gavin Brown.

He previously dated Olivia Jade Giannulli

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy. Olivia Jade/instagram

Before Cline, Ruthy dated YouTube personality Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. The two had an on-and-off-again relationship from January 2019 until August 2021, when Giannulli confirmed she was single during an Instagram Q&A.

He was first linked to Madelyn Cline in summer 2022

Ruthy and Cline first sparked romance rumors in June 2022 when they were spotted hanging out in Malibu, California. During her December 2022 interview with The Cut, it was revealed that Cline was in a relationship when the story mentioned the "Malibu home she shares with her boyfriend and dogs."

For her Dec. 21 birthday that year, Ruthy posted a tribute to Cline on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the actress smiling and holding his face close, per screenshots captured by fans.

Cline later confirmed she was "happily taken" in her February 2023 cover story with Cosmopolitan, noting that her current partner makes her "incredibly happy." That same month, Cline and Ruthy were seen kissing and cuddling at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere afterparty, where the actress brought the singer as her date.