Who Is Lili Reinhart's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Jack Martin

Lili Reinhart appears to have a new man in her life.

On April 10, the Riverdale actress was seen outside the Los Angeles airport, wrapping her arms around actor Jack Martin and planting a kiss on him, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Martin is the first romantic relationship Reinhart has been linked to since last year, when she and Spencer Neville were spotted holding hands at Coachella. At the time, E! News reported that they were "casually seeing each other" after they met "through the industry and were introduced together by a few friends."

Before Neville, Reinhart dated her Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse on and off for several years before they ultimately split in March 2020.

Recently, Sprouse opened up about their breakup during his Call Her Daddy interview, admitting that he and Reinhart "did quite a bit of damage to each other," before adding that they're "good friends now." Interestingly enough, Reinhart's rumored new boyfriend actually parodied the interview a few weeks before he was photographed with the actress.

Here's everything to know about Reinhart's rumored new boyfriend, Martin.

He has a big following on social media

Before officially breaking into the acting industry, Martin had already gained a big following on social media, in particular, TikTok, where he has over 800K followers and over 46 million likes.

"I was an elitist about TikTok. I was like, 'I'm never downloading that app.' It's for 16 year olds to dance with their shirts off," Martin told Comicbook about his initial hesitancy to join the somewhat controversial app. "Then I went on there and I realized you can just make anything. You can make any video, as long as it's a minute."

"I saw some guy doing a sketch that was rich guys or something, and it was terrible. I was like, 'Oh, I could totally do that,'" he added. "I started doing the skits. Started doing that more. I actually got signed by a manager and an agent from that, which was the whole point of everything I was doing the whole time. Then I got this audition [for La Brea], which was my first pilot season audition ever. I booked it and here we are."

He's an actor

Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Like Reinhart, Martin is an actor who is best known for his role on the hit series La Brea.

He grew up in Virginia

Though Martin was born in Maryland, he grew up in McLean, Virginia, where he developed a passion for acting at a young age. Per his official website, "Jack's first connection to acting came from a wild experience in fifth grade, when he fell just short of a big part in a major feature film and realized how much he loved acting."

He graduated from Georgetown University

Martin graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 but also took a handful of classes at NYU Tisch's Stonestreet Studios Film & TV Conservatory, where "he studied in an intensive program focused on screen acting," per his website.

He didn't always plan to act

"I went to college to study political science with the hopes I'd go into a career in politics and changed my mind after the first semester," he told Bello.

He came to the conclusion he wanted to try to act with a little help from his mom, which he recalled in an interview with A Book Of.

"I remember talking to my mom and one of my friends, and we were sitting there talking about what I wanted to do as I actually didn't know what I wanted to do with my life back then. This is like halfway through college. And they're like, well, you seem to really like acting, I think you should try to be an actor. Don't you want to do that? And without hesitating, not even a thought given to it. I was like, of course," he said, adding, "When I decided I wanted to be an actor, I was too embarrassed to even tell my friends about it because I didn't know what they were going to say. I mean, all my friends in college went on to really classic corporate jobs ... getting that call was like, oh my God, it's really happening."

He previously parodied Lili Reinhart's ex-boyfriend

Weeks before going public with Reinhart, Martin parodied her ex-boyfriend Sprouse's Call Her Daddy interview in a skit where he pretended to be the "third Sprouse brother." The actor, who actually bares a striking resemblance to Sprouse, even wore a white button-up shirt and pretended to smoke a cigarette during the clip, as Sprouse notably did.