A week after tying the knot, newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have turned their attention to another extravagant wedding. But who is Isha Ambani, the bride whose nuptials are bringing together so many famous faces?

Ambani, 27, is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, who is India’s richest man, according to Forbes. Speaking to Vogue Australia in 2017, Isha praised her father as her “best role model.”

“Because of him I believe fearlessness is a virtue,” Isha said. “He raised me to believe I could achieve anything if I am courageous, hardworking and self-confident. He taught me there is no glass ceiling.”

Isha is set to wed Anand Piramal, the 33-year-old executive director of the global conglomerate Piramal Group and founder of Piramal Realty, in Mumbai on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Here are five things to know about the Indian heiress and businesswoman.

1. She’s an Ivy Leaguer

Isha didn’t skimp on her education. According to Forbes, she graduated from Yale University with double majors in psychology and Asian studies.

The Economic Times of India reports that she went on to earn her MBA from Stanford University in 2018.

“I’m fascinated by tech, and Stanford is Disneyland for techies!” Isha told Vogue in 2017.

2. She’s a prominent businesswoman

Named one of Asia’s women to watch by Forbes in 2015, Isha has followed her father into the business world. Both she and her twin brother Akash joined the board of directors at the telecom and retail units of her father’s company, Reliance Industries, in 2014.

According to Vogue, Isha is the driving force behind Reliance Foundation’s digital education program, which uses a digital platform to provide resources to teachers in rural India.

“I’m excited about positive applications of the internet in rural areas,” Isha told Vogue. “We can really see how access to technology has the power to improve people’s lives.”

3. Beyoncé performed at the pre-wedding celebration

Reuters reported that guests attending the pre-wedding festivities were given access to an app in order to keep track of all the activities that would be occurring ahead of the bride and groom’s big day—including a concert by the Grammy-winning singer, 37.

Giving her fans a glimpse into the bash, Beyoncé shared a series of photos on Saturday that highlighted the dramatic red and gold gown she wore, which had a slit on one side that stretched all the way to her hip.

The gown appeared to be one of the costumes she wore during the performance.

The singer also shared a series of photos and clips of herself onstage wearing an all-gold outfit and performing with two backup dancers and what appeared to be a full band.

4. Her family knows the Clintons

Beyoncé, Chopra, and Jonas aren’t the only VIPs at Isha and Piramal’s wedding.

Hillary Clinton is also attending the extravagant nuptials. According to Reuters, the Clintons have known the Ambani family for nearly two decades.

