Who Is Paul Wesley's Wife? All About Ines de Ramon

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon were first linked in 2018 and secretly tied the knot a year later

Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

When Paul Wesley was initially linked to Ines de Ramon, fans scrambled to confirm details about The Vampire Diaries actor's new romance.

De Ramon and Wesley were first spotted holding hands after a dinner date in June 2018. The actor previously dated his Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin on and off for four years before they split for good in 2017. Prior to that, Wesley was married to Pretty Little Liars actress Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.

Few details are known about the early stages of Wesley and de Ramon's courtship — they kept such a low profile that their eventual marriage only came to light when they were spotted wearing wedding bands.

Since then, however, de Ramon has shared snaps from her life with Wesley on social media, including throwbacks from their wedding and pictures of their rescue dog, Gregory.

So who is Paul Wesley's wife? Here's everything to know about Ines de Ramon and her relationship with the actor.

She works in the jewelry industry

De Ramon graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. She also holds a nutrition health coach certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. However, most of de Ramon's professional experience has been in the jewelry industry. According to her LinkedIn, she previously held roles in the jewelry department at Christie's and at luxury Swiss jeweler De Grisogono.

De Ramon currently works as the head of wholesale for Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, which counts stars like Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Mandy Moore among its fans. In February 2022, de Ramon even starred in a photo campaign for the brand, which she shared on her Instagram.

She and Wesley made their relationship Instagram official in 2018

Paul Wesley, Ines De Ramon, Nina Dobrev at a Wedding Credit: Paul Wesley Instagram

While Wesley and de Ramon were first spotted together after a dinner date in June 2018, they waited until July to make their relationship Instagram official. Wesley posted a photo of him and de Ramon smiling next to Jessica Szohr and Nina Dobrev at a wedding in Montauk, New York, officially marking the pair's social media debut.

She married Wesley in 2019

De Ramon and Wesley first sparked marriage rumors in February 2019 when they were spotted wearing matching bands while walking in New York City. While the pair did not comment on the rumors at the time, Wesley's Vampire Diaries costar Dobrev seemingly confirmed the speculation when she mentioned Wesley's "wife" during a podcast appearance in June 2019.

Dobrev explained that while she and Wesley didn't initially get along when they first started filming the hit show, they later became friends and stayed close even after the series wrapped.

"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends," she said.

On July 23, 2020, de Ramon posted a throwback photo from the pair's wedding on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. In the snap, de Ramon wore a white wedding dress while the couple kissed on a beach.

She likes to hit the slopes with Wesley

Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Indes de Ramon Credit: Nina Dobrev Instagram

Wesley is an avid snowboarder, and de Ramon often joins him for adventures on the mountain (though, according to her Instagram, she prefers to ski).

In February 2021, the two took to the slopes in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a double date with Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White.

On Instagram, Wesley said it was his preferred way to spend Super Bowl Sunday.

She speaks multiple languages

Paul Wesley, Ines De Ramon Credit: Paul Wesley Instagram

De Ramon captions most of her Instagram posts in French, especially throwback photos of herself growing up. She is also proficient in English, German and Italian.

She and Wesley have a rescue dog

Paul Wesley, Ines De Ramon Credit: Paul Wesley Instagram

De Ramon and Wesley share a rescue dog named Gregory — often called Greg or Greggy. The couple has posted photos of them taking Greg to the beach and camping in the mountains.

Wesley told PEOPLE in 2020's Sexiest Man Alive issue that spending time with de Ramon and Greg during the pandemic helped him gain a fresh perspective. "I'm in a fortunate position where I was able to take a break, and it was so important for me to do it," he said. "For me, I reset. I recalibrated. Kind of realized what was important to me, reprioritized my life."

In September 2020, de Ramon and Wesley took Gregory on a playdate with Dobrev's dog Maverick.