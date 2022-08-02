Who Is Madison Prewett's Fiancé? All About Grant Troutt

From his basketball background to his billionaire father, here are all the details on The Bachelor alum's fiancé

Meet Madison Prewett's soon-to-be husband!

After appearing on The Bachelor season 24, Prewett found her happily ever after two years later with now-fiancé Grant Troutt.

A 26-year-old speaker and minister to athletes and churches, Troutt made his relationship with Prewett Instagram official on May 5, after dating for five months. They both posted sweet carousels to their respective pages with heartfelt captions detailing their love for each other.

Fast forward three months, the couple got engaged on Aug. 31 after dating for less than a year. Troutt proposed in a romantic setting at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Grant was waiting for me and led me out to the beach, where he had candles and flowers and a Bible with my new name on it," Prewett told PEOPLE exclusively. "And the ring of my dreams!" She added, "He was definitely worth the wait."

Now that Prewett has found her person, here's everything to know about Troutt, from his basketball background to his billionaire father.

He's from Dallas, Texas

Troutt was born in Dallas, Texas on March 5, 1996. He grew up in his hometown and attended high school at the Episcopal School of Dallas, where he was a duel athlete in both basketball and football.

He's the son of billionaire Kenny Troutt

His father is billionaire Kenny Troutt, founder of long-distance phone company Excel Communications. He took the company public in 1996 and later sold it to Teleglobe in a $3.5 billion deal in 1998, per Forbes.

He reinvested the profits in stocks, bonds, and horses. Furthermore, he's the owner of WinStar Farm in Versailles, Kentucky. The company is known for its outstanding breeding of Thoroughbreds, including a Kentucky Derby winner.

He has a background in business

Although his LinkedIn hasn't been updated in a while, it says that Troutt works as a financial analyst at Blue Stone Innovation Partners, an investment capital fund based in Frisco, Texas.

He's a former college athlete

Troutt was recruited to play basketball at the University of California, Santa Barbara on a full scholarship in 2015, but retired a year later as a result of medical complications. He was sidelined for the remainder of the 2016 season with a hip injury, per his UCSB bio page. Prior to retirement, his primary position was a guard.

Following his athletic run at UC Santa Barbara, he transferred to Southern Methodist University where he continued his education from 2016 to 2019. He had several investment and business internships during his time in school.

He's very outspoken about his faith

With only 17 posts on his Instagram (dating back to February 2020), the majority of them include lengthy captions about his newfound love for Jesus and his journey in faith.

His first post explains that he's faced many highs and lows over the past few years, but has learned that Jesus "is the only thing that is ever gonna satisfy [his] heart." He wrote, "His love captured me in my darkest moments and I was met with a smile and a love that changed everything."

He added, "I promise nothing in this world, other than HIM, is going to ever bring life and a life WORTH living. I want to live a life of meaning and purpose and significance and that is found in following Jesus!"

He's also opened up about his faith on The Built Different Podcast, where he told host Zach Clinton about his difficult past and how he overcame affliction and adversity thanks to God.

He was nervous when he first met Madison

When Prewett and Troutt publicized their relationships on Instagram for the first time in May, they each recalled what the past five months have been like since they initially met. The Bachelor alum even reminisced about their first date together, in which nerves were ever-present.

"It's been special since the first date: when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions," she wrote.

Fortunately, the date ended on a high as she notes that they "[ended] the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours."