Who Is Alan Cumming’s Husband? All About Grant Shaffer

Alan Cumming and Grant Shaffer have a long-lasting love story.

The couple was together for two years before they tied the knot in a London civil ceremony in January 2007, eight years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that made it legal nationwide.

"Not only are we so happy to be able to celebrate our love for each other, but also to be able to do it in a country that properly recognizes the rights of same-sex couples," Cumming said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"As residents of America we would have loved to marry there, but we hope that soon the civil rights that we have been afforded in the U.K. will be available to all gay Americans, and we look forward to celebrating not only our marriage, but the end of prejudice."

Since then, the couple has given several glimpses of their relationship, both on social media and on the red carpet.

Cumming is best known for his acting roles, including Broadway's Cabaret and most recently Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!, and Shaffer has created a name for himself as an artist and illustrator.

From his career to his relationship with Cumming, here's everything to know about Shaffer.

He's a notable illustrator

Per his official bio on his website, Shaffer has worked in Manhattan as an artist/illustrator for over 25 years. His illustrations have appeared in magazines and newspapers such as The New Yorker, The New York Times and Interview Magazine and he has had 12 solo gallery exhibitions.

He has worked as a storyboard artist for big films and music videos

In addition to doing illustrations, Shaffer has done work as a storyboard artist, creating music videos for Beyoncé, Madonna and Michael Jackson, and contributing to big films such as tick, tick...BOOM!, Angels in America, Zoolander, The Girl on the Train and many more.

He's also a teacher

Shaffer also teaches illustration courses at the School of Visual Arts, as well as general art at the Hetrick-Martin Institute, per his official website.

He and Alan Cumming met through mutual friends

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

During a previous interview with Closer Weekly, Cumming discussed his relationship with Shaffer revealing that they met through mutual friends in N.Y.C. "He's lovely, kind, and hilarious, but he's also the first person who hasn't wanted to change me," he told the publication. "We respect each other, and we were a bit older when we met, so you know yourself more and are more respectful."

He and Alan Cumming got married twice

Five years to the day after celebrating their civil partnership in London, the couple held a second wedding at New York's Soho Grand Hotel in January 2012. The wedding came months after New York became the sixth U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage.

"On the 5th anniversary of our wedding in London Grant and I tied the knot again in NYC!!!" Cumming wrote on Twitter, with a photo of him and Shaffer embracing at the hotel bar. Cumming later added a second photo, with the simple caption, "Just married."

He worked with Alan Cumming on the children's book The Adventures of Honey & Leon

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

In September 2017, Cumming and Shaffer joined creative forces as they worked together on the children's book The Adventures of Honey & Leon. The book, which is about the couple's "dearly departed doggies," was written by Cumming with illustrations from Shaffer.

"Honey and Leon were both rescue dogs. I had Honey, and Grant had Leon, and when we got together they were about 4, and so then they became, you know, brother and sister. And so this book is kind of about us," Cumming told WSHU Public Radio about the book's inspiration.

During the interview, Cumming also noted that the book wasn't his first collaboration with his husband, as Shaffer created illustrations for his bar Club Cumming. "We had some Club Cumming glasses and trays and things, he drew those ... and actually he's done a really beautiful mural on two walls of the bar. .. It's kind of a big celebration of our two major collaborations."