Who Is Molly Shannon's Husband? All About Fritz Chesnut

Molly Shannon and Fritz Chesnut met through a mutual friend in 2000

By
Published on April 11, 2023 12:14 PM
Molly Shannon and Fritz Chesnut attend Venice Family Clinic Art Preview at Google Los Angeles on May 18, 2019
Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Molly Shannon has been married to her husband Fritz Chesnut since 2004.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member and the seasoned artist were first set up on a blind date in 2000 by a mutual friend. In the years that followed, they welcomed a daughter and a son together and relocated from New York City to Los Angeles.

Growing up, Shannon says she always knew motherhood was in her future. Luckily, she quickly established that she and Chesnut were on the same page once they started dating.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mother. I babysat a lot when I was little, and I just really wanted that," the Never Been Kissed star told NPR's Terry Gross. "And I told Fritz, you know, when we first started dating and he wanted that, too."

So who is Molly Shannon's husband? Here's everything to know about Fritz Chesnut.

He grew up in California

Molly Shannon and husband Fritz Chesnut attend the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Fall 2001 - Marc Jacobs Fashion Show on February 12, 2001 at Bryant Park in New York City, New York
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Chesnut was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1973 but was primarily raised near Santa Barbara, California.

He received his bachelor's degree from University of California, Santa Cruz in 1995. He went on to get his MFA in 1997 from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. After living in New York for several years, he returned to the west coast with his family in 2008.

He's an artist

Molly Shannon and husband and artist Fritz Chesnut pose for a picture with a piece of his artwork as they attend the Angel Art Fundraiser Hosted by Project Angel Food at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 10, 2017
Greg Doherty/Getty

Chesnut primarily creates patterned and textured paintings, and has had his work shown in galleries and exhibits nationwide since the 1990s.

"When I'm making my work I like to have it look like it was kind of grown or you know somehow organic," he told friend and Swell Season Surf Radio podcast host Tyler Breuer. "All of my paintings kind of look like structures or grids and patterns and things that have kind of been dissolved or decomposed."

"Sometimes I'm like 'that painting's not quite there,' and I'll look at it for a month and be like 'you know what, I love that painting.' Sometimes the stuff grows on you, or grows on me," he added.

Chesnut shared how sometimes he still has moments of doubt and works best when he is alone and focused on his art. To help him concentrate and settle down, he starts his day by surfing or running.

He married Shannon in 2004

Molly Shannon and fiance Fritz Chesnut during 2004 Conde Nast Traveler Magazine Hot List Party
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

In 2000, Shannon was set up with Chesnut by Jane Pratt, founding editor of now-defunct Jane magazine.

"All the years I was on SNL, I didn't think about kids. I was focused on work. But toward the end, I was looking for a serious boyfriend who could turn into a husband that I could have children with," Shannon previously told Page Six.

After four years of dating, the couple married in a private ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, on May 29, 2004.

He and Shannon have two children

Molly Shannon with her family
Molly Shannon Instagram

The pair became first-time parents when their daughter, Stella Shannon Chesnut, was born on Sept. 28, 2003. Less than two years later, Shannon and Chesnut welcomed their son, Nolan Shannon Chesnut, on March 15, 2005.

After graduating from a Los Angeles high school in 2022, Stella followed in her mother's footsteps when she began studying drama at New York University the following fall.

In March 2023, Shannon weighed in on "nepo baby" discourse, telling Page Six, "I feel like Stella always followed her heart. Whether you have a family member in showbiz or not, it's about following your heart."

"I just want her to follow her passion," she added. "She is loving starting drama and she is just having the time of her life. So I am so happy for her."

After losing her mom and sister in a tragic car crash as a child, Shannon doesn't take "any" aspects of parenting "for granted," The White Lotus star wrote in her memoir, ​​Hello, Molly!, "Some of the stuff that people complain about, as far as parenting goes, I can't relate to. I just think, They are alive!"

He enjoys surfing

Molly Shannon and Fritz Chestnut attend LAXART 2013 Garden Party on July 21, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Chesnut developed a love of surfing as a young teenager living in Isla Vista, California, just north of Santa Barbara. However, he took a break when he began pursuing art in college. By the early 2000s, he was living in New York and picked it up again.

The artist passed down his passion for surfing and skating to his son, introducing Nolan to both at a young age. Though the boy initially took to skating more, a trip to Hawaii further sparked his interest in surfing, and it's something that the father-son duo enjoy doing together.

"My advice to any dads that are trying to get their kids into surfing, just introduce it and then you know, at least for me, it's that age of like he just kind of came to me and was like, 'So what's that,' 'What kind of board is that,' 'Let me see your surfboards,' 'Let me check this out,' " Chesnut said on the Swell Season Surf Radio podcast.

They are involved with each other's work

Molly Shannon (L) and artist Fritz Chestnut attend the Hammer Museum's 12th annual Gala in the Garden on October 11, 2014 in Westwood, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Despite being different types of artists, Chesnut says he and Shannon occasionally share opinions on each other's work projects.

"She's not educated in the arts the way I am, but I look to her and she has a good instinct as to what's really catching her attention, so that's kind of interesting," he said on the Swell Season Surf Radio podcast.

Chesnut added, "And then vice versa you know, she'll show me scripts or things that I'll read and I'll say 'This looks really good' and she'll get my opinion, so there is you know we get each other's opinions on stuff but I've never collaborated with her or anything like that."

While they work in different fields, the two share their passions and support each other often, attending museum galas and red carpet premieres together.

Related Articles
Emmy Rossum (L) and Sam Esmail attend the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Emmy Rossum's Husband? All About 'Mr. Robot' Creator Sam Esmail
Jack Black (R) and wife Tanya Haden attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award gala at Dolby Theatre on June 4, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jack Black's Wife? All About Musician Tanya Haden
Who Is Alan Cumming’s Husband? All About Grant Shaffer
Who Is Alan Cumming's Husband? All About Grant Shaffer
Sebastian Maniscalco and Lana Gomez attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Who Is Sebastian Maniscalco's Wife? All About Lana Gomez
Nicole Johnson (L) and honoree Michael Phelps attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 at Pauley Pavilion on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Is Michael Phelps' Wife? All About Nicole Johnson
Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the "Succession" European Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2021 in London, England
Who Is Matthew Macfadyen's Wife? All About British Actress Keeley Hawes
Stella Arroyave and Anthony Hopkins attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Anthony Hopkins' Wife? All About Stella Arroyave
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Who Is Mama June Shannon's Husband? All About Justin Stroud
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend "Nightcap" Season 2 New York Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on June 6, 2017 in New York City
Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? All About Chris Henchy
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney arrives for 2018 From Paris with Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jimmy Kimmel's Wife? All About Molly McNearney
Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson
Who Is Sarah Snook's Husband? All About Dave Lawson
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrive to Los Angeles premiere of HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on June 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Amy Adams' Husband? All About Darren Le Gallo
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Porsha Williams' Husband? All About Simon Guobadia
Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck attend "Marcel The Shell With Shoes On" Premiere during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stateside Theater on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas
Who Is Jenny Slate's Husband? All About Ben Shattuck
Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins
Who Is Clare Crawley's Husband? All About Ryan Dawkins
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Who Is William Daniels' Wife? All About Emmy-Winning Actress Bonnie Bartlett