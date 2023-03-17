Who Is Jeremy Strong's Wife? All About Emma Wall

Jeremy Strong may be a star in front of the camera, but his wife Emma Wall, works behind the scenes.

Wall, a Denmark-born documentary director, married the Succession star in 2016 after meeting him at a party in 2012. Together, the couple shares three daughters.

Though they tend to keep their relationship private, Wall chimed in during Strong's 2021 interview with The New Yorker when asked if she noticed a difference in her award-winning husband while he was playing Kendall Roy.

"He does a really good job of maintaining what he's doing but also creating a space for the family and a normal life," she said.

However, Strong said his wife's answer surprised him. "I think she feels a sort of energy shift," he said. "But it does make me feel like I'm living a double life."

Here's everything to know about Jeremy Strong's wife, Emma Wall, and her relationship with the actor.

She married Strong at a castle in Denmark

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Strong and Wall met in October 2012 at a party in New York being held during Hurricane Sandy.

In 2016, Strong and Wall tied the knot at Dragsholm Slot, a castle in Zealand, Denmark. One of the oldest secular buildings in Denmark, the original castle was built around 1215, but it has undergone restorations over the years to conserve the building.

She is a psychiatrist

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Wall is a child psychiatrist, who most recently worked in the Los Angeles foster care system and as a clinician and educator at UCLA.

She received her BA from Brown University, and went on to attend Oxford University Medical School, where she graduated with honors. Wall completed her fellowship and residency at both Columbia University and Cornell University, and has worked with refugees and volunteered in hospitals around the world.

She is a documentary filmmaker

Bryan Bedder/Getty

In addition to her work as a psychiatrist, Wall is also a documentary filmmaker and the co-founder of Guest House Productions. With her Guest House cofounder Betsy Hershey, she co-directed Guerilla Habeas, a documentary that tells the story of two lawyers fighting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over immigrants threatened by deportation.

"We started on this film at a time when I think so many of us were really appalled by what was happening in the immigration system," she told Deadline. "So we started this in the beginning of 2019, following the Muslim ban, following Trump's zero-tolerance policy that was separating families at the border. And we — as so many people, I think, in this country — were feeling incredibly helpless and hopeless. It felt like these grave injustices, these human rights violations, and we didn't know what to do about it."

The documentary had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September 2022, and premiered in February 2023 as a part of MSNBC's "The Turning Point" documentary series.

She and Strong share 3 daughters

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Strong and Wall are the proud parents of three daughters: Ingrid, Clara and a third daughter whose name has not been shared.

In April 2018, Ingrid was born in Copenhagen after season one of Succession wrapped filming. Strong says becoming a father changed him for the better.

"My life has changed a lot in the sense that there's some sort of stable center," he told GQ in 2019. "I never had that before — I was always just kind of a transient and work was the only thing. And that feels different now, in a very good way. There's something to come home to."

Clara was born in November 2019, and the father of two later shared a special way he keeps both of his daughters close to him. During a virtual appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in October 2020, Strong showcased a custom necklace dedicated to his girls.

"On the back is my daughter's footprint," he told the host, referencing his eldest daughter. "And then my other daughter, I've got a bell. Her name is Clara, and the bell felt sort of clear and shining and bright, which is what her name means."

Wall and Strong welcomed a third daughter in September 2021, but have not publicly revealed her name.

They split their time between New York and Denmark

Michael Kovac/Getty

The couple and their kids split their time between apartments in Brooklyn, New York, and Copenhagen, Denmark. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they bought a summer home in Tisvilde, Denmark, a seaside town north of Copenhagen.

"I love Denmark. I find it a very sane and gentle place," Strong told The Guardian in 2021. "It feels like a refuge for me, and it's great to have somewhere that's a docking station after all this work, which I find very enervating and scary and stressful."