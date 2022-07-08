Who Is Regé-Jean Page's Girlfriend? All About Emily Brown

The Bridgerton actor has been linked to Emily Brown since 2019

Emily Brown and Regé-Jean Page attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Regé-Jean Page and girlfriend Emily Brown are all about the love, as they proved when making a rare appearance together at Wimbledon in July.

The Bridgerton star first sparked romance rumors when he was spotted kissing Brown in February 2021, but the couple has kept a low profile since.

The Gray Man actor has refrained from talking about his love life in interviews and Brown only occasionally accompanies him to events; they first were seen hand-in-hand at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2021 — where Page was honored with standout performance for his role on Bridgerton — and recently watched a match at Wimbledon together.

From when they first started dating to Brown's profession, here's everything to know about the English actor's girlfriend.

She's a copywriter

Brown works as a copywriter and has done freelance work for a variety of brands, including Nike, Converse, and Uber, The Daily Mail reports.

She's a soccer player

In addition to working as a freelance copywriter, Brown is also a soccer player. Cosmopolitan reports that she plays part-time for Football Beyond Borders, a charity organization that uses soccer to reach and educate local youth.

She isn't active on social media

While Page is a public-facing figure, Brown doesn't appear to have any active social media accounts.

She studied at Manchester University

Brown previously studied at Manchester University, per a 2014 interview with The Tab. In the feature, Brown revealed the "weirdest thing" she's ever stolen while drunk, saying, "I managed to sneak a giant vase, about 75cm tall, from a club without anyone noticing, even though there were flowers poking out of it."

She's been linked to Regé-Jean Page since 2019

While Page and Brown first sparked romance rumors in February 2021 when they were spotted kissing in London, it seems their relationship dates back to 2019 when the actor was filming Bridgerton season 1.

In a post shared by his costar Nicola Coughlan, Brown can be seen cuddling up with Page at the Netflix show's Christmas party in 2019.

She and Regé-Jean Page are super private about their relationship

While Brown and Page have made a handful of appearances together, they have yet to talk about their relationship publicly. Page also hasn't posted about Brown on social media. That being said, it seems like Page is a true romantic when it comes to love.