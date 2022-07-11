Who Is Jesse Palmer's Wife? All About Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo attend the 2017 DreamBall To Benefit Look Good Feel Better at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 27, 2017 in New York City

Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo attend the 2017 DreamBall To Benefit Look Good Feel Better at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 27, 2017 in New York City

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer might not have ended up with any of his season 5 contestants, but he did find love with model Emely Fardo.

PEOPLE confirmed that the former Bachelor lead was married shortly after ABC announced that Palmer was taking the reins as host of the popular franchise in September 2021. Palmer had previously appeared on the series as the fifth Bachelor in 2004. He ended his season in a relationship with Jessica Bowlin, but the pair broke it off a month later.

Palmer began dating Fardo around 2017, and the two became engaged in Paris in July 2019. "I've been so enamored, so in love with this woman and it only has grown. I'm head over heels for her," he told DailyMail.com after their engagement. In 2020, the pair said "I do" during an intimate ceremony after postponing their original wedding plans due to the pandemic.

The two aren't shy about sharing photos of their romance on social media. They regular update fans with snaps from their life at home and their vacations all around the world on Instagram (the couple's adorable Aussie Doodle, LouLou, makes frequent appearances as well).

So who is Jesse Palmer's wife? Here's everything to know about Emely Fardo and her relationship with the TV host.

She's a model and photographer

Fardo is originally from Brazil, but she later moved to New York City to start her career. While it's unclear when she began modeling, she posted about her new modeling comp cards from New York Model Management in 2016.

Most of the shots Fardo has shared on her Instagram page appear to be from various fashion shoots, but she has also posted images of herself walking the runway.

Fardo doesn't only enjoy being in front of the camera — she's worked as a professional photographer, too. The Brazilian model previously shared several of her professional shots on Instagram. In 2016 and 2017, Fardo posted some of her food photography, including cocktails and syrupy pancakes from restaurants in New York. She also shared a wedding photo of a recently married couple that she had taken.

She and Palmer met in a boxing class

Jesse Palmers and Emely Fardon Credit: Emily Fardon Instagram

Although Palmer and Fardo both work in entertainment, they met off the clock — in a boxing class.

After getting engaged, the former NFL quarterback told DailyMail.com that he and Fardo met during a boxing class and that he felt an immediate connection to her. "She has taught me, cares for me like no one else," he went on to say. "She has made me be the best version of myself. She loves me unconditionally."

They kept their wedding a secret

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo attend as Hublot launches "Fame v Fortune" Timepieces with Street Artists Tristan Eaton and Hush at Lightbox Studios on November 29, 2017 in New York City Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Fardo and Palmer share a lot about their relationship online, but the two kept their wedding under wraps. In fact, fans didn't even realize they had tied the knot until they were seen wearing wedding bands in the summer of 2021.

The couple got married on June 5, 2020 in a quiet and private ceremony at a close friend's house in Connecticut, after having to cancel their initial plans to wed in Provence, France. "We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area and that were in quarantine at the time," they told PEOPLE. "We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!"

Despite the scaled-down ceremony, the newlyweds couldn't have been happier about their nuptials. "Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!" they said.

She loves to travel

Emely Fardon in France Credit: Emily Fardon Instagram

Fardo loves to travel, and her Instagram is full of photos from her trips around the globe.

She previously posted photos of herself taking a dip in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, hanging out with Palmer on a boat in Italy, drinking wine in France and going sightseeing in London — just to name a few.

When it came time for Palmer to pop the question, the Bachelor host knew the perfect place to do it. He planned a secret trip to Paris, where the couple took their first trip together, but told Fardo they were heading to his home in Montreal to avoid any suspicion.

"On Monday morning I surprised her and said 'Pack your bags, we're going to the airport,' " he told DailyMail.com. The pair spent a few days in Paris before heading to Champagne, where Palmer surprised Fardo with a 3.5-carat diamond ring.

"I was trying to find the right one she would like. I wanted to get the ring shape, setting and band right," he said. "She said I knocked it out of the park."

She and Palmer have a dog

Jesse Palmers and Emely Fardon Credit: Emily Fardon Instagram

Fardo and Palmer adopted their dog LouLou together in 2020. The Australian shepherd-poodle mix has her own Instagram, which lists her full name as Mademoiselle Loulou Palmer. The pup's bio says she is "the sweetest of the beasts" and will "do anything for food." Loulou is regularly spotted in photos with Fardo and Palmer on their own Instagrams.

She likes to workout — often with Palmer by her side

Given how the couple first met, it's unsurprising that Fardo is a big fan of exercise. The model regularly shares photos of herself doing different kinds of workouts, often with Palmer by her side.