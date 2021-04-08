Who Is Elliot Grainge? All About Sofia Richie's Fiancé

Sofia Richie is engaged!

On April 20, the model, 23, announced her engagement to boyfriend Elliot Grainge.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she wrote alongside a photo of Grainge proposing and another of them sharing a kiss as she showed off her gorgeous ring.

The couple later celebrated their engagement with a party that included Nicole Richie, Joel and Benji Madden, and Miles Richie.

Richie first made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021, posting a photo of herself and the CEO of indie record label 10K Projects sharing a kiss on the lips. That day she also shared another snap of the pair embracing on her Instagram Story.

Richie, who split from Scott Disick in 2020 after three years together, simply captioned the post with a black heart emoji. "So happy for you sis!😍," pal Paris Hilton wrote in one supportive comment made on the post.

So who is Richie's fiancé? Here's everything you need to know about the music executive.

He Has Music Business Roots

sofia richie Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie | Credit: Sofia Richie/Instagram

From a young age, Grainge has always been surrounded by music thanks to his father, Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

Over his decades-long career, the London-born executive has worked with an impressive roster of artists, including Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse, Rihanna and Katy Perry.

Among his many accolades, Lucian was named Billboard's first-ever Executive of the Decade and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2016.

He Grew Up in the U.K.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge | Credit: Sofia Richie/Instagram

Although he currently resides in Los Angeles, Grainge grew up across the pond, where he inherited his father's love for the music business.



"I was a weird kid who used to read the music trades," he told Variety in a 2019 profile. "What I noticed about my father's negotiating style was how transparent, honest and sensible he was. When you put your cards on the table like that, negotiating is less competitive and more about teamwork."



He went on to attend Northeastern University in Boston, where he received a bachelor's degree.

He Has His Own Record Label

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Timothy Norris/Getty

After graduating from college, Grainge moved to Los Angeles and started 10K Projects by signing rappers Trippie Redd and Tekashi 6ix9ine, according to Forbes.

The label has amassed 18 gold and 8 platinum/multi platinum singles, with Grainge earning a spot on Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2020.

He Loves Eminem

sofia richie Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge | Credit: Sofia Richie/Instagram

Although Grainge's musical taste is wide-ranging, Eminem holds a special place in his heart.

"I was obsessed, thought he was the coolest thing in the world," he told Variety in 2019. "If you look at the streaming data and analytics over the past six years, you'll see anyone under 28 around the world has been raised on hip-hop. It's a lifestyle, a culture, as rock once was for another generation. And I believe it was Eminem who took it to the next step in terms of global reach."

He's a Private Person

Sofia Richie/Instagram Credit: Sofia Richie/Instagram