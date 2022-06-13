Who Is Jordan Fisher's Wife? All About Ellie Woods

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods are officially parents!

After announcing in December 2021 that they were expecting their first child, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Riley William on June 7, 2022.

"What a journey this has been. we're so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜," the duo captioned a sweet Instagram video featuring photos throughout Ellie's pregnancy as well as a few pictures of baby Riley.

The actor and Woods, who are both from Birmingham, Alabama, met when Fisher was 13 years old.

The couple eventually got engaged in May 2019 and tied the knot the following year in a private Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding ceremony in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 21.

Here's everything to know about Fisher's wife.

She and Jordan Fisher were childhood best friends

"We were best friends growing up," The Flash star previously told PEOPLE. After their relationship turned romantic as adults, Fisher knew "pretty much two months into dating" that Woods was "the one."

She and Jordan Fisher got engaged at her family home

Fisher went all out for his romantic proposal to Woods, which took two months to plan. "I'm a very hard person to surprise so the fact that he pulled it off, kudos to you, babe," Woods previously told PEOPLE.

Fisher chose to get down on one knee at Woods' parents' beach house in Birmingham, which Woods describes as "a really special place" for the couple.

The proposal was complete with a serenade from one of their friends, Nicholas, who "popped out of the woods" and began singing the couple's favorite song "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar.

She's four years younger than Jordan Fisher

While Fisher was born on April 24, 1994, Woods was born in June 1998. For her 23rd birthday in 2021, Woods and Fisher celebrated by spending the day at Harry Potter World.

"Bringing in year 23 with sweet friends and Harry Potter World! Thank you for all the birthday wishes! What a wonderful day and looking forward to a wonderful year!" Woods captioned a photo of her and Fisher sharing a kiss in front of Hogwarts.

She graduated from the University of Alabama

Woods reflected on post-grad life in an Instagram post from January 2020, writing, "I've been so blessed to be able to travel before @jordan_fisher and I start this new chapter. Post grad life is going to be challenging and exciting. I'm going to miss my friends and family in Birmingham but I also can't wait to see what waits for me in New York!"

She has her own vlog