Who Is Keegan-Michael Key's Wife? All About Producer Elle Key

While the Key & Peele comedian may be the more famous face in his relationship, Keegan-Michael Key's wife, Elle Key, also boasts an impressive career in entertainment.

Elle (née Elisa Pugliese) has been working in Hollywood for more than 10 years, and her list of credits includes the 2007 film The Cake Eaters and 2008's August, among others.

She and Keegan-Michael got married in her hometown of New York City in 2018, and the duo have since collaborated on several professional projects together, including an award-winning podcast.

While Elle's work is typically behind the scenes, Keegan-Michael never fails to praise his wife for her accomplishments and frequently gives her sweet shout-outs on Instagram.

"You've shown me what the human heart is capable of and you've shown how love can change the world for the better. I am grateful for every day that you're a part of," the actor wrote in honor of their three-year anniversary.

Elle is equally as supportive of The Super Mario Bros. Movie star's career and has accompanied him to several of his red carpet premieres over the years.

So, who is Keegan-Michael Key's wife? Keep reading to learn more about Elle Key.

She's a television producer

Rich Fury/Getty

Like her husband, Elle works in entertainment as a producer. In addition to producing films like Boy Meets Girl, This American Journey and Better Off Single, she's also collaborated with her husband on a few TV shows, including the celebrity game shows Brain Games and Game On!, both of which aired for one season in 2020.

"This wouldn't be happening without the support of our amazing executive producer," Keegan-Michael wrote in an Instagram post announcing Game On!, tagging his wife. In the photo, the couple posed alongside Venus Williams and Rob Gronkowski, two of the show's A-list contestants.

She created an award-winning podcast with Keegan-Michael

Elisa Pugliese Instagram

Currently, Elle directs and produces The History of Sketch Comedy, an episodic Audible podcast that is performed by Keegan-Michael. The duo co-wrote the podcast, which "highlights performers and sketch shows from the first acting troupes that toured Europe in the 1500s to the rise of Variety television, and training grounds such as The Second City in Chicago."

Speaking to The View about the podcast in 2021, Elle said that the idea for it came from observing Keegan-Michael's "encyclopedic knowledge" of sketch comedy.

"We both love comedy, it's something our relationship has been based on," she said.

The couple also joked about Elle's decision to have her husband do all the sketches, rather than source clips from historical comedy moments.

"I was like, you're just going to do all of it, you should just do it all," she explained.

Keegan-Michael interjected: "I was like, 'I'm sorry, I'm doing what now?' "

At the 2022 Webby Awards, the show won the award for best writing in the podcast category. Elle and Keegan-Michael accepted their award together, and the producer gave a short and sweet speech: "Find someone who inspires you," she said, before giving her husband a kiss.

In March 2023, the pair turned the podcast into a book. "It has been a dream project — to collaborate with my writing partner, and partner in all things on this love letter to comedy — Elle hit it out of the park and I couldn't be more proud of his project," Keegan-Michael told PEOPLE of the non-fiction book, which is described to be both a masterclass and a memoir.

She and Keegan-Michael got engaged in 2017

Elisa Pugliese Instagram

On Nov. 14, 2017, Keegan-Michael announced his engagement to Elle in a tweet.

"She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I'm the luckiest man ever. She said yes!" he wrote.

Prior to his relationship with Elle, the comedian had been married to actress Cynthia Blaise from 1998 to 2017.

She married Keegan-Michael in 2018

Keegan-Michael Key Twitter

Eight months after their engagement, the couple got married in a small, private ceremony at their New York City home on June 8, 2018. The intimate wedding was attended by friends and family of the couple.

Elle wore a Prada gown, and Keegan-Michael donned a classic suit by Paul Smith. For flowers, the bride carried a bouquet of purple orchids designed by Elan Flowers, all of which were on display in photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

The comedian later discussed the low-key wedding during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "We got married on the ninth floor of our apartment building and then we just had second street deli up in our apartment with our family and friends."

He then shared that they had a second celebration the following night with 270 guests on the top of the World Trade Center. "I was literally drunk on happiness," he said of the special night.

On their one-year anniversary, Elle commemorated the milestone with an Instagram post: "When two people who get together can do more for the world then they could have done alone; that's a soulmate. Happy Anniversary to my soulmate and my moon and stars! One year. 99 years to go," she wrote.

For his post, Keegan-Michael shared a photo from their wedding day and wrote in the caption, "Because of how much you love me; you are showing me how to love myself, and that's the greatest gift anyone has ever given me. Happy Anniversary. You are my angel."

She's supportive of her husband's career

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Even when Elle and Keegan-Michael aren't working together, she's still his biggest champion and promotes his projects like they're her own. Whether she's posting his movie posters or photos she snapped of billboard advertisements for his upcoming projects, she tends to show off his work on social media.

She's also supported him on the red carpet on numerous occasions.

Elle even bragged about her husband's costar Meryl Streep telling PEOPLE she was "a little bit in love" with Keegan-Michael after working together on the Netflix film The Prom.

"This is lovely. Shes's lovely," Elle wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the article, adding the hashtag #menotjealous.

She has an affinity for the NFL

Elisa Pugliese Instagram

Elle is an avid NFL fan, a passion she shares with her husband — although they root for different teams. While the Michigan native supports the Detroit Lions, Elle is a New York Giants fan.

Despite this, the couple still attend games together to support each other's teams. "Thank you @keeganmichaelkey for supporting your wife's team," she captioned a photo of her and the actor on the field at MetLife Stadium in October 2019.

In 2022, Keegan-Michael hosted the NFL Honors Awards and received some help from his wife when it came time to write his script.

During an NFL Game Day interview ahead of the awards show, the Schmigadoon! actor gave his wife a sweet shout-out. After mentioning his iconic 80-foot harness drop at the 2019 Oscars, he jokingly asked Elle, who was off camera, if he should do it again for the NFL Honors.

"That's Elle, my writing partner and my producer," he explained after asking her to write another harness drop into the script.

"Make it a hundred feet, to match the yards," he joked.

Her love for sports also appears to translate to baseball, and the Bronx native shared a photo of her and Keegan-Michael posing with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge on Instagram in February 2020. "Best part about being in Miami so far is being able to spend time with my favorite Key AND my favorite Yank-key 😊♥️🕺," she captioned the photo.

She helps Keegan-Michael pick out his outfits

Elisa Pugliese Instagram

Although Keegan-Michael and Elle may not agree on sports teams, they agree on one thing — that Elle has the best sense of style.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Keegan-Michael shared that his wife has "impeccable taste" and that when it comes to picking out his clothes, he likes to "leave things to the experts."

When hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest asked the comedian if Elle helped pick out his outfit, the comedian answered, "Everything on my body, was chosen for me to wear by Elle."

"Even my watch," he added, "She put this entire ensemble together, we even got these nice socks."

He concluded, "She has a knack for it, a real knack."