Who Is Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend? All About Elaine Siemek

Appearing on the hit series Outer Banks brought Rudy Pankow more than just fame — it's also how he met his girlfriend Elaine Siemek.

The two both work on the Netflix series, on which Pankow stars and Siemek works as an assistant.

Siemek is also a professional film photographer, and she sometimes shares photos of the Outer Banks cast. While the pair keep the details of their relationship relatively private, they have given fans the occasional glimpse into their romance on Instagram.

So who is Rudy Pankow's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Elaine Siemek and her relationship with the actor.

She also works on Outer Banks

Presley Ann/Getty

Siemek and her boyfriend both work on the Netflix series Outer Banks, which is where they first met. While Pankow stars as loyal sidekick JJ Maybank, Siemek works behind the scenes as an assistant to showrunner Jonas Pate.

She and Pankow have been linked since at least November 2020

Elaine Siemek Instagram

Siemek and Pankow keep their romance private, but they have been publicly linked since November 2020, when the Outer Banks star shared photos of Siemek on Instagram for her birthday.

Pankow captioned the carousel, "You give me butterflies everyday ... literally. Happy Birthday PBM❤️."

She's close with the Outer Banks cast

In addition to Pankow, Siemek is pals with the rest of the hit show's cast, and regularly posts photos from the set with Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss.

After season 1 finished filming in October 2019, Siemek shared a series of photos of her and the Outer Banks stars with the caption, "I have such an insane amount of love for the cast and crew of Outer Banks. A family for life." She also posted a snap of the cast celebrating after wrapping season 3 in 2021. "From the Barbados archives," Siemek wrote next to a photo of her, Pankow and the rest of the squad at dinner.

Pankow defended her in November 2021

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In November 2021, Pankow shared on Instagram that his girlfriend had been the target of ongoing harassment from his fans.

Pankow wrote, "I want to thank my amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support and are here for just a fun time. Unfortunately I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis. It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal 'hate.' "

He continued, "Not only is she not what she is being accused of being, she is the complete opposite and actively is so. Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don't know the relationship personally."

She is a film photographer

Siemek isn't only an assistant on Outer Banks. According to her website, she also works as a professional film photographer. Siemek describes herself as "a film photographer who enjoys taking environmental portraits," noting that she uses "professional SLR and TLR cameras, point-and-shoots, Polaroids, and Super 8s to capture the beauty in front of me."

She and Pankow balance work with their personal lives

Rudy Pankow Instagram

In an April 2020 interview with Seventeen, Pankow said that his Outer Banks character has taught him how important it is to make sure he balances work and his personal life.

Pankow said, "JJ taught me how to balance both worlds of not only acting as JJ, but also balancing work and not work. If it's cherishing your family time or being in a relationship at some point, there's a balance to everything."

During filming breaks, the couple unwinds by traveling all over the world. Siemek has posted photos from their various trips, including a carousel of videos from their Italian getaway in September 2022 and a few snaps from a nature-filled trip in July.

The pair also rang in Pankow's birthday in August with a "full moon swim," as Siemek wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for making life sweeter, I love you beyond," she wrote next to a series of videos from their night excursion.

She and Pankow were in a short film together

Rudy Pankow Instagram

In July 2020, writer and director Alyssa Toledo released the short film Virgo, starring both Pankow and Siemek. The five-minute movie features the pair around the 2:30 mark. The short also features Pankow's Outer Banks costar Drew Starkey.

Fans once accused Siemek of selling photos of Pankow

Dave Starbuck/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In August 2021, fans of Outer Banks accused Siemek of selling photos of her boyfriend to fan accounts. The accusations became so bad that Siemek had to defend herself, sharing in an Instagram story that she had never sold a photo to anyone.

"I just want to make this clear since people like to say anything on the internet with no proof. I've never sent 'exclusive' photos or videos of Rudy to any fan account ever," Siemek wrote. "I would definitely never do that without his permission. I've only ever sent 1 birthday video to someone that Rudy was a part of and agreed to be in. Please stop spreading baseless lies about me and please stop harassing me and my family over things you have no proof of."

Siemek called out Pankow's fans again in an Instagram story after she was accused of cheating on the actor in October 2022.

Elaine Siemek Instagram

"Y'all stupid as hell for thinking that's me and also on the '1st of last month' we were flying from Barbados to Italy so 😂," she wrote. "Please stop posting bull---- narratives that you make up because you're bored. It's exhausting and embarrassing.

Siemek finished off by sharing a photo of her and Pankow holding up their middle fingers with a red heart.