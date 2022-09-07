Who Is Maddie Ziegler's Boyfriend? All About Eddie Benjamin

Maddie Ziegler first rose to fame on the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms.

Her stardom really took off, however, when she was cast in the award-winning music video for Sia's hit single, "Chandelier," at just 11 years old. From there, she headed to Hollywood to pursue a career in entertainment, starring in various other Sia videos before transitioning into acting. She has since landed roles in HBO's Fallout, the Sia-directed musical Music and Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story.

Ziegler's career is not the only aspect of her life that has been flourishing in recent years — the actress' love life is also thriving, as she has been dating up-and-coming musician Eddie Benjamin since March 2020.

Like his girlfriend, the Australian singer-songwriter and music producer got his start at a young age, first gaining prominence when he was 16 years old. Since Benjamin is still fairly new to the music scene, he is a bit of a mystery to fans. One thing is clear, though — the two rising stars are very much in love.

"I feel very excited every day that I get to date him," Ziegler said of Benjamin. "We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun. It's honestly the best. I love it."

So who is the musician that won Ziegler's heart? Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about Eddie Benjamin.

He is an Australian musician

Benjamin was born and raised in Bondi Beach, Australia. His father was a drummer and he grew up surrounded by music, as he told Euphoria Magazine in a 2021 interview. By the time he was a teenager, he had already learned to play a variety of instruments, including piano, guitar and bass.

"My parents played a huge role in my artistic upbringing. They never pushed me to do anything and really gave me freedom," he told Wonderland for his December 2020 cover story.

When he was in high school, he formed a musical group called Haze Trio with two other young musicians, and they won numerous competitions across Australia. Some of his early influences were Prince, Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis and Amy Winehouse, whose song "Back to Black" he has famously covered.

"That song has just been with me since I was really young. I used to listen to it all the time and have always loved Amy Winehouse as an artist," Benjamin said of the hit song.

He has written and produced music for major stars

Benjamin first shot to fame at just 16 years old when he began producing music for major artists such as Meghan Trainor, Ryan Tedder, Labrinth and Earth, Wind & Fire. In 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Benjamin moved out to Los Angeles to start making music of his own. It wasn't long before he attracted the attention of celebrities like Justin Bieber and Sia.

Justin Bieber is his mentor

Bieber first reached out to Benjamin after he saw a video of the young artist singing on Instagram, as Benjamin explained during an interview for WiLD 94.9. The two then struck up a friendship, with Bieber taking Benjamin under his wing and mentoring him.

In 2022, Benjamin opened for Bieber during the first leg of the Justice World Tour before the "Holy" singer had to postpone the tour due to health issues. Ziegler joined her boyfriend on the road to show her support, telling Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show, "I would love to see Justin of course, but I cannot wait to watch Eddie perform … I'm going to be like the groupie like following around everywhere."

In the mini documentary Next Chapter, Bieber gave an inside look at his relationship with Benjamin, who he has dubbed "the next generation." The two artists sat down for a candid conversation about the pressures of being famous at a young age and Bieber offered Benjamin some career advice before the two did an acoustic duet of Bieber's "That Should Be Me."

He is very close with Sia

After making the move to L.A., Benjamin was introduced to Sia by Ziegler. The two Australian artists immediately connected, bonding over their shared home country. Just as she did for Ziegler, Sia began mentoring Benjamin — even letting him live at her L.A. compound full-time since he did not have any family in the U.S.

"You didn't have your family in town when we met, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to have to be your mom here.' I just got extremely protective, as I'm over Maddie," Sia said to Benjamin in a joint interview for Interview magazine.

"Moving to L.A. as a 15-year-old is very daunting. I'm quite a social person, I love to be around people who I really enjoy. When I met you guys [Sia and Ziegler] I definitely felt at home," Benjamin added.

Ziegler slid into his DMs

In September 2021, Ziegler and Benjamin graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore. During their joint interview, Ziegler revealed the origins of their romance and admitted that she was the one who made the first move. In typical Gen Z fashion, their relationship started on social media after Ziegler messaged Benjamin on Instagram.

"It was so random. I was a fan of him on Instagram and we started talking," she told the magazine, adding that they exchanged messages back and forth for a bit before finally meeting up at The Grove in L.A.

"He got on a flight back to Australia that very night," she said of their first in-person encounter. "It was so quick, and we were friends for over a year before we got together."

He inspires Ziegler

Although Ziegler had once vowed she would never date someone in the entertainment industry, that quickly changed when she met Benjamin. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained that instead of competing against one another, they "inspire each other every day."

"We feed off of each other so much. I think it's so cool that we push each other every day," she said. "It's cool that we can give each other advice. He's just been so supportive."

He and Ziegler have collaborated

In addition to inspiring each other's work, the creative power couple have also combined their talents for a few collaborative projects. In April 2021, Ziegler starred in the music video for Benjamin's song "Speechless," which is a track on his debut EP, Emotional. In the video, Ziegler shows off her amazing dance skills while Benjamin sings the love-inspired lyrics.

Ziegler celebrated the release on Instagram, posting some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot and writing, "You work harder than anyone i've ever met. i'm the most proud and i admire you so much ❤️ the speechless music video and eddie's ep emotional is out now !!!!!"

He and Ziegler are very open about their relationship on social media

While some Hollywood couples prefer to keep their relationship private, Ziegler and Benjamin aren't afraid to share their romance with the world. Both stars have amassed large followings on Instagram and TikTok and they often post about each other on their accounts.

In 2022, Benjamin documented all the fun he and Ziegler had on the Justice World Tour on TikTok. He posted videos of Ziegler walking on top of his tour bus, giving him post-show head massages, teaching him skincare tips and other sweet moments.

That same year, Benjamin showed some support for Ziegler's career and joined her backstage for her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He posted photos from the night on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Proud is an understatement .you're such a remarkable person and an amazing leader to so many. go bestie." The couple also made an adorable video of themselves lip-synching Benjamin's chart-topping hit, "Weatherman." The short clip, which was posted to Ziegler's TikTok, received over 1 million views.