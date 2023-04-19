Who Is Christine Brown's Fiancé? All About David Woolley

Christine Brown is getting married!

The Sister Wives star got engaged to her boyfriend of four months, David Woolley, in April 2023.

The exciting news comes over a year after her split from Kody Brown, whom she was previously married to for 25 years, and eight months after she told PEOPLE she was seeking a monogamous relationship.

"I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be a mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually," Brown said.

She added, "Adventurous would be great. Someone who just wants to try new things because now I'm into trying new things all the time. I just want to have fun all the time."

Fans first learned of their relationship on Valentine's Day, when both Brown and Woolley posted photos of each other for the first time on Instagram. Since then, the pair have been increasingly more public, spending quality time with Brown's children and documenting their weekend getaways on social media.

So who is Christine Brown's fiancé? Here's everything to know about David Woolley and his relationship with the TLC star.

Christine hinted of "exclusively" dating someone one week before she and David went Instagram official

The Sister Wives star teased her new mystery man back in February 2023 when she revealed on social media that she was dating someone "exclusively." The exciting news came on the heels of Brown's January Instagram post in which she shared that she was ready to date again following her split from Kody.

"He's wonderful and romantic and so kind, and everything I've been looking for," Brown said on her Instagram Story. The reality TV star added that her new partner is "incredible with Truely," her and Kody's youngest child.

She continued, "He's absolutely a dream come true and I'm so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit." At the time, Brown said she wasn't ready to share the identity of her new beau: "I'm keeping him to myself, though."

Brown ended her message noting how "excited" she was for this next chapter.

He and Christine publicized their relationship on Valentine's Day

Brown hard launched her budding romance with Woolley in a sappy Valentine's Day post on Instagram. Her tribute featured a trio of photos, including a snap of her and Woolley cuddling on the couch and another of them cradling Brown's grandchildren.

"I finally found the love of my life, David," she wrote alongside the photo gallery. "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it's first breath."

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," Brown added of her "soulmate." She signed off with multiple hashtags, adding she's "feeling good" and "blessed."

Woolley also gave Brown a Valentine's Day shoutout. He posted a sweet selfie of the pair with the caption, "My Queen❤️," along with the hashtag "soulmates."

He proposed to Christine after a few months of dating

After going public with their romance in February, Woolley asked Brown to marry him in April while on a weekend getaway in Utah. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," she told PEOPLE of her fiancé. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

"I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," Brown gushed.

Brown also shared their engagement news with fans on Instagram. "We're engaged!" she captioned a sweet photo of her and Woolley with big smiles wrapped in one another's arms. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

The bride-to-be donned a white blouse with lace sleeves and showed off her new sparker in a separate Instagram photo carousel. The ring's intricate design features three bands intertwined, one silver, one gold and one black. Brown wrote, "We don't always get second chances in life, I'm blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It's time to plan a wedding!!!"

He's a proud grandpa

Woolley has only been on Instagram since February 2023, but his page is adorned with cute family photos of his adventures with his daughter Kati's three young sons.

"Grandkids are the best," Woolly captioned a photo carousel of him with his grandchildren. One snap is of Woolly and his grandchild relaxing on the couch in their pajamas, while Woolly poses for a picture with his grandchild in front of a fountain in another. In the last photo, the grandad is seen gazing at his child's newborn warmly swaddled in a hospital blanket.

The couple have already begun blending their families. In April, Woolley shared a photo of him, Brown and Truely visiting Kati and her family. "Had so much fun seeing my daughter and her boys for a short visit!" he wrote alongside the family portrait.

He gets along with Christine's daughter Truely

While Woolley and Brown are avid adventurers themselves, Woolley has also started "making memories" and exploring other parts of the world alongside his soon-to-be stepdaughter, Truely. In April 2023, the trio embarked on a family vacation to Los Angeles, where they visited popular tourist destinations like Universal Studios, Voodoo Doughnuts and the beach.

"Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I've been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids," Brown captioned a photo carousel, including multiple photos of the three of them at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Woolley, Brown and Truely also stopped to snap a selfie with their giant donuts, while another photo shows the three of them relaxing at the beach in the sunshine.

Brown added, "Adventuring with @david__woolley and Truely in California @unistudios this weekend has been wonderful."

His nickname for Christine is "queen"

These lovebirds have a thing for nicknames! Woolley often refers to Brown as his "queen" and he her "king" on social media. The day they went Instagram official, Woolley posted a solo shot of his queen and expressed how he's "the luckiest guy."

"When I'm with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we're just standing still and it's perfect and I have never felt like this before. When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me," he wrote. "I'm the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me. Love, your king ❤️"

In March 2023, Woolley uploaded a photo of a mirror on which Brown had written, "I love you! My King." He then thanked his "soulmate" and "love" for "all the little things she does for me."

Brown frequently calls her fiancé "king" in her own Instagram posts or with a hashtag.