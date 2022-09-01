Who Is Kat Graham's Fiancé? All About Darren Genet

The couple first started dating in 2017 after meeting on set

Kat Graham and Darren Genet
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty

Kat Graham will be walking down the aisle soon.

In May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that the Vampire Diaries alum is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Darren Genet.

The two quietly got engaged during a vacation in Mexico for Genet's birthday, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that "Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier."

The couple first started dating in 2017, but have kept their relationship fairly private ever since, only posting a few photos together on social media over the years.

The two made their red carpet debut at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in December 2021, where they honored jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

From the way Genet met Graham to the countless TV projects he's worked on, here's everything to know about the actress' fiancé.

He's a director and producer

Genet is a director and producer who has worked on a number of different TV and films over the years. He's best known for his work as a cinematographer on MacGyver, Good Girls, CSI: Miami, and many more.

He's from Florida

Genet hails from Miami Beach, Florida where his love of film first began. Per his bio on his website, the director "has been making films since he could hold a camera." After growing up in Florida, he eventually switched coasts as he attended the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, California, where he earned his MFA.

Kat Graham
Kat Graham/Instagram

He previously worked on The Vampire Diaries

The cinematographer has worked on countless CW shows over the years, including The Vampire Diaries, on which Graham starred as Bonnie Bennett. He also worked on the show's spinoff series The Originals and Legacies before the franchise came to a close earlier this year. Additionally, he directed a handful of episodes of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

He met Kat Graham on set

While Genet and Graham first met on set, a source tells PEOPLE that set actually wasn't The Vampire Diaries. Sometime after connecting, the two started dating in 2017 before getting engaged in May 2022.

He has a production company with Kat Graham

Genet and Graham have their own production company together called Instinctive Entertainment, which is "focused on developing content across a variety of platforms," per the producer's site.

He's passionate about humanitarian work

Like Graham, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, Genet is passionate about humanitarian work and often shares his work with UNHCR and other organizations online. He previously worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and worked on a refugee documentary titled Witness, which was later featured in Trevor Noah's docuseries titled The Tipping Point.

