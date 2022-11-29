Who Is Cole Hauser's Wife? All About Cynthia Daniel

Cole Hauser is famous for his roles in iconic films like School Ties, Dazed and Confused and Good Will Hunting, but most recently he's garnered attention for playing the beloved antihero Rip Wheeler on the neo-western drama series Yellowstone.

Although fans are used to seeing Hauser with his on-screen wife, Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly, he's actually riding off into the sunset with someone else: Cynthia Daniel, his partner since the '90s, wife since 2006 and mother of his three children.

"We've been together for 25 years," he told PEOPLE in November 2020. "Through so many wonderful ups and downs as relationships do. We've stayed strong together and just battled through everything and still love each other."

In 10 years, the Yellowstone star hopes to be "sitting on a beach with my wife, kids will be out of the house, and we'll have a nice little island somewhere."

Here's everything to know about Cole Hauser's wife, Cynthia Daniel.

She's a twin

Cynthia has a twin sister: Brittany Daniel. The sisters grew up in Gainesville, Florida, and began modeling together when they signed with the Ford Agency at 11 years old. They also began acting and were featured in Doublemint Gum commercials as the Doublemint Twins. At 19, they moved to Los Angeles to begin filming season 2 of Sweet Valley High. Brittany continued working as an actress while Cynthia got behind the camera and became a photographer.

Since then, the sisters have started a shared Instagram page and a lifestyle blog called The Sweet Life.

In 2022, the Daniel sisters spoke with PEOPLE about the closeness of their relationship. "We are so intertwined," Brittany said. "Everything that's hers is mine and everything that's mine is hers."

After Brittany was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2011 and learned she might never be able to have children of her own, Cynthia donated her eggs to her sister. On Oct. 24, 2021, Brittany and her husband Adam Touni welcomed their daughter Hope Rose Touni.

"I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her," Cynthia told PEOPLE. "I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we've always shared everything, so why not this?"

She's an actress

Cynthia started acting in the '80s, and secured a leading role on the '90s television series Sweet Valley High in which she and sister Brittany portrayed twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield. The twins also appeared in 1995's The Basketball Diaries with costar Leonardo DiCaprio. Cynthia stepped away from acting after Sweet Valley High ended in 1997.

While she's since devoted herself to photography, Cynthia returned to the screen nearly 25 years later. In 2022, she and Brittany starred in the Disney+ remake of Cheaper by the Dozen. They announced their involvement in 2021 on Instagram. "Back together again!" they wrote. "We're thrilled to be working on [this] @disneyplus movie."

She's a photographer

Cynthia is a professional photographer and owns her own business, Five Arrows Photography. On her business' website, Cynthia shares why she loves photography and what she thinks makes a photo special.

"My name is Cynthia, but most people call me Cyn," she writes. "My kids would say I think everything is beautiful... well they're right. I see beauty pretty much in everyone and everything ... As we all know time passes quickly. I feel honored to help freeze some of those precious moments."

While she specializes in family photography, she does everything from weddings to lifestyle to celebrity shots.

She and Hauser have three children

Cynthia became a mom in 2004 when she gave birth to her first child and eldest son, Ryland. She and Hauser welcomed a second son, Colt Daniel, on June 12, 2008. The pair welcomed their daughter, Steely Rose, in 2013.

In 2022, Cynthia posted on Instagram to honor her husband on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day my love," she wrote. "You bring each and everyone of us such joy, laughter, love, wisdom, and curiosity. Thank you for always striving for the best in everything you do. We love you so much baby."

In 2020, Hauser posted a similar dedication to his wife and the mother of his children. "Happy Mother's Day to the best mother I know," he captioned a photo with Cynthia. "Thank you for the strength and love that you show our children everyday. Love you babydoll."

She and Hauser have been together since the '90s

In 2020, Hauser was featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue. The actor shared that, although he loves Montana, it's rough being away from his children and his wife for months at a time while shooting Yellowstone. "We've been together for 25 years," he said of Cynthia, noting that while he's away, his sons "kind of take over, making sure that mom and Steely are watched over. That's how I raised them and I'm proud of them for that."

As for the future, Hauser shared that he's looking forward to relaxing on a "little island somewhere" with Cynthia. "We're just going to have our feet up, boat kind of out in the ocean, nothing too crazy. Just enjoying the second half of our life," he said.

According to Cynthia's Instagram, it looks like the pair may be reaching that goal sooner rather than later. In June 2022, she posted a shot of her twirling in a dress in front of crystal-clear water. "This picture truly captures how happy I am to be living in my home state again," she wrote. "I never thought in my wildest dreams I would move back to Florida. Thank @colehauser22 for always making my dreams a reality."

She runs a lifestyle blog

In 2017, Cynthia and Brittany launched a lifestyle blog called The Sweet Life. The blog features everything from recipes to fashion and beauty advice to photography tips from the pro herself.

"I feel like our fans helped create this," Cynthia told PEOPLE after the site's launch. "They're always asking so many questions about our beauty regimen, workouts, etc. We just started communicating with them and I feel like it evolved organically from there."

"Our blog is going to be different because you're getting two takes — my take and Britt's take," she added. "It's almost like you have two blogs in one!"

The sisters also included a throwback page featuring photos and clips from their days on Sweet Valley High.

She and Brittany are cancer advocates

In 2014, the twins stepped out to a Stand Up To Cancer event, where they spoke with Lifescript TV about Brittany's cancer diagnosis.

"I feel super grateful to be alive, and it feels amazing to be at this event because if it wasn't for events like this and raising awareness and money, I would not be here," Brittany said. "So I feel super grateful to be here with my sister who was a big part of my recovery and the reason why I'm here."

When Cynthia was asked what it was like watching her sister go through her cancer journey, she said: "It is horribly painful to see your sister going through that and you almost want to take their place, you're like, 'Can I just switch positions for a day so she can have a break and just have a normal life again?' It was definitely challenging, of course."

At another Stand Up To Cancer event in 2016, Brittany revealed to The Morning Show with Aaron Michael Sanchez that their dad had passed away from lung cancer. Cynthia added that, while her sister's diagnosis and battle was extremely challenging, they both grew from the experience.

"It's definitely made me braver and stronger," Cynthia said. "Just watching her go through this and seeing her strength, makes me feel like I can do anything and I feel like this happened to her for others to look up to her and I know she'll be such a great spokeswoman."

She is her husband's "rock"

The Yellowstone star often posts shots of his wife on Instagram.

In 2018, he posted a photo of Cynthia looking out at the mountains of Montana. "My rock and mountains together," he wrote.

Being away for months at a time is a struggle, Hauser has said, but the couple make sure Cynthia is able to visit him in his home away from home. The two also make a point to have getaways from time to time. In a July 2022 Instagram post, Hauser shared that Cynthia went the extra mile on a trip to attend the Calgary Stampede. "After a long week of being on my feet working, my amazing wife woke me to rub my feet," he wrote. "[You're] the best @nancykruhpeoplenhauser."

Cynthia also regularly supports her husband during premieres and red carpets. In November 2022, she stood by Hauser's side at the premiere of Yellowstone season 5, along with their two kids, Colt and Steely. Just a few days later, the couple stepped out together again at the CMA Awards, where Hauser presented the award for album of the year to Luke Combs.

"Great night presenting album of the year @cma with my gorgeous wife last eve!" the actor captioned a video of him and Cynthia on the red carpet.