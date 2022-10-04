Who Is Tia Mowry's Husband? All About Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict are going their separate ways.

The Game actress and fellow actor Hardrict first met on an indie film set in 1999. They developed a friendship before officially dating in 2000.

"I met my husband Cory on the set of a movie we were both filming called Hollywood Horror in 1999. It was the last year of Sister, Sister and I had decided to embark on my first feature film. I wasn't really focused on boys at the time, since I was in my early 20s, juggling my career and going to school — however, while Cory and I were filming, he took a liking to me rather quickly," Mowry told PEOPLE in 2020.

The two tied the knot in April 2008 in an outdoor ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara in front of 170 friends and family members. Three years later, they welcomed the first of their two children. The couple recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in April 2022 before shocking fans with news of their split on Oct. 4, 2022.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," Mowry wrote on Instagram. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles that same day.

Read on to learn more about Tia Mowry's husband, Cory Hardrict.

He is an actor

Ser Baffo/The CW

Hardrict began his acting career in the 1990s with appearances in shows like Smart Guy, That's So Raven, Felicity, Once and Again and ER. He made his cinema debut in the 1999 romantic comedy Never Been Kissed, which also starred Drew Barrymore. Since then, he has starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, most notably American Sniper, He's Just Not That Into You, Lincoln Heights, All Eyez on Me, The Chi and All American: Homecoming.

He's also served as a producer for features including Neighborhood Watch, Destined, The Outpost and Karen. In February 2022, Hardrict starred in the music video for Nicki Minaj's single, "Do We Have a Problem."

He met his wife at the start of his career

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Hardrict relocated from Chicago to Inglewood to start his acting career. He landed a role in the independent slasher film Hollywood Horror, but like many aspiring actors, he picked up a few extra jobs to make ends meet. During that time, he met his future wife, who was riding high on the success of her popular sitcom.

"I had odd jobs. I worked at K-Mart, graveyard shift, security," Hardrict told Essence in an interview. "That's when I was just grinding man. I met my wife during them days. She was with me. She was just coming out of Sister, Sister, but they had everything man and I didn't have anything. I had a studio apartment, sleeping in the corner, no furniture for almost two years."

The actor also revealed how his and Mowry's relationship got its start after they met on set. "I was waiting on a bus stop — after I shot my first film. Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride. I was embarrassed. I was downtown. They gave me a ride and we were friends ever since," he explained. "They took me to Inglewood, so that's how that relationship started."

Mowry later told PEOPLE that her mom encouraged her to give him a chance. "I remember my mom sitting me down and saying, 'Look Tia, this guy seems really nice and you should give him a chance.' That's when we started hanging out," she said.

He proposed on Christmas Day

John Wolfsohn/Getty

The actor popped the question on Christmas Day in 2006 in front of Mowry's family.

"I knew something was up because he came over to my parents' house and he was acting strange," the actress recalled of the memorable day. "He went to the bathroom three times in 10 minutes and he was sweating profusely. I was like 'Cory, are you okay?'"

But it was all part of Hardrict's plan. He enlisted the help of his future brothers-in-law to throw Mowry off track before dropping down to one knee with a ring he designed himself.

"He was crying, I was crying," Mowry told PEOPLE. "It was just one of the best moments of my entire life."

He is a father of two

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hardrict and Mowry welcomed son Cree Taylor on June 28, 2011, in L.A. In May 2018, Mowry gave birth to the couple's second child, daughter Cairo.

The actress praised Hardrict for being a supportive husband and involved dad the following year.

"He's washing dishes. He's giving my daughter and my children a bath and I'm also taking out the trash," she told PEOPLE.

"When Cory watches my kids, I'm not like 'He's babysitting," she added while making air quotes. "He's just taking care of his children, doing his job as a parent."

He lost his mother to Leukemia

The Chicago native lost his mother to Leukemia while in high school. But he continued pursuing his acting dream in her honor.

"I had 75 dollars, a plane ticket my cousin bought me, and a dream. I promised my mother, who is in heaven now after dying from Leukemia that I wouldn't give up. She got me involved in extra work. She got sick so I stopped everything and I spent seven months by her bedside in the hospital. She wanted me to continue to pursue acting and eventually make my way to the West Coast and I told her I would," he explained in an interview with Rolling Out.

The Lovelace actor has his name tattooed on his left arm and his mother's name on his left arm, along with a cross.

He waited over a year to kiss Mowry

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Hardrict and Mowry's relationship was a slow burn. They waited until a year after they met to start dating, and it took another year for them to lock lips, as Mowry later PEOPLE.

"I remember during one of our early dates, Cory had set up a picnic — he's very romantic like that. I had on these FUBU sneakers with an orange top and black Capri pants, and he had on an Allen Iverson jersey with a big fro. That was the day he had first asked to kiss me. It was all very sweet," she explained.

He's the founder of a production company

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

On Jan. 19, 2022, Deadline announced that Hardrict was set to produce his first film, Conmen, under his Hardcor Films production company.

He told Deadline that his mission with the project was to create "timeless, high-quality films" akin to those he loved growing up.

"Hardcor Films had been a mission of mine for many years," he said. "I am excited to take the next step in my career, and I am blessed to collaborate with like-minded partners who want to make a cultural difference. The change will not come if we wait for someone else to give it to us."