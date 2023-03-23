Who Is Simone Ashley's Boyfriend? All About Constantin 'Tino' Klein

Simone Ashley has found the Anthony to her Kate.

The Bridgerton actress recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend Constantin "Tino" Klein by sharing a black-and-white photo of them cozying up at the 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards afterparty, which took place in February 2023.

"@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos ❤️," Ashley captioned the snap, which shows Klein wrapping his arm around Ashley.

While the two only just recently went public with their romance, they've been hinting at their relationship for a few months now.

During an interview with British Vogue in November 2022, the actress shared that she was happily taken. Though she didn't reveal her boyfriend's identity at the time, she noted, "I'm very happy. We haven't gone public yet and we're having those conversations about how we can get there before anyone else does."

From his college background to how he met Ashley, here's everything to know about the Bridgerton star's boyfriend.

He went to King's College London

Per his LinkedIn profile, Klein has had quite the education. He studied Bachelor of Laws at King's College London from 2007 to 2010, where he also received the Kings College Law School Prize in Jurisprudence. After graduating, he went to BPP Law School before getting his Master of Laws from Queen Mary University of London in 2012.

He's a former lawyer

After studying law, Klein pursued a career as a corporate lawyer. From September 2013 to August 2019, he served as an associate for Debevoise & Plimpton in the firm's International Dispute Resolution Group, based in the London office, per his LinkedIn profile.

He's the CEO of the GP Ice Race

In 2020, Klein was tapped to be the CEO of GP Ice Race, an "automotive winter festival" held in Europe in which people race their cars around a man-made ice track, per GP Ice Race's official website.

Through his position as CEO, Klein created a team to take care of logistics and marketing, eventually taking "the event from occupying a niche corner of the motorsport world to being front-and-center for every motorsports enthusiast on social media," per a previous feature from Hodinkee.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

He met Simone Ashley at the Grand Prix in Monaco

Though it's unclear when Ashley and Klein started dating, they first met in May 2022. In a previous interview with British Vogue, Ashley told the publication that she met her boyfriend (whom she didn't name at the time) at the Grand Prix in Monaco.

They've been linked since 2022

After their initial meeting in May 2022, the two discreetly stepped out together a month later in Arles, France. The couple was photographed together at the "Le Papier (The Paper)" Jacquemus' Fashion Show on June 27, 2022.

That December, Ashley soft-launched their relationship as she posted a series of photos of Klein on her Instagram, including one photo of them vacationing in the snowy mountains together with her dog. "My pooch and snowman in the mountains x," she captioned the post at the time.

They later made their first public appearance together at the 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards after party in February 2023, which Ashley documented on her Instagram the following month when she went Instagram official with Klein.

Simone Ashley threw him a surprise party for his birthday

Though it's unclear how old Klein is, he's seemingly a Sagitatturis as Ashley previously posted about throwing him a surprise party in December 2022. "The best birthday surprise for the best person 🎂 x," she captioned a photo of Klein blowing out his birthday candles on Dec. 19.