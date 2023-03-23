Who Is Simone Ashley's Boyfriend? All About Constantin 'Tino' Klein

The Bridgerton actress recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend, but they've been together since 2022

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 03:30 PM
Simone Ashley and Tino Klein attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

Simone Ashley has found the Anthony to her Kate.

The Bridgerton actress recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend Constantin "Tino" Klein by sharing a black-and-white photo of them cozying up at the 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards afterparty, which took place in February 2023.

"@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos ❤️," Ashley captioned the snap, which shows Klein wrapping his arm around Ashley.

While the two only just recently went public with their romance, they've been hinting at their relationship for a few months now.

During an interview with British Vogue in November 2022, the actress shared that she was happily taken. Though she didn't reveal her boyfriend's identity at the time, she noted, "I'm very happy. We haven't gone public yet and we're having those conversations about how we can get there before anyone else does."

From his college background to how he met Ashley, here's everything to know about the Bridgerton star's boyfriend.

He went to King's College London

Per his LinkedIn profile, Klein has had quite the education. He studied Bachelor of Laws at King's College London from 2007 to 2010, where he also received the Kings College Law School Prize in Jurisprudence. After graduating, he went to BPP Law School before getting his Master of Laws from Queen Mary University of London in 2012.

He's a former lawyer

After studying law, Klein pursued a career as a corporate lawyer. From September 2013 to August 2019, he served as an associate for Debevoise & Plimpton in the firm's International Dispute Resolution Group, based in the London office, per his LinkedIn profile.

He's the CEO of the GP Ice Race

In 2020, Klein was tapped to be the CEO of GP Ice Race, an "automotive winter festival" held in Europe in which people race their cars around a man-made ice track, per GP Ice Race's official website.

Through his position as CEO, Klein created a team to take care of logistics and marketing, eventually taking "the event from occupying a niche corner of the motorsport world to being front-and-center for every motorsports enthusiast on social media," per a previous feature from Hodinkee.

Simone Ashley and Tino Klein attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

He met Simone Ashley at the Grand Prix in Monaco

Though it's unclear when Ashley and Klein started dating, they first met in May 2022. In a previous interview with British Vogue, Ashley told the publication that she met her boyfriend (whom she didn't name at the time) at the Grand Prix in Monaco.

They've been linked since 2022

After their initial meeting in May 2022, the two discreetly stepped out together a month later in Arles, France. The couple was photographed together at the "Le Papier (The Paper)" Jacquemus' Fashion Show on June 27, 2022.

That December, Ashley soft-launched their relationship as she posted a series of photos of Klein on her Instagram, including one photo of them vacationing in the snowy mountains together with her dog. "My pooch and snowman in the mountains x," she captioned the post at the time.

They later made their first public appearance together at the 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards after party in February 2023, which Ashley documented on her Instagram the following month when she went Instagram official with Klein.

Simone Ashley threw him a surprise party for his birthday

Though it's unclear how old Klein is, he's seemingly a Sagitatturis as Ashley previously posted about throwing him a surprise party in December 2022. "The best birthday surprise for the best person 🎂 x," she captioned a photo of Klein blowing out his birthday candles on Dec. 19.

Related Articles
SIMONE ASHLEY
'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Goes Instagram-Official with Her Leading Man in Real Life: 'Best Person'
DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? All About DDG
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Who Is Ireland Baldwin's Boyfriend? All About RAC
Susana Gomez, left, and Maluma attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, in Miami Beach, Fla 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival - Day 3, Miami Beach, United States - 26 Feb 2023
Who Is Maluma's Girlfriend? All About Susana Gomez
Lindsey Vonn and Actor, Diego Osorio attend a game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers on January 19, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE
Who Is Lindsey Vonn's Boyfriend? All About Diego Osorio
Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering
Who Is Brianne Howey's Husband? All About Matt Ziering
Eve and Maximillion Cooper attend Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England
Eve and Maximillion Cooper's Relationship Timeline
Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer attend the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Josh Flagg's Boyfriend? All About Andrew Beyer
Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas attend Opening Of ESPRIT LA Pop-Up On Robertson Blvd. on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rumer Willis' Boyfriend? All About Derek Richard Thomas
Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari
Who Is Bebe Rexha's Boyfriend? All About Keyan Safyari
Jack Osbourne (L) and Aree Gearhart attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jack Osbourne's Fiancée? All About Aree Gearhart
Florence Pugh during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA.
Who Is Florence Pugh's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Charlie Gooch
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore attend the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Brendan Fraser's Girlfriend? All About Jeanne Moore
Austin Kevitch, Camila Cabello
Who Is Camila Cabello's Ex-Boyfriend? All About Austin Kevitch
Madelyn Cline arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3; Jackson Guthy of North of Nine attend Tumblr FUCK YEAH Party
Who Is Madelyn Cline's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Jackson Guthy
Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez
Who Is Bobby Flay's Girlfriend? All About Christina Pérez