Who Is KJ Apa's Girlfriend? All About Clara Berry 

KJ Apa and Clara Berry really know how to keep fans guessing.

Apa and Berry have been dating since at least 2020, when the Riverdale star confirmed he was seeing someone with a coy photo on his Instagram page. The snap featured him kissing a woman whose face was covered by a large hat with the caption "coup de foudre," which means "love at first sight."

A few months later, the pair sparked romance rumors again in August when Apa posted a series of nude photos of Berry from an undisclosed exotic location on Instagram. Despite the steamy shoot, Apa and Berry kept their relationship out of the spotlight until May 2021, when the couple surprised fans by announcing they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, was born on Sept. 23, 2021.

Not long after, the duo sparked rumors that they had secretly gotten married. In October 2021, Apa shared a video of himself pouring Berry's breast milk into his coffee with the caption, "My wife is a milk machine and I love it," prompting fans to wonder if the two had privately tied the knot.

Apa further fueled the flames in April 2022, telling E! News, "Yeah, I mean, maybe I am married. No one's business but mine, baby," when asked if he and Berry had wed. A few days later, however, he clarified to TMZ that he and Berry weren't quite married just yet.

"I don't think we need to put a label on love, but do I want to get married? Yes," he said, before confirming they hadn't wed and pointing to his naked ring finger.

So who is KJ Apa's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Clara Berry and her relationship with the actor.

She's a model and influencer

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Berry is a successful model who has been in the industry for several years. She was first scouted by a modeling agency in 2016, and has since worked with major brands including YSL Beauty, Bulgari, Adidas, Fenty, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Nike and Tommy Hilfiger. Berry has also appeared in fashion magazines like ELLE and Grazia.

In addition to modeling, Berry has also found success on Instagram, racking up over one million followers to date. In an interview with Models.com, Berry explained how she she started building her online presence in order to advance her career.

"I saw in it a business opportunity that I didn't want to lose and I started to love the creative part of it, so I did my best to become who I am today," she said. And while Berry never set out to become an influencer, she eventually started to understand the impact of her following and how she could use it for good.

"For example, I started to notice that when many girls started to write to me to thank me for helping them accept their body because seeing that I accept mine was inspiring for them," she explained.

She's French

Clara Berry Instagram

Though Berry currently spends much of her time traveling the world with Apa, she was born in France. The model spent her early years in the South of France, studying fashion in her hometown of Toulouse before moving to Bordeaux, where she was discovered by an agency.

During an interview with Vice, Berry explained that her upbringing had a major influence on her sense of style. She told the outlet that she's not a fan of Parisian style, which she finds "too serious," and that she has always prioritized comfort first — though she likes to "go wild with clothes."

She welcomed a son with Apa in 2021

Clara Berry Instagram

Berry and Apa kept many of the details about their relationship private after they first started dating. However, the pair did share a very special update with fans in May 2021 — Berry was pregnant!

Apa posted a photo of the couple lounging on the couch with Berry's bare baby bump on full display. The model also posted a series of maternity photos on Instagram, where Apa commented, "she's pregnant btw."

The couple welcomed their first baby, a son named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, on Sept. 23, 2021. Berry posted a photo on her Instagram featuring the baby boy's hands, and wrote, "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love ❤️‍🔥"

One year later, Berry celebrated Sasha's first birthday with a sweet photo on Instagram. "My precious little Shashami is 1 year old today," she wrote next to a photo of her cradling her son by a pool.

She's an artist

Clara Berry Instagram

In December 2022, Berry announced on Instagram that she had taken up a new passion: creating stunning mosaics. The model posted a photo of herself surrounded by pieces of art to announce the launch of her new Instagram profile, @berry.mosaic, dedicated to her mosaics.

On her artist page, Berry shared that her new project had been in the works for a while. "I've been working for months and so happy to show you how it goes," she wrote. In the months since, she's posted photos of everything from tables to vintage stools to a "100-year old tool box," all of which feature her colorful tile work.

She's even getting baby Sasha involved in her passion. In December 2022, she posted an adorable photo of her and her son in front of a table of her supplies. "Berry studio," she captioned the snap.

She has musical talent too

Clara Berry Instagram

Apa isn't the only musician in the relationship. Berry has collaborated with a band called Insomni Club and her vocals are featured on their song "No-Us-Lova." She has the YouTube link to the song in her Instagram profile, but hasn't said much else publicly about her interest in music.

Apa wants to move to New Zealand with Berry

Clara Berry Instagram

Berry's Instagram feed is full of photos from her travels around the world, though lately, the model has been spending much of her time in New Zealand, where Apa is from. In fact, the actor hopes to move back to the country with Berry and Sasha after the final season of Riverdale wraps up in 2023.

"I'll go back [to New Zealand]. Yeah, 100 per cent. I'm going back this year," Apa previously told Us Weekly, "I want my son to know his family over there. I gotta convince my girl to think about moving over there. Maybe."