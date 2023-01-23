All About Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Rumored Girlfriend

Get to know Chase Sui Wonders.

No stranger to the public eye, Wonders is an actress who has held roles in various TV shows and films since graduating from Harvard in 2018 — but most recently, she's been further thrown into the spotlight due to her rumored romance with Pete Davidson.

The actress costarred opposite the Saturday Night Live alum in Bodies Bodies Bodies, a slasher film that premiered in March 2022. While Wonders and Davidson played a couple in the movie, the two have seemingly taken their on-screen relationship off-screen in recent months.

Davidson and Wonders first sparked romance rumors in December when they attended a New York Rangers game together, alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. On Jan. 9, the two were seen snuggled up in a Brooklyn restaurant as they waited on food together.

The couple further fueled their romance rumors when they stepped out hand in hand at Universal Studios Hollywood on Jan. 19, with photos obtained by TMZ also showing them exchanging kisses while on an escalator. Most recently, they were spotted together in Hawaii on Jan 21.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live alum recently spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship with Wonders. "Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," the insider said, adding: "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."

Davidson was most recently linked to Emily Ratajkowski, though a source close to the model and actress confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the pair split after two months of dating. Prior to that, Davidson split from Kim Kardashian in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

The King of Staten Island star was once also romantically linked to Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Ariana Grande, whom he proposed to in 2018.

Here's everything to know about Wonders, from how she got her start in acting to her famed fashion family member.

She costars with Pete Davidson in Bodies Bodies Bodies

Rich Fury/Getty

Davidson and Wonders star alongside each other in Bodies Bodies Bodies, which also features Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott and Myha'la Herrold.

"When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong," reads an official synopsis.

Wonders played Davison's on-screen girlfriend in the film that she described to PopSugar as "very obviously satire" in regards to its "big picture." Aside from poking fun at the generational group, she said that it's a "celebration of Gen Z."

Furthermore, she opened up to The Face magazine in September about her experience working alongside the Saturday Night Live alum, calling him "a total pro who's very good at dramatic acting."

But despite the "dark exchanges" between the two in the film, Davidson was sure to add in his comedic flair. "It was nice to have some relief outside of that, to have a good guy who can bring levity and humor to the role," she said.

Her breakthrough role came on HBO Max's Genera+ion

Warrick Page/HBO

Wonders has appeared in several TV shows and films like Sofia Coppola's film On The Rocks and HBO's Betty prior to her leading role in Bodies Bodies Bodies. Her breakthrough role came as skateboarding cool-girl Riley on HBO Max's Genera+ion in March 2021.

The show followed a group of Gen-Zers in L.A. as they dealt with identity, sexuality, family and more. Despite the show being canceled after only one season, Wonders' told Women's Wear Daily that Genera+ion was one of her "favorite things I ever read" when she first got the scripts, and she was drawn to the journey of Riley from the get-go.

"She was described as an artist who is experiencing all these feelings of youthfulness," Wonders said. "Riley is definitely a girl who is trying to find herself and is a little misguided, and is definitely not comfortable opening up to people."

She has a famous relative who works in fashion

Dominik Bindl/WireImage

It's not hard to notice Wonders' sense of style when she poses on red carpets at premieres and other high-profile events. In fact, fashion runs in her family! Wonders is the niece of designer Anna Sui, an acclaimed fashion designer who's created looks for top models ranging from Naomi Campbell to Bella Hadid.

"I think it was so huge for me to see a person in my family do something so creative and be so great at it," Chase told Teen Vogue of her aunt in March 2021. "It's been so inspiring to see her pave her career path. She's been such a role model."

"When we were three, four, and five, my aunt would let my sister and my cousins and I pick our favorite looks from her shows, and then she would shrink them down," Chase told W Magazine in 2017. "Like these giant fur coats for toddlers. We would then put on our fashion shows because we had so much of her clothing."

She's a Harvard University graduate

Sean Zanni/WireImage

Wonders, who grew up just outside of Detroit, is a Harvard University graduate with a bachelor's degree in film studies and production. She attended from 2014 to 2018, earning the Magna Cum Laude honor upon graduation, per her LinkedIn bio.

During her time at the school, Wonders was involved in various activities outside of her studies. She was on the club hockey team, participated in several student-directed shorts and wrote for the Harvard Lampoon (the university's humor publication, of which notable alumni include Conan O'Brien, Andy Borowitz and Greg Daniels).

She was very shy as a kid

Rich Fury/Getty

Despite Wonders' high-profile career, she was very shy growing up and suffered from "extreme stage fright" as a kid. "I spent [my childhood] kind of shrouded behind my mom and just would not talk to strangers," she told Teen Vogue in March 2021. "I was always in the background [of plays] because I did not like to speak, and I had extreme stage fright."

She previously dated Riverdale's Charles Melton

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

Chase was previously linked to Riverdale star Charles Melton, whom she first sparked romance rumors with when they were spotted together in March 2022. While they kept a relatively low profile in the months that followed, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram in July 2022.

The Riverdale star shared a photo of the two leaning into each other while sporting matching Brooklyn Cyclones hats at a baseball game. Melton simply captioned the now-deleted pic, "🧢⚾️🤷‍♂️."