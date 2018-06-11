Everything to Know About Cazzie David, Larry David's Writer Daughter Who Dated Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson confirmed last month that he and ex-girlfriend Cazzie David had gone their separate ways — and now, the Saturday Night Live star is engaged to Ariana Grande.

After several weeks of dating, Davidson, 24, and Grande, 24, are set to tie the knot, PEOPLE confirmed Monday. The news comes on the heels of his split from his long-term ex.

While some may primarily recognize her as Larry David’s eldest daughter — he also shares daughter Romy, 22, with ex-wife Laurie David — Cazzie has independently made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Here’s a six things to know about 24-year-old Cazzie.

1. She Dated Pete Davidson for Roughly Two Years

In May 2016, Davidson opened up to PEOPLE about dating Cazzie. When asked if he was intimidated about dating the Seinfeld creator’s daughter, he said, “Well, I’m not dating him.”

“I just love her very, very much,” he admitted.

Davidson said of Larry, 70, “He’s the sweetest man in the world, he’s the coolest,” and added, “We get along really well.”

“I listen to everything he says very carefully because you want to retain it all,” the comedian said.

Throughout their relationship, Cazzie frequently shared cuddly and loving photos of herself and her ex-boyfriend on Instagram.

But last month, after roughly a two-year-long relationship, Davidson confirmed that the pair broke up in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of a video interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

After Davidson was asked about his relationship status with Cazzie, he revealed, “We’re not together anymore.”

“Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” he shared. “Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

When Rosenberg said, “you’re going to be okay,” Davidson responded, “yeah, probably,” and added of Cazzie, “she’ll be fine.”

Days after he confirmed the split, PEOPLE reported that Davidson and Grande were dating.

2. She Loathes New York City

In April, Cazzie wrote a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, in which she detailed all of the reasons she doesn’t like the Big Apple.

“When I tell people how much I hate New York, they say, ‘You just haven’t had the New York experience yet.’ First of all, I’ve had the experience, and I hope to never experience it again. I tell them that I lived in the city for one full summer for a Vanity Fair internship, to which New Yorkers respond with, ‘New York is the worst in the summer; you have to be there in the fall or spring.’ Thanks to global warming, there now seems to be only about two weeks of fall and spring. Personally, I prefer not to live somewhere that’s only tolerable for four weeks out of the year because I’m not a hibernating bear,” she wrote.

She later added in the column, “In New York, everything is caked in filth. You sit in cabs that millions of people have sat, sweated and barfed in. Or the subway — an enclosed pod composed of germs and walking viruses with arms and legs. When I’m in the city, I try to avoid touching anything and everything. ”

3. She’s an Actress and Executive Producer

Following in the footsteps of her famous father Larry, Cazzie works both in front of and behind the camera lens. She co-created, starred in and wrote for web series Eighty-Sixed, and in March, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Cazzie scored her “first TV development deal” was “set to star in, write and executive produce comedy Half-Empty for Amazon Studios.”

The series “follows a sardonic girl in her final year of college whose overactive imagination leads to catastrophic thinking and hilarious mishaps. David penned the script alongside her writing partner Elisa Kalani,” the outlet reported.

4. She Graduated from Emerson College

Two years ago, Cazzie graduated from the Boston-based school and earned a B.A. in Writing for Film and TV, according to the college’s website.

To celebrate being a member of the class of 2016, she shared a photo of her school ID card in December 2015 with the caption, “we out.”

5. She Lives at Home with Her Dad

For the March issue of In Style, Cazzie wrote an essay on why she decided to live at home after graduating college.

“I moved back into my dad’s house right after graduating from college and have been there for nearly two years. When you move back home, you’re quickly reminded of all the pros and cons of your earlier life. (Pros: free food, no rent, and an overall feeling of safety. Cons: not being able to smoke weed where you want.) However, none of these factors explicitly contributed to my decision; I’m living at home as long as I can because I want to spend as much time as possible with my dad before he dies,” she wrote.

Cazzie continued, “Yep. He’s dying. No, he is not sick — nor has he been diagnosed with anything. Not yet, anyway. But someday he will die, because everyone dies. So every moment with my father must be cherished. Yes, he’s in great health and will, hopefully, be 130 when he passes away, but it doesn’t matter. He’ll go someday. It is 100 percent going to happen because no one has ever not died before.”

6. She Has a Really Cute Cat

She introduced her furry feline to Instagram in November 2014 has since frequently posted photos of her cute kitty.

“My cat looks like a rotisserie chicken,” she wrote in September 2016.

Keep them coming, Cazzie.