Who Is Sam Claflin's Girlfriend? All About Cassie Amato

Get to know Sam Claflin's girlfriend.

While the actor portrays a character with a complicated love life on Amazon Prime Video's TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six, in real life he's happily dating model Cassie Amato.

After sparking romance rumors with their flirty Instagram exchanges, the two went public with their romance in September 2022.

Before Amato, Claflin was married to actress Laura Haddock from 2013 to 2019, with whom he shares two children, daughter Margot and son Pip.

In August 2019, the actor announced their separation in a joint statement, saying, "Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together."

Recently, Claflin opened up about his divorce from Haddock and the initial struggle of being a single dad to his two children.

"I'd been through quite a lot personally at the time," Claflin recalled to Variety. "I was in a really bad place. I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers."

"Then this job coming out the back of that was just the most fun, joyous fresh start," he said of beginning his work on Daisy Jones.

Here's everything to know about Claflin's new girlfriend.

She's a model

Amato is a model based in Los Angeles and often posts photos from her shoots on Instagram. Per her social media, she's signed with Zombie Model Management, The Industry Model Group, Marilyn Agency and Forte Model Management.

Amato previously told It's Now Cool that modeling has been a "dream job" for her after growing up watching the Victoria's Secret Fashion show every year.

"It was THE biggest event of the year for me," she told the publication. "Looking back now, I think that young obsessive passion really lit a fire in me for what was to come. Modeling was a larger than life kind of thing for me as a kid; I didn't know a career in it was actually tangible until I grew up and really tried and wanted it bad enough."

She initially pursued a career in fashion

After graduating high school, Amato was initially accepted into fashion school. In fact, she actually started modeling as a way to earn money for school. "I [pursued modeling] only for that specific reason," she told It's Now Cool. "After many 'nos' that I didn't accept I kept pushing and eventually was given a shot and signed with my first agency. I started working fairly soon after and it turned into a full time job for me. I decided I'd ride the wave as long as I was working consistently."

She's obsessed with pilates

As the daughter of a nurse, Amato told It's Now Cool that she's always "been extremely passionate about health — physical and mental." She added that Pilates and working out have been extremely beneficial for her.

"Pilates has been my answer to everything for years now," she told the publication, joking that working out has become a "second religion" for her as she's gotten older. "It's been a best friend to my anxiety and really stressful times in my life. When I want to just veg out I always allow that, but nothing feels better than all those happy juices that are released when I workout so that's really the inspo: the change you feel inside."

Sam Claflin/Instagram

She's been in some high-profile relationships

Before Claflin, Amato was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio before eventually dating NBA player Chandler Parsons. The two were together for a year before breaking up in 2019.

She was first linked to Sam Claflin in summer 2022

Amato and Claflin first sparked dating rumors in summer 2022 when the two began leaving flirty comments on each other's Instagram posts. However, it wasn't until September 2022 that the couple went public with their romance.

On Sept. 15, Claflin went Instagram official with the model as he shared a photo of them sitting on a bench alongside a French flag and heart emoji. A few days later, the two were photographed holding hands during a stroll in London.

She supported Sam Claflin at the Daisy Jones and the Six premiere

As Claflin stepped out for the premiere of his series Daisy Jones and the Six, he had the support of Amato. Though the two didn't walk the red carpet together, the model later shared photos of her getting ready for the event on Instagram.

"What a magical night 🎥🍿🥂The intoxicating, outstanding talent that IS @daisyjonesandthesix is going to knock your f*cking socks off 🎸🎤," she captioned the post, to which Claflin cheekily replied, "You knock my socks off."