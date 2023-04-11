Who Is Phoebe Dynevor's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Cameron Fuller

The Bridgerton actress sparked dating rumors with Cameron Fuller after the two showed PDA in London

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 05:00 PM
Phoebe Dynevor, Cameron Fuller
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage; John Sciulli/Getty

Get to know Phoebe Dynevor's new love interest.

In April, the Bridgerton actress was photographed showing PDA with actor Cameron Fuller during a stroll in London. Fuller was shown with his arm wrapped around Dynevor's shoulder and their hands interlocked.

The newfound romance comes almost two years after Dynevor was linked to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The couple dated for five months before they ultimately split in August 2021.

While Dynevor is best known for her role as Daphne on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Fuller is no stranger to the spotlight either. In addition to various acting roles, his dad is a famous producer who has worked on a number of notable horror films.

Here's everything to know about Dynevor's rumored new boyfriend.

He's an actor

Fuller has appeared on several shows over the years, including Insecure, Into the Dark and The Goldbergs, however, he is most known for his role on The Last Ship.

He graduated from the University of Southern California

Cameron Fuller
Cameron Fuller/Instagram

In 2017, Fuller graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. He celebrated the achievement on his Instagram with a photo of him in his cap and gown with the caption, "I'm grateful to all of those who have supported me throughout this journey."

He runs a popular YouTube channel with Gregg Sulkin

In addition to his various acting roles, Fuller is also a popular YouTuber. He runs a YouTube channel alongside actor Gregg Sulkin, where they do various challenges, share vlogs and even have celebrity guests on the show. Many of Sulkin's Wizards of Waverly Place costars have appeared on the show to recount their time on the Disney Channel series.

His father is a famous producer

Cameron Fuller
Cameron Fuller/Instagram

Fuller's father is Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, who has worked on a number of notable horror films including The Purge films, A Quiet Place movies and 2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Fuller has posted many sweet tributes to his father on social media over the years, often praising his work as a producer. "No words can even describe how proud I am of my dad. Go see this movie. You won't regret it," he captioned a photo of him and his dad with John Krasinski following the premiere of A Quiet Place in 2018.

Two years later, he paid tribute to his dad again as A Quiet Place Part II was released. "overwhelmed with emotion," he wrote alongside a photo of him tearing up as he embraced his dad. "i walked out of the movie theatre last night and immediately broke down in my dads arms. i haven't done that in my entire life. i am so beyond proud of him & can't wait for everyone to see this movie. ❤️"

Phoebe Dynevor isn't the first big name he's been linked to

Before sparking dating rumors with Dynevor, Fuller was linked to Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale in 2022, after they were spotted on several dinner dates. Prior to that, he dated influencer Lauren Elizabeth for over two years.

He and Phoebe Dynevor were first linked in March

Dynevor and Fuller were first spotted together in March 2023, per The Daily Mail, as they left a hotel in New York City together. However, they didn't spark dating rumors until a month later when they were photographed holding hands in London. During their April outing, they also met up with Fuller's father as they shopped around town.

Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Love is in the air for Phoebe Dynevor! The "Bridgerton" star has confirmed her new romance with Cameron Fuller, and they looked absolutely smitten with each other during their recent outing in Notting Hill, London. They even made a stop at the trendy organic food store, Planet Organic, where they were joined by Fuller's father, Brad Fuller. Pictured: Phoebe Dynevor, Cameron Fuller BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller Stroll Hand-in-Hand in London Outing
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Met Chase Sui Wonders' Family as Source Says They're 'Seeing Where It Goes'
Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and K.J. Apa attend the "Riverdale" Photo Call during 2019 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2019 in San Diego, California
'Riverdale' Cast: Everything to Know
Simone Ashley and Tino Klein attend Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse
Who Is Simone Ashley's Boyfriend? All About Constantin 'Tino' Klein
Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson
All About Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson's Rumored Girlfriend
Alexander Skarsgard attends a conversation at 92Y; Tuva Novotny 'Annihilation' film premiere
Who Is Alexander Skarsgård's Girlfriend? All About Tuva Novotny
Florence Pugh during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA.
Who Is Florence Pugh's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Charlie Gooch
DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? All About DDG
Miley Cyrus's Rumored Boyfriend Maxx Morando
Who Is Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend? All About Maxx Morando
Madelyn Cline arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3; Jackson Guthy of North of Nine attend Tumblr FUCK YEAH Party
Who Is Madelyn Cline's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Jackson Guthy
Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline
BRIDGERTON (L to R) PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON and RUTH GEMMELL as LADY VIOLET BRIDGERTON
Phoebe Dynevor Reveals She Won't Be in 'Bridgerton' Season 3 But Is 'Excited to Watch as a Viewer'
Lindsey Vonn and Actor, Diego Osorio attend a game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers on January 19, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE
Who Is Lindsey Vonn's Boyfriend? All About Diego Osorio
OUTER BANKS (L to R) MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON, RUDY PANKOW as JJ, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADISON BAILEY as KIARA in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
The Cast of 'Outer Banks' : Everything to Know
pete davidson, chase sui wonders
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Show Some PDA During Another Hawaiian Getaway
Niall Horan
Niall Horan's Dating History