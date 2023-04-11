Who Is Phoebe Dynevor's Rumored Boyfriend? All About Cameron Fuller

Get to know Phoebe Dynevor's new love interest.

In April, the Bridgerton actress was photographed showing PDA with actor Cameron Fuller during a stroll in London. Fuller was shown with his arm wrapped around Dynevor's shoulder and their hands interlocked.

The newfound romance comes almost two years after Dynevor was linked to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The couple dated for five months before they ultimately split in August 2021.

While Dynevor is best known for her role as Daphne on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Fuller is no stranger to the spotlight either. In addition to various acting roles, his dad is a famous producer who has worked on a number of notable horror films.

Here's everything to know about Dynevor's rumored new boyfriend.

He's an actor

Fuller has appeared on several shows over the years, including Insecure, Into the Dark and The Goldbergs, however, he is most known for his role on The Last Ship.

He graduated from the University of Southern California

Cameron Fuller/Instagram

In 2017, Fuller graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre. He celebrated the achievement on his Instagram with a photo of him in his cap and gown with the caption, "I'm grateful to all of those who have supported me throughout this journey."

He runs a popular YouTube channel with Gregg Sulkin

In addition to his various acting roles, Fuller is also a popular YouTuber. He runs a YouTube channel alongside actor Gregg Sulkin, where they do various challenges, share vlogs and even have celebrity guests on the show. Many of Sulkin's Wizards of Waverly Place costars have appeared on the show to recount their time on the Disney Channel series.

His father is a famous producer

Cameron Fuller/Instagram

Fuller's father is Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, who has worked on a number of notable horror films including The Purge films, A Quiet Place movies and 2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Fuller has posted many sweet tributes to his father on social media over the years, often praising his work as a producer. "No words can even describe how proud I am of my dad. Go see this movie. You won't regret it," he captioned a photo of him and his dad with John Krasinski following the premiere of A Quiet Place in 2018.

Two years later, he paid tribute to his dad again as A Quiet Place Part II was released. "overwhelmed with emotion," he wrote alongside a photo of him tearing up as he embraced his dad. "i walked out of the movie theatre last night and immediately broke down in my dads arms. i haven't done that in my entire life. i am so beyond proud of him & can't wait for everyone to see this movie. ❤️"

Phoebe Dynevor isn't the first big name he's been linked to

Before sparking dating rumors with Dynevor, Fuller was linked to Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale in 2022, after they were spotted on several dinner dates. Prior to that, he dated influencer Lauren Elizabeth for over two years.

He and Phoebe Dynevor were first linked in March

Dynevor and Fuller were first spotted together in March 2023, per The Daily Mail, as they left a hotel in New York City together. However, they didn't spark dating rumors until a month later when they were photographed holding hands in London. During their April outing, they also met up with Fuller's father as they shopped around town.