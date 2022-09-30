Who Is Brittany Bell? All About the Model Who Shares 3 Kids With Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is officially a father of 10.

The Masked Singer host announced on Sept. 30, 2022, that he had welcomed his 10th child — his third with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon and Bell previously welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon in February 2017, followed by daughter Powerful Queen Cannon in December 2020. The pair first announced they were expecting their third child together in August 2022.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," the TV host captioned a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity shoot.

Cannon, who also welcomed his 9th child with model LaNisha Cole in September 2022, praised Bell for being "the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey" while sharing the birth news of his and Bell's second son, Rise Messiah Cannon.

"She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general," he wrote of Bell on Instagram, adding that ahead of Rise's birth, "she didn't want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!"

So who is Brittany Bell? Here's everything to know about the former Miss Arizona USA and her relationship with Nick Cannon.

She was born in Guam and attended Arizona State University

Bell was born in Barrigada, Guam, but later relocated to Arizona for college at the age of 17. She enrolled at Arizona State University to pursue a degree in broadcast journalism, becoming the first college graduate in her family.

The model went back to school to pursue a master's degree in psychology in 2020, when she was pregnant with her second child with Cannon. Bell announced on Instagram that she had been accepted to Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. "Doctorate is the goal and masters is first up! I can't wait! Pursuing my masters in psychology while pregnant and taking you along that journey," she wrote alongside a selfie of her smiling in a Pepperdine University sweatshirt.

Bell graduated and received her master's from Pepperdine in May 2022. She shared her achievement on Instagram, writing, "It's been a journey. Raising my first born, a pandemic, pregnancy of my second while in my Masters program, birthing her in between, nursing on class breaks, pressing through summer, and pushing through every final, volunteering, and working, and now here graduating with my Masters…. Still I Rise ✨♥️ tears of joy today." The proud mom also shared a sweet photo of her and Powerful Queen posing in coordinating orange-and-blue outfits in honor of Pepperdine's colors.

She was an NBA dancer and host

While studying at Arizona State, Bell became a dancer for the Phoenix Suns for three seasons. Since Bell had a background in broadcast journalism, she also served as a host for the team, participating in promotional broadcasts during games.

She was crowned Miss Arizona USA and Miss Guam

Larry Marano/Getty

After graduating college, Bell pursued both modeling and broadcasting careers in Arizona and Los Angeles. She also began competing in pageants, something she was always interested in but had previously put off to focus on her studies.

"The main reason I'm doing this is because I'd like to be a good representative of Arizona," Bell told Suns.com in 2009. "I'd like to be an example of someone who pursues their goals, goes after that they want and most of all, helps the community."

Despite having no formal pageant training or coach, Bell was crowned Miss Arizona USA in 2010, and joined the Miss USA competition that year.

Though she didn't win Miss USA, Bell found success in the pageant industry again in 2014, when she was crowned Miss Guam. She went on to compete in 2014's Miss Universe pageant.

Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

In June 2022, Bell returned to the Miss Arizona pageant as a judge, bringing along her daughter Powerful Queen for the experience.

She and Cannon have a great co-parenting relationship

Brittany Bell Instagram

Bell and Cannon spend plenty of time together while raising their kids, and have shared several sweet moments with Golden and Powerful Queen over the years.

In April 2022, the foursome attended the Gazillion Bubble Show together. Cannon shared a video montage from the day on Instagram, writing that the event was becoming "a family tradition." That same month, Bell, Cannon and their little ones headed to Sesame Place in San Diego, where they posed with Elmo in a series of photos posted by Bell.

The co-parents have also celebrated the holidays together, with Cannon even dressing up in a bunny costume for a family photo during Easter 2022. "We had our eggs with CHEESE! 🐣 😀 The Bunny came with his best!!" Bell captioned a snap of her and Cannon posing with Golden and Powerful Queen.

Cannon previously discussed spending the holidays with his kids during an interview with PEOPLE Now in 2018, noting that his twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with Mariah Carey, were loving their role as big siblings to Golden. "They love it," he said. "We get to spend every holiday together. Golden just took his first steps, and they were there helping him walk."

They throw elaborate birthday parties for their kids

Brittany Bell/instagram

When it comes to their little ones, Bell and Cannon go all out for birthdays. For Golden's 5th birthday in February 2022, the pair threw the little boy a grand Black Panther-themed bash, complete with a ball pit, light-up dance floor and "Wakanda Forever" birthday cake.

Along with a video montage from the day, Cannon praised Bell on Instagram, thanking her for her "tireless effort, compassion, care, strength, intuitiveness and most importantly LOVE for our family." He continued, "Every meticulous detail doesn't go unnoticed, you are amazing @missbbell and our 5 year old son feels it all and he is only going to continue to strive because Mommy loves so deeply and only wants him to be the best Super Hero we know he can be!!"

Bell and Cannon also pulled out all of the stops for Powerful Queen's first birthday in December 2021 with a Christmas-themed party. The proud parents documented the elaborate celebration on Instagram, which featured sledding on real snow and even a visit from Santa. Bell and Cannon posed with the birthday girl in festive red-and-green outfits as Powerful Queen dug into a smash cake.

A few days after the extravaganza, Cannon gave Bell a shout-out on Instagram while showing off the 1-year-old's "brilliant" reading skills.

"Wow!!! Look at this brilliant baby!! They got mad when we named her POWERFUL QUEEN! Y'all lucky I didn't go with my other choice GENIUS EMPRESS!! LOL 😂" he captioned a video of Powerful Queen reading flashcards. "I can't take any of the credit here though! That's all her amazing Mommy @missbbell 🙏🏾❤️"

They visited Guam together ahead of their third baby's birth

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Shortly after announcing that they were expecting their third baby together, Bell and Cannon headed to Guam with their two kids for some rest and relaxation. The Masked Singer host shared a series of snaps from the trip to Bell's home country, including one where he holds her bump as they pose in front of a sunset and a few fun selfies with Golden and Powerful Queen.