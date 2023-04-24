Who Is Carol Burnett's Husband? All About Brian Miller

Carol Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, have known each other since the '90s.

The couple first met in Long Beach, California, while the comedian was there for a show. After a few years of dating, the couple married in November 2001.

"We have a terrific relationship," the actress said of her husband during her 2007 feature on PBS' American Masters. "And I feel so fortunate at this time of my life to be with him. And all of my friends have just totally embraced him. And he loves all of my buddies, so it works out great."

Prior to her relationship with Miller, Burnett was married to actor Don Saroyan from 1955 to 1962 and to the later television producer Joe Hamilton from 1963 to 1984. Burnett and Hamilton had three daughters together: Carrie, Jody and Erin.

So who is Carol Burnett's husband of over 20 years? Here's everything to know about Brian Miller.

He's a musician

Kevin Winter/Getty

Miller is the principal drummer in the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. He was previously the orchestra's personnel manager.

Besides playing drums, he also works as a music contractor for venues like the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. As a music contractor, he has assembled teams of musicians, conductors and producers for events like the Hamilton and Waitress national tours and concerts with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

He and Burnett wed in November 2001

Burnett andMiller got married in November 2001.

"He's funny and not easily intimidated," she once told PEOPLE of her husband, who is over 20 years her junior. "As we get older, the gap between our ages narrows. If you were 40 and married a 20-year-old, I don't think you could communicate like [we do]."

Their wedding occurred just two months before Burnett's oldest daughter Carrie died from lung cancer-related pneumonia. She was 38 years old.

He supported Burnett after her daughter's death

Greg Mathieson/Shutterstock

In an October 2022 appearance on the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett shared how Miller supported her moving forward with her play Hollywood Arms after Carrie's death. The mother-daughter duo wrote the play together, and it was performed in Chicago and on Broadway.

"Carrie passed away and I... Well, I'm her mom, and I didn't want to get out of bed," Burnett shared. "And my husband — [the show was] going into previews — said, 'Carol, you owe this not only to Carrie but you owe it to [director Hal Prince] to finish.' "

Burnett and Miller flew to Chicago for the play's previews. "We're on the plane, my husband and I, to Chicago, and I said a little prayer to Carrie," she recalled. "I said, 'I'm going to be doing this but I don't want to be alone. Be with me. Somehow be with me. I need a sign you're going to be with me even though you're not present physically.' "

He and Burnett were granted temporary guardianship of her grandson before a permanent guardian was named in 2022

In January 2020, Burnett and Miller were granted temporary guardianship of Burnett's grandson, Dylan amid her daughter Erin's substance abuse issues. A permanent guardian was named in 2022.

In a 2020 statement, Burnett said, "Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson."

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time also read, "Carol is Dylan's maternal grandmother and Brian is Carol's husband of nearly twenty years. Although Brian is not Dylan's biological grandfather, he has known Dylan for Dylan's entire life and loves him like his grandson."

He has joined her on red carpets

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Over the years, Miller has often accompanied Burnett to awards shows and on red carpets. The two attended the Golden Globes in 2020 and the opening night of Tootsie on Broadway in April 2019. Miller also joined Burnett at the 2003 Kennedy Center Honors, where she was one of the evening's honorees.

He and Burnett enjoy dinner dates

Ryan Miller/Getty

In April 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burnett told The Hollywood Reporter how she and Miller were spending their time at home.

"I miss going out to dinner or whatever but that's a small price to pay," she said. "My husband and I watch old movies, play Scrabble, do crosswords and go for walks. … Where we are in Santa Barbara, the restaurants are doing takeout and I feel it's important to help support the restaurants, so we've done a lot of that."

He produced Burnett's 90th birthday TV special

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

To celebrate Burnett's 90th birthday on April 26, 2023, NBC is releasing a 2-hour tribute to the icon called Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.

According to Deadline, Miller is an executive producer of the special. The show will premiere on Burnett's birthday, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

This isn't the first special Miller has been involved with a television special for his wife. In 2017, he was the music contractor for The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special.