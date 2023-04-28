Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Husband? All About Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt has worked in television for decades, so it's no surprise that she met her future husband, Brian Hallisay, while working on a TV show.

After briefly costarring in the unaired pilot for the 2011 TV series Love Bites, Hewitt and Hallisay reconnected on the set of The Client List, in which Hallisay played Hewitt's estranged husband. PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement in June 2013, just days after news broke that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple went on the get married in November 2013 and have since welcomed three children together. They have also reunited on-screen in Hewitt's show 9-1-1, which she currently stars on.

While they are relatively private when it comes to their relationship, the Party of Five alum has shared a few rare glimpses into their life together over the years.

So, who is Jennifer Love Hewitt's husband? Keep reading to learn more about Brian Hallisay.

He worked as an investment banker before becoming an actor

Valerie Macon/Getty

Despite his longtime desire to become an actor, Hallisay didn't major in drama when he was an undergraduate at Cornell University. "It had always been a childhood dream to become an actor. I also liked history and economics, so I pursued them in college," Hallisay told the Chicago Tribune in 2008. "I was an investment banker for a bit, until I finally decided to pursue acting in Hollywood."

Ultimately, Hallisay shifted his focus to acting, which would lead him to meet his future wife.

He and Hewitt first connected while filming The Client List

Jaffe/Braunstein/Kobal/Shutterstock

After filming an unaired pilot for a series titled Love Bites, Hewitt and Hallisay reconnected on the set of the Lifetime series The Client List. Hewitt starred on the series as a single mother named Riley Parks, and Hallisay played a reoccurring character, Hewitt's character's ex-husband, before being promoted to a series regular in season 2.

It was during this time that the two actors fell in love off-screen. However, the series was canceled after two seasons in November 2013, just a few months after Hewitt and Hallisay had publicly announced their engagement and pregnancy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision came after lengthy negotiations between Hewitt and the show's producers. Hewitt allegedly wanted their real-life relationship and pregnancy written into the show, but the "actress' vision did not gel with what producers had in mind."

He and Hewitt got married in November 2013

Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram

On Nov. 26, 2013, Hewitt and Hallisay welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Autumn James. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2014, Hewitt revealed that her secret wedding to Hallisay had taken place just "five days before [Autumn] was born, basically."

The actress told host Ellen DeGeneres, "It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed Bath & Beyond, because that's what married people do." She added of Hallisay: "He's an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky."

He shares three children with Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram

After welcoming Autumn, the couple welcomed their second child, son Atticus James, on June 25, 2015. The family then became a party of five when Hewitt and Hallisay welcomed their third child, son Aidan James, on Sept. 9, 2021.

When it came to raising their family, Hewitt and Hallisay decided to forgo hiring help. "We didn't have a night nurse, we didn't have a nanny," Hewitt once told PEOPLE. "We haven't ever had any of that stuff. It's been really interesting to do it all ourselves."

He was Hewitt's "rock" during the births of their children

Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram

Hewitt has shared that Hallisay was very supportive in the delivery room during the births of all three of their children. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the birth of her second child, she joked: "He should be a male doula."

"I was really worried that I was going to get that face — 'Mmm, what's happening here?' — and I'm not good at the faces so I would've been like, 'What does that mean? What does that mean!' " she continued, "but he was just like, 'This is great. I am so proud of you right now. This is awesome, you look beautiful.' I was really proud of him."

She shared a similar sentiment while discussing her third pregnancy with PEOPLE in May 2021. "During labor, he's like a rock, solid," Hewitt said. "You would never know if he was panicked, or worried or stressed or anything — he's just really good."

But there was one quirk about Hallisay that Hewitt couldn't help but mention, telling PEOPLE: "The only thing about him and labor that really makes me laugh is that he eats a lot of snacks. Usually in my hospital bag it is like an outfit for me and outfit for the baby, and then snacks for Brian!"

His birthday is on Halloween

Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram

Hewitt revealed on Instagram in October 2021 that her husband was born on Halloween. "Halloween was always one of my favorite holidays," Hewitt wrote. "And then I got to marry a Halloween baby!"

Sharing a spooky photo of her husband, Hewitt continued, "Celebrating you is the greatest thing we get to [do] today my love. You make our lives brighter everyday and I feel so lucky to be yours and for our kids to have the best daddy! Happy Birthday to our whole world!"

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star frequently posts about her love of Halloween on Instagram and shares glimpses of her family's festivities each year.

He reunited with Hewitt on 9-1-1

Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram

After working together on Love Bites and The Client List, Hallisay and Hewitt reunited on screen in season two of Hewitt's show 9-1-1. "It was just lovely to go to work together," Hewitt said during an interview with ET Canada at PaleyFest 2019. "We both had never been able to play characters like this in our careers, these characters with dark, twisted things to them. And, so, that's been really fun for us."

In April 2019, Hewitt also celebrated working with Hallisay on Instagram, captioning a picture of the two of them in bloody makeup, "Tonight my heart is so full. I am so proud of my husband's performance."