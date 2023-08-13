Who Is Madison LeCroy's Husband? All About Brett Randle

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has been married to Brett Randle since 2022.

It was a whirlwind romance for the pair, who fell for each other while they were both on vacations with separate groups of friends. Randle was so smitten with LeCroy that he flew to South Carolina just days after they met to take her on a date. The couple dated for about six months before he popped the question (with the help of LeCroy's son, Hudson). In November 2022, LeCroy and Randle hosted two wedding celebrations.

Fans of Southern Charm have probably noticed that Randle didn't appear on the most recent season of the show. He appears to be a relatively private person, and LeCroy has made it clear that she intends to respect that while maintaining her own life as a public figure. That said, he clearly doesn't mind having his picture posted on her Instagram, so fans still get some sweet glimpses into their life together.

So who is Madison LeCroy's husband? Here's everything to know about Brett Randle.

They met in Arizona

Madison LeCroy Instagram

LeCroy and Randle met while they were each on trips in Arizona with friends. LeCroy shared some details with PEOPLE in October 2021.

"He chased me out of the restaurant and he was like, 'I've got to get your number and I have to take you on a date,' " she said.

LeCroy shared that she turned to her group of friends she was traveling with and said, "'That's him, y'all.' I was like, 'I'm marrying that man.' There's something about him that I've never felt before in my entire life. I knew right then."

He's from Roseville, California

Madison LeCroy Instagram

Randle is reportedly from Roseville, a city near Sacramento, California. But distance didn't stop him from pursuing LeCroy, who is based in South Carolina. She shared with PEOPLE that when they first met in Arizona, she told him where she lived and he responded, "'No problem, I'll fly to South Carolina.' " She continued, "He flew the next day and took me on a date. [He's] very committed and made the effort."

LeCroy has also shared that while the two have settled near Charleston, Randle will "go back and forth" as needed for work, but "pretty much he [will] be here [in Charleston] full time."

He proposed to LeCroy after six months of dating

Randle asked LeCroy to marry her in October 2021, after they'd been together for six months. She told PEOPLE that Randle proposed during her belated birthday celebration the couple was having with her son, Hudson. Randle treated them to a limo ride and dinner before popping the question at home.

LeCroy shared, "The next thing you know we come back home and I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited."

He asked Hudson's permission before proposing to LeCroy

Madison LeCroy Instagram

Before proposing, Randle made sure that LeCroy's son, Hudson, was on board.

"When he asked my son if he could propose, my son said, 'Yeah as long as I'm a part of the proposal.' It was very sweet. Hudson goes, 'My mom, I know she'd love a limo. So let's get her a limo and take her out to dinner for her belated birthday.' "

LeCroy posted a series of fun videos from the birthday/proposal night to Instagram, including a few clips of Hudson and Randle dancing. Hudson is her son from her relationship with Josh Hughes.

Randle and Hudson have a good relationship

Madison LeCroy Instagram

If that sweet proposal story and dancing clips didn't already make it clear, Randle and Hudson have a great relationship. LeCroy spoke about their bond in an interview, saying, "There's definitely a level of respect there, and I see Hudson look up to him, as do I. So it's nice to be able to have just such a good influence on Hudson."

She went on, "I know, if anything, he would take care of me, he would take care of [my son] Hudson. I feel safe with him."

LeCroy shared more sweet words in another interview, saying, "When we asked my son, 'What did you think the first time you met Brett? He said, 'That he was the one. I just lost it. I was like, 'You are so smart, I knew that too.' "

Randle and LeCroy bought a home together in March 2022

LeCroy shared the exciting news that she and Randle had bought a home in South Carolina with an Instagram post captioned, "Look at us buying a house and sh*t."

In an interview with BravoTV.com, she said that they had put an offer in on the house in March. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house boasts a square footage of 2,848 feet and is located in a suburban area of Charleston. "I literally am living in Pleasantville, like in the best way possible. Everyone is just so welcoming. I've never been this happy in my life," LeCroy said.

Randle and LeCroy got married (twice!) in November 2022

Madison LeCroy Instagram

The happy couple tied the knot first at a Charleston, South Carolina, courthouse and then, three days later, they had a larger celebration in the Chablé Maroma in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

"It was a super chill, relaxed day — isn't that every bride's dream?" LeCroy told PEOPLE. "We didn't want to have some elaborate wedding here in Charleston with 300 people. That just wasn't our vibe. And if it wasn't for Hudson, we probably would have just eloped and [not done] a wedding."

She added that the couple chose Riviera Maya because they'd been there together and knew their guests would love it. For their wedding, she wore a white Reem Acra dress and carried a bouquet of white peonies, while he donned a Tom James linen suit and brown loafers for the beach wedding.

Randle has seven siblings

In July 2022, while she was speaking about their upcoming wedding plans, LeCroy mentioned that Randle has a big family.

"I'm only having 30 people," she said at the time. "It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it's pretty much his family and my family and that's about it. Very intimate."

He hasn't appeared on Southern Charm but may appear in season 9

Madison LeCroy Instagram

LeCroy is happy sharing her life with followers and Southern Charm viewers, but the same can't be said of her husband. Although Randle is often featured in LeCroy's Instagram posts, he's never tagged, which suggests he either doesn't have an Instagram account or wants to keep it very low-key. He also doesn't appear to have public-facing profiles on Twitter or LinkedIn, and it doesn't seem as though he's given any interviews to media outlets.

LeCroy has joked about her husband's lack of social media, saying, "He's so hot, I have to keep him off the grid so the girls will keep off. I mean, have you seen him?"

In July 2022, LeCroy shared that Randle wouldn't appear on season 8 of the show, saying, "That was his preference, and I have to respect people if they want their privacy. He didn't sign up for this, he just happened to fall in love with a girl who is in the media."

But she teased the possibility of Randle appearing in season 9 and beyond, saying, "Hopefully, if everything is going well who's to say we might not see him next season?" Season 9 of Southern Charm is set to premiere in September 2023.

She was clear about her priorities, telling PEOPLE, "I will protect Brett at all costs. If that means me ever having to leave the show to protect what I have with him, then sayonara, I'm out of there!"

Randle is athletic

Madison LeCroy Instagram

It's clear from LeCroy's Instagram posts that Randle's got some athletic ability. According to Instagram, he's comfortable on the golf course and the slopes.