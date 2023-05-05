Who Is Ashley Benson's Boyfriend? All About Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson has a new love interest in her life: Brandon Davis.

The Pretty Little Liars actress and the oil heir first sparked romance rumors in January 2023 after they were spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship that February.

"They have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," said a source close to the couple.

Davis, who is the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, has been making headlines long before meeting Benson. In the mid-2000s, he frequently partied with Paris Hilton and briefly dated actress Mischa Barton.

So, who is Ashley Benson's boyfriend? Here's everything to know about Brandon Davis.

He is an heir to an oil fortune

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The grandson of a billionaire oil tycoon, Davis is an heir to a massive fortune. His grandfather, Marvin Davis, built his wealth through lucrative business deals in both the oil and entertainment industries.

According to his 2004 New York Times obituary, the elder Davis sold his oil holdings in the early 1980s and began investing in entertainment and real estate, acquiring companies such as 20th Century Fox, Pebble Beach Company, the Aspen Skiing Company and the Beverly Hills Hotel.

He has four siblings

M. Caulfield/WireImage

Davis has two brothers, Alexander and Jason, and two half-sisters, Mariella and Isabella Rickel, from his mother's second marriage.

Jason Davis, an actor best known for voicing Mikey Blumberg on the ABC animated series Recess, died from a Fentanyl overdose in February 2020 at age 35.

He dated Mischa Barton

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Benson isn't Davis' first Hollywood girlfriend. In 2004, he began dating The O.C. actress Mischa Barton after they were introduced at a charity event. Their relationship lasted slightly over a year, and their breakup was confirmed in July 2005.

"They are no longer together but they remain close friends," Barton's publicist, Craig Schneider, told PEOPLE at the time.

Davis confirmed the news via his publicist Ken Sunshine, telling PEOPLE, "I wish her only the best."

He was friends with Paris Hilton

Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage

In the mid-2000s, Davis was a close friend of Paris Hilton, and the pair were often seen together at restaurants and nightclubs.

In one snap posted by Hilton in 2013, she and Davis were photographed at a Jay-Z concert along with nightclub owner Richie Akiva. "Killing it at the Jay Z Concert with my crew 🎶❤️🎶👬👯," Hilton captioned the photo.

He's dabbled in art curation

Theo Wargo/Getty

After his public friendship with Hilton fizzled, Davis spent several years largely out of the public eye. In 2016, he returned by launching an art pop-up in Beverly Hills. The show was titled "Malpais" and featured works by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.

"I love Bosco's work. It reminds me of Yves Klein, an artist I grew up loving, and it has its own feel. It's unique in its own way," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "I'm just following my passion. I've been an art collector for many years. I've been transitioning into the launch of Brandon Davis Projects. I see an opportunity to bring artists that don't have representation to L.A. and to potential other cities."

He and Benson were first linked in January 2023

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Davis and Benson sparked romance rumors when they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game together in January 2023. The couple was seen laughing and smiling, with Davis' arm slung over Benson's leg.

They also attended a friend's birthday party together and, in early February, were photographed on a double date with actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John, in photos obtained by Just Jared.

His relationship with Benson was confirmed in February 2023

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

In February 2023, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Davis and Benson's relationship.

Neither Benson nor Davis have spoken publicly about their relationship yet, and they will likely continue to keep things low-key.

"I usually keep my relationships private," Benson told Cosmopolitan UK in 2021, shortly after her breakup with rapper G-Eazy. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."

Before her relationship with the "Him & I" artist, Benson dated model and actress Cara Delevigne for two years.