Who Is Keshia Knight Pulliam's Husband? All About Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James are preparing to welcome their first child together.

The Cosby Show star married the actor in 2021, and the pair announced in December 2022 that they were expecting a baby. Pulliam welcomed her first daughter, Ella Grace, with ex-husband Edgerton Hartwell in 2017.

Since her star turn as Rudy Huxtable, Pulliam has thrived as a director, producer and entrepreneur with Keshia's Kitchen Collection, her line of seasonings and spices. She also hosts Married at First Sight: Afterparty on Lifetime.

But she's not the only member of her household keeping busy. James has an impressive resume of his own, having appeared in national commercials for brands like Walmart and BlackBerry. He also had a recurring role as Agent Bratcher on Outer Banks and several guest appearances on shows like NCIS and Teen Wolf.

Pulliam and James each found success on screen — and they can also thank their careers for helping them find love. The pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019.

"Honestly we just hit it off," Pulliam said of first meeting James. "We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking."

So who is Keshia Knight Pulliam's husband? Here is everything to know about Brad James, from his acting career to his shared life with Pulliam.

He's from Augusta, Georgia

Paras Griffin/Getty

James was raised by his maternal grandparents in Augusta, Georgia. He told Ebony in 2012 that he followed in his grandfather's footsteps, joining the Marines after high school.

The actor again spoke about his background on Ice Cream Convos in 2015. "I'm from Augusta. I'm a Georgia boy," James said. "Even though acting is something I always loved and wanted to do to a certain extent, it's not something I always knew there was an opportunity for, not for me." By breaking into the entertainment industry later on, James explained, he was able to draw from his real-life experiences while acting. "I've been in the restaurant industry, I've been in the Marine Corps, I've done a lot of things," he noted.

James' time in the Marines also contributed to his acting expertise. "If I'm doing a film that has a lot of fighting or it has martial arts, the average person watching it isn't going to know if I have the correct bone alignment in a kick," he said on an episode of Behind the Scenes with Mann Robinson. "But I don't half-a-- it simply because most of the audience won't know. I have to play to the superfans of that genre, because they're gonna be who gives the validation."

He met Pulliam on set

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

In addition to his role on Outer Banks, James is also known for his work on A House Divided, Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse and Netflix's Superstition. He also appeared in Lifetime's Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, which is where he first crossed paths with Pulliam.

James and Pulliam were cast as siblings Charles and Caroline Bingley in the film, and the actors began dating after meeting on set in 2019. "Brad wooed his way into my heart with a box of Krispy Kreme donuts!!" Pulliam joked on Instagram.

Pulliam spoke about her love life while promoting her 2019 rom-com Radio Christmas, though she didn't initially reveal who her new beau was. "We started out as friends, so he met my family, like, at the beginning. … And then it blossomed into something else," she told 11 Alive while playing coy about James' identity.

James has also said that Pulliam gave him quite the look on set. In a 2022 interview with Tamron Hall, he recalled how Pulliam gazed up at him with a "slow bat" of her eyes. "That's when I knew," James said after demonstrating the moment.

Since their fateful meeting, the two have continued to work together. Pulliam and James costarred in the 2022 holiday rom-com A New Orleans Noel, which Pulliam also executive produced. She also directed the film Girlfriendship, where James starred opposite Tamera Mowry-Housley.

"We try to identify the kinds of projects that are going to be good for us to experience together," James told The List. Pulliam added, "We like each other, so it works out well."

He proposed to Pulliam in 2020

Janet Howard

Pulliam and James got engaged in 2020 after the actor popped the question with a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers. "Keshia and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," her rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

To celebrate their happy news, the couple threw an engagement party for their immediate family, including Pulliam's daughter Ella. The actress shared a photo from the evening on Instagram, in which she and James are celebrating in style with Ella by their side.

"This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family," Pulliam wrote.

They got married in 2021

Paras Griffin/Getty

In September 2021, Pulliam and James tied the knot in an intimate celebration at their Atlanta home. Pulliam shared the news on Instagram, writing that while the ceremony "wasn't the large destination wedding we were originally planning," it was "intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!"

James also shared a series of photos from the day on his Instagram along with a sweet message for his new wife.

"I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary," he wrote in part.

They live on a farm

Keshia Knight Pulliam Instagram

When he isn't working, James might be chopping wood on his farm — as seen in a video Pulliam posted in 2022 of a shirtless James working in their yard. The couple have goats, who are named Biggie and Pac, and chickens, including one named Princess Tiana. On the Tamron Hall Show, Pulliam shared that she loved living in Northern Virginia and riding horses as a high schooler, so owning a farm made perfect sense. "This is all new to me," James said. "I'm not from a farm. I was raised by military people."

James gave Pulliam the goats for Valentine's Day, and he keeps a close eye on them as "the goat whisperer," even when that means chasing down a vulture that's about to disturb the peace. "I'm out there fighting to protect the farm," the new outdoorsman captioned an Instagram video in late 2022.

He and Pulliam are expecting a baby

Keshia Knight Pulliam Instagram

The Pulliam-James family is expanding! The couple announced their good news on Instagram in December 2022. In another post, Pulliam told her fans, "Thank you for all the well wishes. We appreciate them, and baby feels all the love!"

In early 2022, Pulliam narrated and was interviewed in the Oprah Winfrey Network documentary Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility. She also opened up with PEOPLE about her fertility trials during the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining that she had already started freezing her eggs when elective medical procedures ceased during the lockdown.

"I think a lot of people didn't realize that, with the world shutting down in the pandemic, it didn't just affect your ability to go to the mall, or to do sporting events the way you want to, but it definitely affected a lot of people from a medical standpoint," Pulliam said. "People were unable to get mammograms and cancer surgery [which] were very much needed."

Her pregnancy was a joyful milestone for the couple and for Pulliam's first daughter, Ella. Speaking with The List about making A New Orleans Noel, Pulliam shared that "family comes first." With her own mother, daughter and husband in tow, "it's a whole family traveling circus whenever we're working," she said.

James added: "Ella would not let us leave without her. If she would have seen that snow and not been able to play in it, it would've been a problem."

They started a production company

Paras Griffin/WireImage

Pulliam and James have been keeping busy behind the scenes with their production company, Jamestown Filmworks. In an interview with The List, James explained that while the company "is in its infant stages," the pair have several projects in the works.

"We have three or four projects on the table right now that we're going through script revisions for, and a series that we're doing called The Script, so you will hear a lot more about Jamestown Filmworks," the actor said.