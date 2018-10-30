Bob Saget Is Married! Who Is His New Wife Kelly Rizzo?

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo are married!

The couple tied the knot Sunday at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.

“Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy,” Saget, 62, captioned a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram.

Photography by Nicole Goddard Photography

So who is Saget’s new wife? Here’s everything you need to know about Rizzo, a 39-year-old food and travel blogger who hosts the streaming series Eat Travel Rock.

They got engaged during an episode of Stranger Things.

“I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee,” Saget previously told PEOPLE. “And she said ‘What are you doing?!’ She got very emotional, and so did I. I tried to put it in words that make sense. I adore her. She’s fantastic and I’m a very lucky man.”

Saget didn’t think he’d find love again.

After splitting from his first wife, Sherri Kramer — to whom he was married for 15 years and shares three grown daughters — Saget didn’t think he’d find happily ever after.

“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” he previously told Closer Weekly. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.”

“My daughters love her!” he added of Rizzo. “She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

They first met in 2015.

The Chicago native and Saget met in early 2015 through a mutual friend.

“I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner,” Rizzo previously told Michigan Ave magazine. “To me he’s just Bobby, my love.”

They love to travel together … and document it through photos!

Since finding romance with Rizzo, Saget has frequently taken to social media to share sweet moments from their trips and adventures together, including New York, Cabo San Lucas and Las Vegas.

They have friends in common.

Rizzo is good friends with Saget’s Fuller House costar John Stamos‘ wife Caitlin McHugh — and the couples actually got engaged just weeks apart. (Stamos proposed to model and actress McHugh on Oct. 22, 2017, and Saget announced his engagement to Rizzo on Nov. 7.)

“John Stamos and I were texting ahead of time,” Saget previously told PEOPLE. “We are incredibly close, and I knew that he was going to [propose] — sorry, Caitlin! — and he knew that I was going to.”

“Then it takes time,” he added. “Because you’ve got to get the ring!”

Saget was married to Kramer from 1982-97. This is Rizzo’s first marriage.