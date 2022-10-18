Who Is Luke Grimes' Wife? All About Bianca Rodrigues Grimes

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has reportedly been married to Bianca Rodrigues Grimes since 2018

Luke Grimes has become a household name thanks to his role as rancher Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. But despite his on-screen success, Luke has managed to keep his personal life pretty private.

He's been married to his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, since November 2018, and the couple only offer occasional glimpses into their lives on Instagram.

They reside in Montana for much of the year, as Yellowstone films in the state. On Instagram, Bianca has made it clear just how much she loves living in "Big Sky Country," and she often shares photos of incredible sunsets and jaw-dropping views. "I love you Montana ❤️," she captioned one post in 2021.

The model also has a sweet nickname for her actor husband. In most of her Instagram posts featuring Luke, Bianca refers to him as "anjo," which means "angel" in Portuguese.

Here's everything to know about Luke Grimes' wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes.

She's a Brazilian model

While Bianca resides in Montana when her husband is shooting Yellowstone, she is originally from Brazil.

Her Instagram feed also includes a plethora of modeling pictures. Dating back to at least 2016, she has posed in all kinds of places, including on the beach in a black bikini and in a studio calling back to classic Hollywood glamour.

She's joined her husband on the red carpet

Luke Grimes (R) and Bianca Rodrigues attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Jason Kempin/Getty

Although Luke and Bianca have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, the model has accompanied her actor husband to some red carpet events. In February 2022, Bianca attended the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she was photographed beside Luke. Bianca wore a sleek burgundy gown, which she paired with nude peep-toe heels.

The couple were also spotted on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards in March 2022.

She's a fan of Canadian singer Colter Wall

Bianca Rodrigues and Colter Wall
Bianca Rodrigues Instagram

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Luke opened up about his musical aspirations, including his plans to record an album. The actor also got candid about the music taste he shares with his wife and what they listen to when they're at home. Luke and Bianca are reportedly huge fans of Canadian country singer Colter Wall. "We have a record player system in our house and Colter's [albums are] sitting right there next to it," Luke said.

In July 2021, Bianca shared a photo taken with Wall in Whitefish, Montana. She wrote, "Got the chance to meet one of my favorite musicians, and he also happens to be an amazing and down to earth guy!"

She and Luke share two cats

Bianca Rodrigues Grimes
Bianca Rodrigues Instagram

The Grimes family has two Bengal cats, Buck and Zelda, who have made several appearances on Instagram and even have their own account. In April 2020, Bianca posed on the couch with one of her cats and wrote, "These are a few of my favorite things..💖."

In May 2021, Bianca posted a photo of their other cat at home looking out of a window. In another picture, the Grimes cats explored a fruit bowl. "Yin and yang," Bianca wrote in reference to Buck and Zelda's contrasting coats.

She and Luke own an Airstream trailer

Although they're based in Montana while Luke is shooting Yellowstone, Luke and Bianca own an Airstream travel trailer. Bianca has shared several photos of the trailer on Instagram, which allows the pair to travel the country.

Bianca shared a photo from the trailer's bed in July 2021. "My happy place," she wrote. In another, the model revealed that the airstream had made it to Taos, New Mexico, writing, "Sheltering all over the place."

She married Luke in 2018

Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues Grimes
Bianca Rodrigues Instagram

The couple reportedly tied the knot on Nov. 21, 2018, and Bianca has posted a few anniversary tributes on Instagram in the past.

In November 2021, Bianca celebrated her wedding anniversary with the Fifty Shades of Grey actor. Sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple on the beach, Bianca wrote, "I'm so lucky to have you in my life ❤️ Happy anniversary anjo! Te amo."

The previous year, Bianca shared another photo seemingly taken from her nuptials. In the picture, the couple sat in a vintage car, with the model wearing a short white dress and her husband in a casual white shirt.

She first shared a photo of Luke in August 2019

Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues Grimes
Bianca Rodrigues Instagram

Bianca shared her first photo of the Yellowstone star in August 2019. In the snap, the couple look like they are about to kiss, and the model simply captioned the picture, "✨❤️."

Less than two weeks later, she shared another photo with Luke in which both of them were wearing bandanas and goggles in the desert. "Burn baby burn 🔥," she captioned the post.

