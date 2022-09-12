Who Is Brett Goldstein's Girlfriend? All About Beth Rylance

Brett Goldstein enjoys making people laugh.

Whether he's playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso or joking about the F-word on Sesame Street, the Emmy-winning actor seems to bring his unique sense of humor to every situation. So it's fitting that his girlfriend Beth Rylance shares his passion for comedy.

The two British comedians have been dating for a while, but they officially confirmed their relationship on Sept. 19, 2021, at the Emmy Awards. A few months earlier, Goldstein's Ted Lasso costar Hannah Waddingham confirmed to PEOPLE that he "has a girlfriend."

So who is Brett Goldstein's other half? From their Emmys debut to ribbing each other on social media, here's everything to know about Beth Rylance and her relationship with the actor.

Rylance and Goldstein confirmed their relationship in September 2021

Goldstein confirmed his relationship with Rylance in a very public way. In September 2021, he won his first Emmy for his role as Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. During his humorous acceptance speech, he gave Rylance a quick shoutout.

"I was very, very specifically told I'm not allowed to swear, so this speech is going to be f---ing short," Goldstein said, adding, "Beth, I love you."

The actor posted the uncensored speech on Instagram a few days after the ceremony, to which Rylance responded in the comments, "I wanna cry so bad, but I don't think I can spare the moisture," per Vanity Fair.

The comedian also joked about her Emmy experience and the identity of her boyfriend in a since-deleted tweet. "Today is the day that my boyfriend goes to the Emmy's as a Best Supporting Actor nominee and I am at home on my second load of laundry," she wrote. "Just to confirm, my boyfriend is Kenan Thompson off of SNL."

She's a Ted Lasso fan

Beth Rylance Instagram

The day after the 2021 Emmy Awards, Rylance posted a photo of herself wearing an AFC Richmond jersey, the fictional English professional football team from Ted Lasso. On the back is "Kent," Goldstein's character's name.

"Okay, but why isn't anyone talking about *my* Emmy's look??? #LetsGoGreyhounds," she captioned the post.

She frequently teases her relationship on social media

Araya Doheny/WireImage / Beth Rylance Instagram

While Rylance hasn't spoken publicly about her relationship with Goldstein, the comedian has hinted about it on social media a handful of times. After Vanity Fair wrote an article about her and Goldstein's relationship in September 2021, Rylance reacted to the piece on Instagram.

Alongside a new headshot she wrote, "Okay FINE I got new headshots done but it was only in case Vanity Fair decide to do another article about who I'm dating without asking me and use a shot of me in prop glasses."

Rylance has also retweeted posts about Goldstein, including his 2021 Emmy win.

She's a comedian and podcast host

According to her Instagram bio, Rylance is an actress and writer. She primarily works in comedy and has appeared in episodes of BBC Laugh Lessons, Comedy Central's Every Blank Ever and The B@IT. Other credits include Ministry of Curious Stuff and Turn Up Charlie on Netflix.

Rylance also teaches workshops at the School of Comedy, a London-based school that teaches children improv, sketch and standup comedy. According to the website, Rylance was a member of the school's original troupe — who performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2007 and starred in a brief TV show.

"Apparently Friday marked 12 years since School of Comedy first aired on @Channel4. This show started my career, changed my life & will forever remain the first and only time @PoulterWill and I were told by a 1st AD 'if you were my kids, I'd smack you,'" Rylance tweeted on the show's 12-year anniversary. The post included throwback pictures of her and her costar Will Poulter.

She also co-hosted the podcast Rules for Life, although the show hasn't released new episodes since 2020.

She and Goldstein have both performed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Leon Bennett/Getty / Beth Rylance Instagram

Rylance and Goldstein haven't publicly revealed where they met, but they both appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe several times over the years.

In addition to Rylance's 2007 appearance at the Festival with School of Comedy, she also appeared in 2010, where she gave an interview with WhatsOnStage alongside Poulter.

In August 2018, Goldstein gave an interview at Edinburgh Festival Fringe with Ticketmaster United Kingdom, revealing this was his "fourth solo show" at Fringe. "The whole thing makes no sense and is utterly pointless, so you might as well just enjoy it," Goldstein joked about what he's learned over the years attending Fringe.

She filmed a Love Island parody with Goldstein during the pandemic

Before Goldstein and Rylance confirmed their relationship, the duo quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, they created a parody of the dating show Love Island and posted videos of the skits on Instagram.

In March 2020, Goldstein tweeted a link to the first and second episodes of their parody, which they titled Lone Island. Rylance also shared a tweet about the show and wrote, "Please don't watch this episode, or he'll make me keep making them. Enjoy this week's episode of #LoneIsland."