Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend? All About Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest has a new love in his life.

The American Idol host has been romantically linked with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky, more commonly known as Aubrey Paige, since 2021 — although they keep their relationship fairly private. The couple rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once since first getting together. Seacrest and Paige were also spotted on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, in July 2022.

"I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," the television host said on an August 2022 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, hinting at his romance with Paige.

So who is Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend? Here is everything to know about model Aubrey Paige.

She's a model

Paige has been modeling for a few years now. According to her Instagram bio, she is currently signed with Genetics Model Management.

Her first big modeling campaign was with Dick's Sporting Goods. In August 2021, Paige posted photos from the campaign on Facebook, writing, "It means so much to have been able to work for a company that originated in my hometown Binghamton, NY. Check it out online, in stores and in the DSG catalog."

She also regularly posts photos of herself from various photoshoots on Instagram.

She met Seacrest in 2021

Seacrest and Paige were first spotted together celebrating Memorial Day in the Hamptons, New York, in May 2021.

In December 2021, Paige posted a rare photo of the two on her Instagram along with the caption, "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼 Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

She grew up in New York before moving to Texas

The model grew up in Binghamton, New York, before moving to Austin, Texas. Per her LinkedIn profile, Paige received her associate's degree in fashion marketing from Austin Community College in 2019.

She now lives in Los Angeles

Not long after graduating from Austin Community College, Paige moved to California.

In May 2021, she posted about getting back to L.A. after some time away, writing on Facebook, "Cheers to a new chapter in my favorite city It wasn't easy getting back out here post Covid, but after a year of reflecting and resetting I finally got my butt back out to LA! I could not have done it without my incredible parents."

She comes from a big family

According to her Instagram, Paige has a pretty big family: she is one of five siblings and has two sisters (Riley and Halley) and two brothers (Elliot and Ethan).

In a May 2022 Instagram post that included several photos of her family, Paige wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to this icon who raised us 5 kids like the ultimate boss with an abundance of love, laughter, and support 💗🙏💁🏽‍♀️ Blessed to be your daughter mama."

She has Kelly Ripa's seal of approval

It seems like Paige has the approval of some of Seacrest's friends — in particular, his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Kelly Ripa.

During an episode of the show, Ripa and Seacrest talked about Ripa's first time meeting Paige at Mark Consuelo's birthday party. Ripa called Paige "the most exciting guest that came."

"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,' " Seacrest remembered. Ripa said, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?' "

She then joked that she "will go into seclusion" if Seacrest breaks up with Paige.

"That's exactly what she said to her," Seacrest said. "I said, 'That's a compliment.' " Ripa added, "I am so fond of her."

Seacrest hinted that he might be thinking about having kids with her

In a December 2021 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Seacrest said that he does want children — and that he has been thinking more about the future since meeting Paige.

In the interview, Seacrest shared, "I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life. I do want to have kids. But I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that … I want to be available and present."

However, in August 2022, the American Idol host said he is in no rush to get married. "I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment," Seacrest said on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I don't think about anything else. Why push it?" He then added, "I think having kids at the right time would be great."

She's into fitness

Just from looking at her social media pages, it's clear that Paige is invested in fitness and health. The model has a whole Story Highlight dedicated to "health," which includes various Stories of her working out and eating healthy foods. She has also posted several exercise videos and tutorials on her TikTok page.

The model even enjoys exercising with Seacrest. In August 2022, the couple were spotted walking home from a gym together in N.Y.C.

She's a screenwriter

In addition to modeling, Paige is also an aspiring screenwriter. In March 2022, she shared a photo of a script in which a pen strategically covers the title, but it says "Written by Aubrey Paige Petcosky, Based on Real Events."

She made her red carpet debut with Seacrest in 2022

The couple attended the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime, marking the first time Seacrest and Paige posed for photos together at a public event.

The model wore a patterned one-shoulder gown to accompany Seacrest, who wore a striped navy suit jacket and gray pants. In April, the pair attended the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala, but didn't stop for photos together.