Who Is Larry David's Wife? All About Ashley Underwood

For a woman who is married to one of Hollywood's most well-known funny men, not a lot is known about Ashley Underwood. She and Larry David were introduced in 2017 when they were seated next to each other at Sacha Baron Cohen's birthday party. David later told The New York Times, "We were seated next to each other, I think with that in mind."

Underwood and her cat moved in with David and his daughter, Cazzie David, in 2019 — an arrangement that David admittedly said was tough on all three of them. The comedian also told The New York Times, "There's not a moment in the day when there isn't friction between at least two of us."

Clearly, however, Underwood and David have found a way to make their relationship work: The two got married on Oct. 8, 2020, in Southern California.

Ahead, read everything to know about Larry David's wife, Ashley Underwood.

She is a producer who has worked with Sacha Baron Cohen

Underwood has worked in Hollywood since at least 2018 when she joined the team behind Baron Cohen's Who Is America?. She is also friends with Cohen's wife, actress Isla Fisher, who starred in an episode of David's show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She and David met at a birthday party

Larry David and Ashley Underwood
Ashley Underwood Instagram

The couple have Cohen and Fisher to thank for their relationship. They were introduced at Cohen's birthday party in 2017.

David said to The New York Times, "Much to her surprise, I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn't want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression."

She moved in with David and his daughter in 2019

In February 2020, David told The New York Times that he and Underwood had been living together with his adult daughter, Cazzie, since 2019. David also said that living together hadn't been easy, adding, "There's not a moment in the day when there isn't friction between at least two of us. Then when that gets resolved, two others are at each other's throats and it's invariably about dishes. 'You didn't do the dishes!' Or 'You didn't help with the dishes!' I think that is being screamed all over the world now."

She and David have several pets

Ashley Underwood
Ashley Underwood Instagram

Underwood and David also share their home with a few pets. These include Underwood's cat, Elwood, whom she had before moving in with David, as well as an Australian shepherd the two adopted and named Bernie.

She married David in 2020

They got married in Southern California in October 2020. This was David's second marriage. He and environmentalist Laurie David divorced in 2007.

On July 2, 2021, Underwood celebrated her husband's birthday and referred to his first marriage in a post on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to this lovely man who did two things this past year he swore he'd never do, get another dog and another wife. Here he is searching for a way to escape both. We love you! HBD Larry ❤️."

She and David don't wait for each other to watch shows

David admitted to The New York Times that he and Underwood will start watching shows together only for one person to continue without the other. "Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem," he explained. "You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts and then it's impossible to catch up. And I'll catch her. I'll walk into the room, and she'll instantly click off the TV."

She appreciates David's sense of humor

Ashley Underwood (L) and Larry David attend the Sean Penn CORE Gala benefiting the organization formerly known as J/P HRO & its life-saving work across Haiti & the world at The Wiltern on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Kovac/Getty

Underwood is a clear fan of her husband's humor. As she told GQ in February 2020, it allows the two to come and go from events as they please. Underwood said, "We'll be at a dinner party, and Larry will take his last bit of food and just stand up for us to go. I just shrug. He gets the laugh, and I get to ride his coattails."

She and David keep a low profile

Despite being married to someone as famous as David, Underwood has managed to keep most of the details about her private life away from the public. In February 2022, David delayed the premiere of a documentary on HBO about his life, which might have offered more insight into who Underwood is. "Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience," HBO Documentaries tweeted.

