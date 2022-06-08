Who Is Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend? All About Ari Fournier

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier attend the special screening of HBO Max's "Moonshot" at E.P. & L.P. on March 23, 2022 in West Hollywood, California

Cole Sprouse prefers to keep his romantic life private.

The Riverdale actor grew up in the spotlight and previously dated his costar Lili Reinhart — a relationship that garnered nonstop public attention. When he and Reinhart split in August 2020, he felt "forced" to address the breakup publicly due to how much "public currency" their relationship had.

Now, Sprouse is dating model Ari Fournier and is keeping things very low-key. The duo were first linked in March 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada. Since then, they've gone Instagram official and have shared a few sweet moments with fans on occasion.

From her modeling career to her countryside roots, here's everything you need to know about Ari Fournier and her relationship with Cole Sprouse.

She's a professional model

Fournier is a professional model who is signed with Premier Model Management. She has been working in the industry since she was first scouted as a 15-year-old, and has worked on campaigns for brands such as Aldo, La Perla, ASOS, Nasty Gal and more.

While her life as a model appears to be filled with travel and lots of great fashion, as evidenced by her Instagram, she told Folio Montreal that there's a lot more going on behind the scenes than most people think. "People don't realize that it's not as glamorous as it seems, it takes a lot of hard work and perseverance," she said.

She's French-Canadian

Fournier grew up in Montreal, Canada and speaks French. In 2019, she showed off her Canadian pride with an Instagram photo of her at a hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. She noted in the caption that she felt "right at home" watching the sport her home country is known for.

She grew up on a farm

Fournier currently lives in both Los Angeles and New York City, but before she adopted her bicoastal lifestyle, the model spent her childhood on a farm back in Canada.

"I actually grew up literally riding horses out in the countryside. It was just simple. Horses, dogs, and cats, it was just the most simple childhoods," she said in one of her YouTube videos. "Honestly I'm so grateful for that now because I live such an intense life. I'm really happy that I have a good, grounded upbringing."

She's an animal enthusiast

Fournier's upbringing likely contributed to her passion for animals, specifically horses. The model often posts photos of herself horseback riding to her Instagram.

In February 2022, Fournier announced she had gained a new travel buddy — her Pomeranian puppy Bear. "Meet my little Bear 🧸" she captioned a carousel of photos of the pup. Bear has appeared to adapt to the model's busy lifestyle, accompanying her on work trips and photo shoots.

She has a YouTube channel

During quarantine, Fournier started a YouTube channel that amassed over 3,000 followers. Her videos included makeup tutorials, travel vlogs and videos about her life. The channel currently only has a few videos still up, and she hasn't uploaded new content since she and Sprouse went public with their relationship.

Sprouse has photographed her

Ari Fournier (L) and Cole Sprouse attend Christian Louboutin and InStyle dinner at San Vicente Bungalows on November 14, 2021 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

In addition to acting, Sprouse has a successful second career as a photographer, and Fournier has served as his model on numerous occasions. In August 2021, Sprouse shared a series of photos taken of Fournier for her 23rd birthday. The first picture showed Fournier modeling for Sprouse on a trip to a winery in Napa, California, while the rest of the shots were goofy and playful.

She loves to travel

Cole Sprouse and Ali Fournier Credit: Ali Fournier Instagram

Fournier has had the opportunity to travel frequently thanks to her work, and by her own admission, it's one of the perks she enjoys the most. As Fournier explained in one of her YouTube videos, traveling has taught her a lot about sticking with something even if it's hard.

"I went to China for my first modeling trip which was honestly really intense. It was quite difficult … I was kind of questioning, 'Is this career for me? I'm not sure if I like it,' " she said. "And I was so lucky to have an amazing support system around me. A lot of people believed in me and kept me pushing. Then I went to Barcelona and Milan and, from that moment, I started liking it."

She's received some online hate for her relationship with Sprouse

Ari Fournier (L) and Cole Sprouse attend Christian Louboutin and InStyle dinner at San Vicente Bungalows on November 14, 2021 in West Hollywood, California Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

In March 2022, Sprouse revealed that he and Fournier have received a lot of "online hate" from fans who are still upset about his breakup with Reinhart.

"Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately," he said. "Even on my other friends' accounts, it gets taken down."

However, the couple has not let the backlash deter them, and they continue to show their love for each other on social media. Fournier even weighed in after Sprouse shared a nude selfie to his Instagram in June 2022.

"Good morning to my publicity team," the actor captioned a cheeky shot of his face and bare butt. Fournier responded to the risky selfie by commenting, "How long until this gets taken down."

She's supportive of Sprouse's career

Fournier is a supportive partner to Sprouse in all of his professional endeavors. In March 2022, Sprouse starred in the HBO romantic comedy Moonshot, and Fournier was right by his side at the premiere.