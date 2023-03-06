Who Is Jack Osbourne's Fiancée? All About Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, are now proud parents.

The couple went public with their relationship at the American Music Awards in November 2019, several months after The Osbournes star finalized his divorce from Lisa Stelly, with whom he shares three daughters: Pearl, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora.

Since then, Osbourne and Gearhart have celebrated several milestones, including getting engaged in December 2021 and welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Maple Artemis, in July 2022.

Over the course of their relationship, the pair have shared plenty of glimpses into their life together on social media, and Gearhart often documents their little girl growing up on Instagram. In November 2022, the proud mom shared a photo of baby Maple bonding with her famous grandpa, Ozzie Osbourne.

So, who is Jack Osbourne's fiancée? Keep reading to learn more about Aree Gearhart.

She previously worked as a magazine editor

Gearhart previously worked as an editor at Issue magazine. The publication is focused on the intersection of art, film, music and fashion.

Following her time at Issue, she worked at Poketo, an Los Angeles-based art and design brand where she created a pride video and a newsletter campaign. According to her Instagram bio, Gearhart now works as an interior designer.

Her brother was a child actor

The Osbournes weren't Gearhart's first brush with the entertainment industry. Her brother, Devon, was a child actor. He played Georgie, the son of Naomi Watts' character, in 2007's Funny Games. He also appeared on an episode of Criminal Minds in 2015.

She and Osbourne confirmed their relationship at the AMAs

The couple debuted their relationship at the 2019 American Music Awards in L.A., where they were spotted sitting together and holding hands.

Kelly Osbourne, Osbourne's sister, was also in the audience at the red carpet event. The sibling duo were there to watch their dad perform "Take What You Want" with Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Osbourne later posted a series of photos from the evening, including a cute selfie of him and Gearhart with mustaches painted onto their faces.

She first appeared on Osbourne's Instagram as part of his "girl squad"

Gearhart and Osbourne made their relationship Instagram official over Labor Day weekend in 2019. Osbourne posted a photo of him and his "girl squad" enjoying a "day at the carnival" in Malibu, California. The group photo featured Gearhart, his sister Kelly, two of his daughters and his friend Kimberly Stewart.

Gearhart shared the same photo on her account, marking the first time the reality star appeared on her social media as well.

She and Osbourne got engaged in December 2021

Osbourne asked Gearhart to marry him on Dec. 30, 2021, while they were on a winter vacation. The couple shared the engagement news on Instagram.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me," Osbourne wrote alongside a selfie of him and Gearhart posing in front of a snowy background. "She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her. She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined." He added, "I couldn't be happier then I am right now."

For her post, Gearhart penned, "Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i'll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i'm ready for forever w you + our tribe."

Equally as excited about the news was Osbourne's mom, Sharon, who wrote on Instagram, "Ozzy and I couldn't be happier and more proud of our son Jack's engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness. ❤️."

She shares one child with Osbourne

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together on Gearhart's 31st birthday in March 2022. "Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" Osbourne wrote alongside a photo of him cradling Gearhart's baby bump.

The expecting mother shared the same photo on her own account, writing, "Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn't arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022."

Gearhart documented her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing many photos of her growing baby bump. She also posted photos from her baby shower, including a shot of her posing with her fiancé's mom in front of pink balloons and a sign that read, "Baby O."

Maple Artemis Osbourne was born on July 9, 2022. The dad of four announced the news on Instagram, writing, "I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" He added, "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy❤️."

She has been embraced by the Osbourne family

Gearhart has grown close to the famous family over the course of her relationship with Osbourne.

Osbourne's sister, Kelly, and mother, Sharon, were spotted grabbing lunch with Gearhart in L.A. shortly after the couple's relationship became public.

Over the years, Gearhart has also joined the family on several holidays and vacations. In August 2020, Osbourne shared a photo of himself posing with Gearhart, his parents and his children, captioned, "Vacation vibes!"

The entire extended family spent Mother's Day together in 2022 as well, with Osbourne posting about the petting zoo they had for the celebration.

She's a stepmom to Osbourne's children

Even though they're not married yet, Gearhart identifies herself as a stepmom in her Instagram bio. It's also something Osbourne has praised her for in the past. In his Instagram post announcing their engagement, he wrote, "Her step-mom skills make my heart so full."

The duo have shared many photos of their blended family over the years, including family trips and holiday celebrations. After Maple was born, Osbourne shared photos of his daughters bonding with their new sister. On Valentine's Day 2023, he posted a photo of Gearhart and his four daughters, captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day to my ladies❤️."

She likes to stay active with Osbourne

Osbourne has been open about how living a more active lifestyle has helped him maintain his sobriety and manage his multiple sclerosis.

"I exercise a lot. I do a bunch of jujitsu. I'm great," Osbourne told PEOPLE in 2021.

Gearhart is equally as passionate about being active, as evidenced by her Instagram account. She and Osbourne often post about their adventures together, which include snowshoeing in Montana, hiking with his children, fishing and rock climbing.