Who Is Anna Duggar? Josh Duggar's Wife Announced 7th Pregnancy Days Before His Child Porn Arrest

Anna Duggar wed Josh Duggar in 2008, and the couple have since had six children together, with another on the way

Meanwhile, his wife, Anna Duggar, just announced that she and Josh are expecting their seventh child together, a baby girl.

Anna, 32, met Josh, 33, at a Christian homeschooling convention back in 2006 when she was a teen. The couple tied the knot in 2008 in a televised wedding attended by Josh's large family — who rose to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting — and Anna's own highly religious parents Mike and Suzette Keller.

Days prior to Josh's arrest, Anna defended her husband after an Instagram user asked, "How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?"

"Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," Anna responded.

She also praised her husband in a birthday tribute last month, sharing a photo of their family on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Joshua!" she wrote, "I love being by your side — looking forward to what the next 33 years have in store for us!🤍"

In September, she celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with another photo of their family.

"12 years ago today we said, 'I do!'" the caption read. "I'm so thankful for God's grace and kindness that has continually surrounded our family! Joshua, I'm looking forward to growing old with you! ♥️ "

Even before his arrest for child pornography, Josh has faced various other scandals over the years that have placed Anna in the spotlight, from his time in a rehab facility to his admittance that he cheated on her.

In mid-May 2015, Josh apologized for his "wrongdoing" after a 2006 police report revealed that he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching five underage girls. His sisters Jill, 29, and Jessa, 28, subsequently stepped forward as two of the victims.

Months later, in August 2015, Gawker reported that the oldest Duggar son appeared to have had active accounts on Ashley Madison, a website created to facilitate cheating on your spouse.

Josh ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on Anna in an apologetic statement on the Duggar family website.

Less than a week after Josh's apology, he entered a faith-based rehabilitation center, and he and Anna later entered marriage counseling.

During an episode of Jill & Jessa: Counting On in 2016, Anna tearfully spoke about visiting her husband in rehab.

"This visit was great because it definitely gives a lot of hope, but also the weight of everything is there and so it definitely drives me deeper to my faith," she said.

"I think it's daily, there's going to be a lot of work and there kind of is a long process ahead, but we'll just kind of take it one day at time and keep trusting god and doing the right thing," she added during the episode. "I think there's lots of hope for the future and a lot of excitement. But, in some ways, there are a lot of steps before it's where it needs to be."