Who Is Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife? All About Angela Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich's romance has been going strong for over a decade.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alumnus and Angela first announced their engagement in July 2012 and eventually tied the knot in California that October.

Since then, they have welcomed three children together, Alfonso Jr., Anders and Ava. Angela is also stepmom to Alfonso's daughter Sienna, whom he shares with ex-wife Robin Stapler.

In addition to giving sweet glimpses of their family life on social media, the couple has supported each other at various events. Angela has walked many red carpets with Alfonso as well as attended several tapings of Dancing with the Stars, which Alfonso became the co-host of in season 31 and is slated to return for the upcoming season.

From Angela's career background to the details of her relationship with Alfonso, here's everything to know about the actor's wife of over 11 years.

She was super involved in sports growing up

Per her bio on her website, Angela grew up "on a cattle and hog farm in rural Iowa," where she was heavily involved in sports, including basketball, volleyball, softball, track, gymnastics and springboard diving.

She went to Northwestern University

Her experience with springboard diving earned her a scholarship to Northwestern University, where she eventually graduated with a BA in Communication Studies, per her website.

She actually went to Northwestern University at the same time as Meghan Markle. Following the Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding to Prince Harry, Angela shared a tribute to her "fellow '03 Northwestern alum" on Instagram.

She first moved to Los Angeles to do stunt work

After graduating from Northwestern, Angela headed out west to Los Angeles where she utilized her background as a diver and gymnast to do stunt work, per her website. Though she only planned to stay in L.A. for a few months before enrolling in graduate school, life had other plans and she's been there ever since.

She didn't know who Alfonso Ribeiro was when they first met

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Angela first met Alfonso in 2011 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. However, she didn't know who he was when they first met.

"I didn't know who he was at the time," she recalled to Yahoo Lifestyle in 2018. "He told me he was a director, which [he was]. And I was very much in the 'I don't want to date anyone in entertainment.'"

In fact, Alfonso says he had to make the "first, second, third moves" to get Angela's attention. Though she had initially planned to cut their first date short to watch that night's episode of Grey's Anatomy, she ended up sticking around as she fell for the actor.

"I don't think it was more than 10 minutes that went by, and I was like, huh, he's different than I thought," Angela told Yahoo Lifestyle. From there, they began dating more seriously.

She married Alfonso Ribeiro in 2012

After a few months of dating, Alfonso popped the question during a romantic trip to Lake Tahoe in July 2012. They eventually tied the knot that October in California.

"Last night I got married to the most incredible woman in the world," Alfonso tweeted after the ceremony, with Angela adding, "1st morning waking up as Mrs. Ribeiro = AMAZING!!! So happy and blessed!"

She's a mom

Alfonso Ribeiro/instagram

Angela and Alfonso have three children together: son Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr. who they welcomed in November 2013; son Anders Reyn Ribeiro, who they welcomed in April 2015; and daughter Ava Sue Ribeiro, who they welcomed in May 2019. Angela is also a stepmom to Alfonso's daughter Sienna, who he shares with ex-wife Robin Stapler.

Both Angela and Alfonso have shared a look into their family life together over the years. In addition to penning sweet tributes to their kids for birthdays, they have also brought their children along for various events, such as Disney premieres like Cars 3 and Finding Dory.