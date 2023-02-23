Who Is Kate Walsh's Fiancé? All About Andrew Nixon

Kate Walsh and her fiancé Andrew Nixon had a unique meet-cute.

The Emily in Paris actress met her future husband during an expedition to Antarctica with National Geographic, as she revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It was an incredible trip," Walsh told Kelly Clarkson, adding, "and bonus, you know, I found the love of my life."

Walsh was previously married to Alex Young, whom she wed in 2007. The former couple split in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2010. "I don't think anyone gets married thinking that they will get divorced," she told Redbook. "We certainly did not."

After finding love again with Nixon in February 2020, the Grey's Anatomy star moved to his home country of Australia. In October 2022, she accidentally revealed their engagement during an Instagram Live with her Private Practice costar Amy Brenneman.

Walsh and Nixon are very private when it comes to their relationship, and Nixon himself maintains a pretty low profile. He has, however, accompanied Walsh to her TV show premieres.

So, who is Kate Walsh's fiancé? Here's everything to know about Andrew Nixon.

He met Walsh on a NatGeo expedition to Antarctica

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty

Walsh and Nixon met in a rather extraordinary way: on a ship to the Antarctic just before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We met, as one does, on a NatGeo expedition to Antarctica," she later shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Of the trip, she joked, "[Saw the] penguins, check. Ice, check. Whales, check. Man, check."

Back in February 2020, Walsh documented the excursion on Instagram, posting various photos and videos from the trip. In one Instagram post, she wrote: "#Antarctica 🇦🇶 is impossible to comprehend, capture, photograph, video, or articulate. Maybe that's why we constantly try? This expedition w/ @lindbladexp is a treasure trove of beauty & knowledge & every single crew & staff member help make it so. I am truly awestruck & humbled & trying to surrender & be as present as I can & still chronicle what I can. @sarahlink_ took some of these pics ❤️ #KateGoesPolar #Antarctica."

Nixon also shared posts from Antarctica on his respective Instagram that same month.

He is Australian

While not much is known about Nixon's life prior to meeting Walsh, The Umbrella Academy actress has revealed that he is Australian.

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Walsh described her fiancé as an "Australian gentleman." She added, "He's very sweet. He's the best."

He and Walsh live together in Australia

Walsh relocated from New York City to Perth, Australia, during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since put down roots with Nixon.

"I love the city, I love the people and I feel very, very fortunate, obviously, to have quarantined there and be in [Western Australia] during this kind of crazy time in the world," the 13 Reasons Why star told Australian outlet 9Honey Celebrity.

In December 2022, Walsh gave The Spruce an exclusive tour of her and Nixon's home in Perth and discussed her love of Australia. "I'm really lucky to have a great rounded life right now," she shared. "I feel like that's one of the things living in Australia has given me is a great life, I met the love of my life, and I've got my little old cat and little old dog down there. It's been great to be there and have that be a place of rest and comfort, and then also just have that this just massive abundance of work and so I feel very, really lucky."

Walsh accidentally announced their engagement on Instagram

Walsh let it slip that she and Nixon had gotten engaged during an Instagram Live with her longtime friend and Private Practice costar Brenneman in October 2022. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," Walsh said as Nixon stepped into the camera frame.

Brenneman then told Nixon, "She just 100 percent outed your engagement."

"I did," Walsh admitted to her future husband. "I just outed our engagement." Nixon simply responded, "Aww."

In the video, Walsh's diamond engagement ring is prominently displayed and after it was posted, she shared a photo of her and Nixon celebrating the now-public news with drinks.

He and Walsh made their first public appearance as a couple in Australia

The engaged couple marked their first public appearance together in October 2022 at the 2022 Telethon Gala in Australia. Walsh stunned in a strapless neon gown by Meraki Official, who posted a photo of the couple at the gala on Instagram.

He joined Walsh at the Emily in Paris season 3 premiere

Pierre Suu/WireImage

Nixon and Walsh took a trip to the City of Love for the world premiere of Emily in Paris season 3 on Dec. 6, 2022. The pair coordinated in chic gray outfits for the Paris premiere and posed for photos together on the red carpet. Nixon later shared a picture from the event on his Instagram, which Walsh left a sweet comment on, writing, "We cute @andynix1😍."

Later that month, Walsh cozied up next to her fiancé at a special screening of Emily in Paris season 3 at New York's iconic Paris Theater on Dec. 15, 2022.