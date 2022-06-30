Who Is Alexandra Daddario's Husband? All About Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form tied the knot in New Orleans in June 2022

Alexandra Daddario has found her "most formidable love."

The actress, known for her roles in The White Lotus, Baywatch and San Andreas, recently said "I do" to television and film producer Andrew Form.

It's not known how Daddario and Form first met, but given his prolific career thus far — he co-founded a production company that created massive horror flicks such as A Quiet Place and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre — it's not exactly surprising that they crossed paths.

On May 13, 2021, Daddario made their relationship public by posting a black-and-white photo of the couple on Instagram. Later that year, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Daddario and Form were engaged. They tied the knot in New Orleans in June 2022.

Prior to his relationship with Daddario, Form was married to American-Brazilian actress Jordana Brewster, with whom he shares two sons.

So who is Alexandra Daddario's husband? From sweet Instagram moments to their New Orleans wedding, here's everything to know about Andrew Form and his relationship with the actress.

He is a television and film producer

Like Daddario, Form is in the entertainment industry — only he works behind the scenes. He is best known for his work on the films A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, The Purge and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as the Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Form (alongside Michael Bay and Brad Fuller) also founded the production company Platinum Dunes, which specializes in horror films.

In a February 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Daddario said Form wouldn't be joining her at the SAG Awards because he was busy working. "He produces a show called Jack Ryan. So he is working. If he can get away — yeah, of course. He was my first invite. He's [a] very hard-working man," she said.

He was previously married to actress Jordana Brewster

Before his relationship with Daddario, Form was married to The Fast and the Furious actress Jordana Brewster for 13 years. The pair met in 2005 on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which Brewster starred in and Form produced. In May 2007, they were married in a private ceremony on Nevis Island.

"We started dating in secret — you know, hanging out in my trailer — because it would have been unprofessional otherwise," Brewster told InStyle Weddings ahead of their nuptials.

In June 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Form and Brewster had "quietly separated" earlier in the year. A month later, Brewster officially filed for divorce, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

He has two children

Form shares two sons, Rowan (born in 2016) and Julian (born in 2013), with Brewster. In April 2017, Brewster opened up to PEOPLE about her children's personalities.

"Julian has a massive temper," she shared. "Rowan is very mellow so far, so he's a lot more like my husband, whereas Julian … he gets over things really quickly, so that's like me, but he flares up. I think that's his Brazilian blood."

Following the couple's split in 2020, a source told PEOPLE that Form and Brewster "remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team."

He and Daddario confirmed their relationship with a sweet Instagram photo

It's not clear when exactly Form and Daddario began their relationship, but the actress made things Instagram official on May 13, 2021, when she shared a cuddly black-and-white photo of the couple.

"It was dark and cold and rainy today, a terrible combination, and it didn't make it warmer to wrap him up in my arms but it did make it all seem lovely and nice and joyful," she captioned the post.

He shares a multimillion-dollar home with Daddario

Form and Daddario's relationship reached a new milestone in September 2021 when they purchased their first home together, a $7.3 million mansion in Los Angeles' Hancock Park neighborhood. Dirt reported that the four-bedroom, five-bathroom property previously belonged to John Wells, the TV creator behind shows like Shameless and ER. In the real estate listing, the home was described as "French Mediterranean" in style, with grounds "reminiscent of the French countryside."

After purchasing her new L.A. residence with Form, Daddario put her 600-square-foot apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood up for sale.

He and Daddario made their red carpet debut at The White Lotus premiere

Form and Daddario made their first red carpet appearance together at the California premiere of the HBO series The White Lotus in July 2021. The couple posed for photos, with Daddario in a sparkly dress and Form in a grey suit.

"The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form," Daddario wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the event.

He got engaged to Daddario in December 2021

After Daddario seemingly celebrated the news with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Form were engaged.

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion," Daddario captioned a smiling photo of the couple on Dec. 2, 2021. "You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."

She ended the post by saying: "Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn't be luckier."

Following the engagement, Daddario told PEOPLE that she felt "at peace" with Form. "It feels so exciting," the star said. "But mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky."

He married Daddario in New Orleans in June 2022

Roughly six months after getting engaged, Form and Daddario tied the knot in New Orleans. According to Vogue, the ceremony was held at Preservation Hall with Form's two children serving as his groomsmen and ring bearers. Guests then followed a second line parade through the streets of the city to the reception, Bar Marilou.