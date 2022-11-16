Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second baby together.

The Masked Singer host is already a dad of 11, and Scott has a daughter Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship. Their pregnancy news comes after the loss of Cannon and Scott's son Zen, who died on Dec. 5, 2021, at just 5 months old.

The two shared an exclusive photo with PEOPLE from their nude maternity shoot in November 2022, where a sudsy Cannon leans forward to share a kiss with the model. She shared several more photos of the day on Instagram, writing, "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."

The two were first linked in May 2021, when Scott shared a pregnancy announcement on Instagram and revealed her unborn baby's name, "Zen S. Cannon."

Zen, Cannon's seventh child and Scott's second, was born on June 23, 2021, and died 5 months later from brain cancer. Scott shared an emotional tribute to her son after his death, saying, "It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy. I will love you for eternity. 6*23*21 - 12*5*21."

In addition to Zen, Cannon shares sons Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion and a newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Scott's baby will make 12 kids for Cannon.

So who is Alyssa Scott? From her Wild 'N Out days to expecting baby number two, here's everything to know about the model and her relationship with Nick Cannon.

She is a model

Scott is a model with 275,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares snaps of her modeling clothes, swimsuits and lingerie for various brands.

While it's unclear exactly how long she's been modeling, her career seemingly started when she was just a teen. In 2015, she shared a photo on Instagram of her posing with a throwback ad for LuLu's, where a then-17-year-old Scott posed in a pink skirt and white top with a green bag.

"If only I could go back and tell 17 year old me a thing or two," she captioned the post. "The lu crew let me have this bad boy today and I plan on putting it in my parents living room while their sleeping tonight 😜."

She's appeared on Wild 'N Out

Cannon's show Wild 'N Out seemingly brought him and Scott together, as the model previously appeared on the series. She posted a picture on set on May 23, 2019, posing in a white crop top and shorts.

"When you hear babe was wildin the night before 🤣," Scott wrote in the caption, adding that her time on the show was "nothing but love. so much talent and good vibes!"

Cannon has hosted the improv series for years, although he took a hiatus in July 2020 after he made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast. In February 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the actor would be back on the show, which VH1 had picked up for three more seasons.

She announced her second pregnancy in January 2021

Scott first hinted that Cannon was the father of her second child in a now-deleted Instagram post in May 2021. The nude bump photo was captioned with her unborn baby's name, "Zen S. Cannon," which fans figured out was a hint to the baby's father. Scott previously announced her pregnancy in January, but didn't reveal who the father was.

On Father's Day in June, she seemingly confirmed that Cannon was the father. Scott shared a picture of her and Cannon on her Instagram Story, writing, "Celebrating you today."

She gave birth to son Zen in July 2021

Scott became a mom for the second time on June 23, 2021, when she gave birth to Zen Scott Cannon. She shared the first picture of Zen in July, writing on Instagram, "I will love you for eternity." The black-and-white photos showed the baby sleeping peacefully in her arms.

She and Cannon mourned the loss of Zen in December 2021

Zen died of brain cancer on Dec. 5, 2021, at just 5 months old. Cannon shared the heartbreaking news on his daytime show on Dec. 7, explaining of Zen, "He had this real interesting breathing and by the time he was two months old I noticed … he had this nice sized head, I called it a Cannon head. We didn't think anything of it, he had a normal Cannon head."

"But I wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and the sinus thing checked out," he continued. "We thought it would be a routine process."

They took Zen to the doctor, where they discovered fluid building in Zen's head and a malignant tumor that required brain surgery when the baby was 2 months old. He had surgery and a shunt to drain the fluid.

"We were faithful and hopeful for that time. We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment," Cannon said. "Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom ... "

However, around Thanksgiving, Zen's "tumor began to grow a lot faster." Cannon said he spent "quality time" with the baby and Scott in California, where they went to the ocean together. That was the last time he held his baby before he died.

"I didn't know how I was gonna handle today but I just really wanted to grieve with my family, people who love you. I didn't want to make it about any pageantry so I kind of went back and forth of what I should do but I was always taught, you go through it you grow through it, you keep pushing," Cannon told his audience. "I'm here to show that I can fight through this, I'm feeling it, I'm vulnerable, I'm open. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son Zen."

On Dec. 9, Scott shared an emotional tribute to Zen on Instagram, along with a video montage of his short life. "Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It's a painful reminder that you are no longer here," she wrote.

"I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me," Scott continued. "When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn't come. The silence is deafening."

She added, "These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me. We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can't."

Cannon went on to thank fans for their kind words.

"It's just been an outpouring of love that is really unexpected. I didn't expect it from all over the world I really can't thank you guys enough," he said on the Dec. 8 episode of his talk show.

"When I'm talking about the guilt I don't want even make it about me like, but I say thank you from Alyssa, Zen's mom, and the rest of our family ... She's making it, you know, five minutes at a time," he said. "But it's but those words really, the tweets, it's outstanding."

Cannon also thanked Scott directly for "being that strength and being that rock" amid the difficult time.

"[I'm sending] love to Alyssa, love to her extended family, love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child had to deal with a child with special needs," Cannon said. "I watched her growth ... mothers are superheroes at every aspect, and I want to just take this time out to say she is doing well but continue to pray for her, continue to pray for our entire family. And we're gonna get through it."

She's "at peace" after the loss of her son

Amid the news that Cannon was expecting his eighth child with Tiesi in January 2022, Scott posted an emotional message on Instagram about feeling "at peace" since the loss of Zen.

"It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself," she added. "It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace."

"I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge," she continued. "I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."

Scott also shared an old photo of Zen, writing, "We knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy."

For his part, Cannon struggled with announcing the pregnancy with Tiesi.

"No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away ... All of the news was so unexpected," he said. "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media."

Cannon continued, "And it was just one of those things like, you know, I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open."

She has tattoos with special meanings

Scott has a few tattoos, but she posted about two very special ones on the inside of her middle fingers on Instagram in June 2015.

On her left hand is a triangle with a circle in the middle, and on her left hand is a triangle with a tiny line in the middle. These are the symbols for "understand" and "explore," respectively, which Scott described as the "two key principles in this wild ride of a life I have."

After their son Zen died, Cannon got a tattoo in honor of his baby boy. On an episode of The Nick Cannon Show in December 2021, the host revealed the tattoo, which is an image of Zen looking like an angel.

"Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib," Cannon said. "I'm still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now … It was a lot of pain but it was so well worth it."

He continued, "I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, as my angel."

Then on Feb. 20, 2022, Scott shared a photo of her new tattoo on Instagram: "ZEN" inked along her spine. "Standing in your light ✨," she wrote in the caption.

She is currently expecting her third child

Scott is currently pregnant for the third time and will welcome her second baby with Cannon in December 2022.

She announced the news with a picture of her growing bump on Oct. 26, 2022. In the snap, she wears a form-fitting blue dress and holds her daughter, Zeela.

"With you by my side … 🤍" she captioned the post.

A few days later, Scott confirmed that Cannon was the father of her baby with a steamy nude maternity shoot in a bathtub. The model shared a photo exclusively with PEOPLE and posted pictures on Instagram in November, including one with Cannon kissing her stomach.

"Earthbound DECEMBER 2022 ✨," she wrote alongside one image, to which the Wild N' Out host replied, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

On Nov. 4, Scott shared an update about hearing her baby's heartbeat. She posted a picture on Instagram showing her holding sonogram photos with Cannon standing behind her with his hands wrapped around her baby bump.

"The day we got to see our baby on the monitor," she wrote. "Hearing that heartbeat has helped mine 🤍."

Cannon commented, "Such a great day and beautiful memory forever!❤️"