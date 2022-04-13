The comedian and her husband confirmed on Tuesday that they are divorcing, after eight years together

Who Is Ali Wong's Estranged Husband Justin Hakuta? All About the Fulbright Scholar & His Famous Dad

Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta have announced they are divorcing, prompting many fans to wonder more about the comedian's soon-to-be ex-husband.

Justin, 39, has many accomplishments under his belt, some of which Wong, also 39, has used as material in her standup routines — like how he is a Harvard Business School graduate, for instance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition, Justin is a noted Fulbright scholar, tech entrepreneur and the son of famous TV inventor Ken Hakuta a.k.a. Dr. Fad.

The elder Hakuta is a Japanese-American inventor who developed a famous 1980s-era toy called the Wacky Wall Walker, and also hosted kids' invention program The Dr. Fad Show from 1988 to 1994.

According to his alma mater Carnegie Mellon University, the younger Hakuta was awarded a Fulbright scholarship in 2006 that funded his field study in the Philippines, pertaining to combating human trafficking.

After that, his impressive resume included stints at various companies, most recently as vice president of product at multimillion-dollar tech company GoodRx.

RELATED VIDEO: Ali Wong And Husband Justin Hakuta Are Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

In a 2019 Vanity Fair article, however, Wong mentioned that her husband had left that post, and was unofficially working as her merch guy, selling T-shirts and swag at a booth at her standup shows to fans.

Wong, who shares two daughters with Justin, has been open about her personal life in her comedy, talking about everything from miscarriages to the prenup she signed before marrying her husband.

"It was not supposed to go down like this. I was supposed to be him. I'm supposed to be the one chilling. He graduated from Harvard Business School. I have a BA from UCLA in Ethnic Studies," she said in her 2018 comedy special Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife. "No one could have predicted this outcome, so much so that before we got married, his family made me sign a prenup, and now if we get divorced, their son is f––."

The pair confirmed they were divorcing this week, with Wong's rep confirming the news to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source also told PEOPLE of the former couple.

The comedian and actress first met Justin at a friend's wedding reception in 2010 and immediately hit it off. After a few years of dating, the couple wed in San Francisco on November 27, 2014. They later welcomed two daughters, Mari in 2015 and Nikki in 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her 2019 memoir addressed to her daughters, titled Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life, Wong also mentioned how she signed a prenup prior to tying the knot.

As a result, the Always Be My Maybe star shared she became "more motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband," CNBC reported.