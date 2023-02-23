Who Is Will Arnett's Girlfriend? All About Alessandra Brawn

Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The ultra-private couple went public with their relationship at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys. The following year, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Alexander "Denny" Denison. The pair also co-parent three children together: Arnett's sons Abel James and Archibald William Emerson, whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Poehler, as well as Brawn's son Nash from a previous relationship.

The Arrested Development star and the businesswoman have made very few public appearances in the years since their red carpet debut, and they have yet to directly discuss their relationship.

So, who is Will Arnett's girlfriend? Keep reading for everything to know about Alessandra Brawn.

She was previously the CEO of a clothing brand

Brawn has built a career for herself in fashion. She previously worked as the CEO and co-owner of the clothing brand Chapel, which sold vintage band T-shirts. She discussed the brand and her affinity for band tees during an interview with Vogue in 2016. "I really do have a rule now that if you're going to wear a shirt, you should know at least three or four songs by the band," Brawn told the outlet. "So a part of my job description now is learning all the music of these different artists."

Though she left Chapel in 2017, Brawn was very involved in running the brand and sourcing the vintage T-shirts they sold. One of her favorite parts about working with the brand was seeing how celebrities styled their T-shirts. "Everyone styles them in their own unique way and it's kind of fun to see how it's worn, to see Rihanna wear one as a dress and someone else wear one under a really tailored blazer. It can go in any direction," she explained to Vogue.

She has worked in PR

Before co-founding Chapel, Brawn worked in public relations at Kiki de Montparnasse. Her LinkedIn profile also states that she was the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the New York City-based firm Sidney Garber.

She studied at Emerson College

Brawn studied communications while she was a student at Emerson College from 2007 to 2009. She also attended Columbia College from 2005 to 2007.

She and Arnett began dating in 2019

Brawn and Arnett were first linked in March 2019, when they were photographed holding hands while on a walk in Venice, California, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

She made her red carpet debut with Arnett at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys

The couple went public with their romance in September 2019, when they walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, which was held at The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

She and Arnett have one child together

In February 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that Arnett and Brawn were expecting their first child together. The couple's son, Alexander "Denny" Denison, was born on May 27, 2020. At the time, Arnett's representative told PEOPLE, " 'Denny' is home and everyone is doing well."

Denny is Arnett's third son and Brawn's second.

She has been married before

Brawn married restauranteur Jon Neidich in 2014, and the pair's wedding was featured online by Vogue. "We decided to get married at a family friend's historic villa in Tuscany," she told the outlet. "Jon and I had our heart set on getting married somewhere far away and romantic."

The couple reportedly divorced in 2018, per the Daily Mail.

Her son Denny is not named after the restaurant

During a July 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show, Arnett made it clear that his and Brawn's son is not named after the popular chain restaurant Denny's. "We call him Denny. I know what you're [gonna say] — not after the fast-food chain," he said.

After host Jimmy Fallon asked, "Why not?" Arnett joked, "Everybody who knows me knows that I'm a fan of the Grand Slam breakfast. The price hasn't been right ... yet."