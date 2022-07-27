Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Wife? All About Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White is best known for playing bad boy intellectual Phillip "Lip" Gallagher in Showtime's Shameless, and most recently as the heartthrob chef in FX's hit The Bear.

White's wife, Addison Timlin, is also an actress and has starred in television shows like Californication and films such as Little Sister and That Awkward Moment. The pair even starred alongside each other in the 2008 drama Afterschool.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Timlin and White have been married since 2019 and are parents to two daughters: Ezer, born in 2018, and Dolores, born in 2020.

Here's everything to know about the actress who captured Jeremy Allen White's heart.

She has been acting since the early-aughts

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend Cinespia's screening of 'Dirty Dancing' held at Hollywood Forever on July 1, 2017 in Hollywood, California Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty

Timlin has acted on the stage as well as on the small and big screens, with credits dating back to 2000. She got her start in the national tour of Annie, in which she played various orphan roles before starring as Annie when she was 9 years old.

She played Emily Draper in the 2008 series Cashmere Mafia and Sasha Bingham in the hit series Californication in 2011. Timlin also appeared in Little Sister and starred alongside Stanley Tucci in the 2018 drama Submission.

In a February 2013 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Timlin said she didn't have a strong preference for acting in television versus film, saying, "I prefer working, period. I think that I like doing film more just because when you get a script, you have the story from start to finish, so you can really find the character's arc, and when you walk away from it, you know you're sort of powerless to what happens."

She and White both starred in the 2008 drama Afterschool

Jeremy White and Addison Timlin attend the Afterschool photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st Cannes International Film Festival on May 18, 2008 in Cannes, France Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

At just 17 years old, the young actors starred in the 2008 film Afterschool together.

In 2013, Timlin opened up to Harper's Bazaar about her love life, saying, "I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy. We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance."

While she didn't name White in the interview, she hinted that the sweetheart she spoke of was White after all in an Instagram post years later. She captioned an image of the couple with their daughter in 2020, "I'm so grateful for my 28th year. I married my best friend of 15 years, who happens to be the love of my life. We have the coolest kid in the world who reveals herself to be a true weird like her parents more and more every day. I have beautiful friends and family that restore my soul and I feel so full of love all the time I could just cry forever. At the same time I have never felt more awake to the world and the travesties of injustice within it. I have a fire in my heart that just won't quit. 29 is gonna be loud as hell."

She has two daughters with White

James Allen White and Addison Timlin's daughters Credit: Addison Timlin Instagram

White and Timlin became parents before they were married. On June 29, 2018, Timlin announced that she and White were expecting their first child with a birthday Instagram selfie of the two holding her baby bump. She captioned the post, "We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams. Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come."

On Oct. 20, 2018, the two welcomed their first baby girl, Ezer Billie White.

"Ezer Billie White 10.20.2018 Welcome to the world baby girl, it just got so much brighter," Timlin captioned two photos, one of White with his daughter cradled against his bare chest and the other of the new mom and her baby resting in a hospital bed.

Prior to Ezer's arrival, White opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a father. "I just want to meet her. I'm just excited to have her," he said. "I'm excited to take her home. We are going to take her home to New York for the holidays and my parents will get to meet her. It's their first grandchild. Seeing my parents see her will be incredible."

The couple announced they were expecting another child two years later, and on Dec. 12, 2020, their second daughter was born. Timlin announced the arrival of their newborn with a photo of her breastfeeding her new baby. "Dolores Wild White- born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her," she wrote in part.

She married White in 2019

James Allen White and Addison Timlin Credit: Addison Timlin Instagram

The Little Sister actress and The Bear actor were engaged by April 2019, and they tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2019. Their pals Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were in attendance.

Timlin shared photos on Instagram of the newlyweds beaming at each other and smooching, wearing matching black denim jackets customized with white hearts and the words "Til Death," as well as, "Buddy + Billie."

White also has the pair's pet names for each other tattooed on his arm in the center of a heart.

She's close friends with Dakota Johnson

Not only was Johnson a witness when Timlin and White exchanged vows at their intimate courthouse ceremony, but the Fifty Shades of Grey actress is also the godmother to both of Timlin and White's daughters.

On Johnson's birthday, Timlin posted a sweet Instagram tribute with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Ezer snuggled up in the park, writing, "Happy birthday to my bright and shiny and to Ezer and Dolly's godmother. Here you are looking the most godmotherly of them all. We love you so much, thanks for being born and raising kids with me it's the best."

She is open to her kids becoming actors

Addison Timlin and her daughters Credit: Addison Timlin Instagram

While promoting her 2019 film When I'm A Moth, in which she played a young fictionalized Hillary Clinton, Timlin appeared on the podcast Popternative and opened up about parenting children in an acting family.

When asked if she imagined her children would become actors, Timlin responded, "They're around it. It's what their parents do. It's what basically all of our friends do. It's hard to imagine that they wouldn't be influenced by that in some way but I also really believe that actors are born."

She continued with some joking quips, "I feel like it's that you're born with a certain instinct to punish yourself or something, so I dunno if it's something I really focus on imagining for them, but you just hope that your kids live in the exercise of their passion whatever it is. I wouldn't be surprised at all if they found themselves wanting to be in this business, but if they weren't that would also be great."

When prompted that many actors do not want their children to get into the family biz, Timlin said, "I feel like actors say that [they don't want their kids to become actors] because there is quite a bit of heartache and suffering in the profession, but having said that, there's heartache and suffering in the world no matter what and you just hope you can prepare your kids for the reality of what it is and the best way for you to prepare them for it is that they live with two actors. I hope they can witness the ups and downs and go 'huh, maybe that's not for me.' "

She is White's biggest fan and supporter

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Timlin and White have championed each other's careers throughout their relationship, both with public displays of support and sweet social media posts.

In June 2022, Timlin stood by White's side at the L.A. premiere of The Bear, posing for photos with her husband on the red carpet.

A few days later, Timlin shared a series still of White scrubbing the Chicago sandwich shop floor in The Bear, with the caption, "Today is the day The Bear comes out of the brilliant minds and open hearts and onto your tv screen. It is always a privilege to witness the work Jeremy puts in and the result will always take my breathe [sic] away. Congratulations to the whole team but to Jeremy especially, watching your dreams come true will always put a fire in my heart. I am infinitely proud and also very pleased to turn to you and say-I told you so."

Her husband responded to her post with, "I love you. Thank you for keeping my head right when things get wobbly. And thanks for always listening."

White also returned the favor a week later with a loving tribute for Timlin's birthday.