Who Is Tamera Mowry's Husband? All About Adam Housley

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley have a decades-long romance.

The actress and talk show host met her future husband in the early 2000s after being set up by her college professor. The pair married in 2011 after about six years of dating and have since welcomed two kids: Aden and Ariah.

When it comes to their family life and long-lasting relationship, the couple are very open, often sharing glimpses into their world on social media and their family's YouTube channel The Housley Life.

While Tamera is well known for starring in the '90s sitcom Sister, Sister alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry and co-hosting The Real, her other half also has also had an impressive career in TV as a news correspondent, and now, he owns a winery.

So, what else is there to know about Adam Housley? Keep reading to learn more about Tamera Mowry-Housley's husband and their relationship.

He and Tamera were introduced by their college economics professor

The Baker's Dozen host met Adam when she was a student at Pepperdine University; the pair were introduced by a shared economics professor. Adam had graduated from Pepperdine a few years prior and was visiting his alma mater — and his favorite professor Robert Sexton — when he saw Tamera's picture on the wall of Sexton's classroom.

"I had no idea who the heck she was, I just thought she was pretty," Adam said in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle.

Tamera, busy with her career at the time, told her professor to give Adam her email rather than her phone number because "it's easier to let down." However, Adam rose to the occasion, sending an email that Tamera couldn't ignore.

"I always say, 'He got me with his words,' " Tamera said.

He is a former correspondent for Fox News and an award-winning journalist

Adam had an impressive 17-year career as a journalist and news correspondent. From 2001 to 2018, he was a correspondent for Fox News, per his LinkedIn page. He left the network in 2018 to focus on his family.

​In a statement shared by a spokesperson for the network, according to Politico, Adam said at the time: "After nearly two decades at Fox News, I have decided to leave the network and take some time in northern California to raise our two young children closer to my family, which includes running the family winery and even coaching their sports teams. I could not be more proud of the journalism I did at the network, from war zones, to tsunamis, to watching miners pulled from the ground in Chile, I am grateful for the extraordinary opportunities to have a front seat to history and cover news all over the world."

Adam's career as a journalist took him all over the world, covering breaking news stories on the scene in real time. Per his website, he notably reported from Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain and Jordan during the Iraq War. He also reported from the scenes of many natural disasters, including the 2004 Southeast Asian tsunami and the earthquake in Haiti in 2010.

He had been awarded various accolades during the span of his career, including an Emmy and a Associated Press Award.

He's a former professional baseball player

Before he became a journalist, Adam played baseball — both in college and professionally, as a pitcher. He was an NCAA National Champion in 1992, playing for the Pepperdine Waves.

After college, he played for a handful of professional teams, including the Montreal Expos, who recruited him in 1993, and the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers in their minor league organizations, per his website.

While he doesn't play professionally anymore, he still enjoys going to baseball games on date nights with Tamera.

"I was here for the first exhibition game and won an Emmy for covering the first ever opening day here. We've been going on dates here since we first met in 2005. No matter who you root for, this park never gets old," Adam wrote alongside a photo of him and Tamera at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants.

In March 2020, Adam got back on the Pepperdine baseball field for an alumni game and Tamera was in the stands to cheer her husband on. "Proud wife over here!! @adamhousley back playing ⚾️ at the @pepperdinebaseball alumni game," she captioned a video of Adam up to bat.

He proposed to Tamera in Venice, Italy

Just days after sister Tia announced that she was expecting her first child, Tamera broke the news that she and Adam were engaged.

Adam asked Tamera to marry him while on vacation in Venice, Italy, presenting his bride-to-be with a limited vintage design engagement ring by Viraggio.

"I'm beyond thrilled and feel so blessed to have him in my life," Tamera told PEOPLE at the time. "Not only is he my love, but also my best friend."

The two had been dating for six years, aside from a short break they took for about a year, as Tamera revealed in an interview with EBONY magazine.

"Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year. We missed each other and something was drawing us together, but more than that, we wanted to make sure that this relationship was what God wanted for our lives," she told the outlet.

He and Tamera have been married since 2011

Tamera and Adam tied the knot on May 15, 2011, in Napa, California. The couple said "I do" at an inn and vineyard surrounded by 300 guests, and Tamera's dress was designed by Carolina Herrera. Her twin sister Tia served as her maid of honor.

"I've always wanted an outdoor wedding with lots of flowers," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I feel so lucky to have this beautiful day marrying my best friend."

Over a decade later, Tamera and Adam are still going strong. After celebrating their 10th anniversary, Tamera revealed the secret to their long-lasting relationship during an interview with LiveNOW from FOX.

"Well first off, I never want to give the perception that our marriage is perfect, I don't believe any marriage is perfect," she began. "But, I can say I am happily married and it's because of communication, honesty ... and realizing that in your 10th year of marriage you might have different needs than you did in your first, second or third, and it's important to communicate that need."

"Keep the romance alive," she added.

He owns a winery in California

While the Century Oak Winery in Napa Valley has been in Adam's family for years, he's the current president, according to his LinkedIn.

"Seven generations in northern California and winegrowers in the Napa Valley and Acampo/Lodi for more than 44 years, our family has worked the soils of Northern California to produce some of the best wine grapes in the region and we continue those same hardworking ideals with our family-owned and operated winery dedicated to high-quality wines," reads the winery's website.

Adam has used his wine knowledge to share his picks for wine pairings on the family's Youtube channel.

He shares two children with Tamera

Tamera and Adam welcomed their first child, son Aden John Tanner Housley, in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2012. A few years later, in July 2015, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Ariah Talea Housley.

Adam cited wanting to spend more time with his family as one of the reasons he left his job as a journalist, even noting that he wanted to coach his kids' sports teams. It seems he made good on that promise as he now coaches his son Aden's soccer team, which he often posts about on Instagram.

"Ready for the Ghost Games Soccer Tourney. We clearly know where Waldo is," he captioned an October 2022 photo of himself and Aden in matching soccer uniforms featuring red-and-white stripes.

While sister Ariah doesn't play soccer, she shows up to support her brother and dad. "So apparently yesterday was national daughters day and we both were at soccer allllllllll day. She is a trooper and always there supporting her brother, even when she has to sit with me and the boys on the bench during a game/match. This little one is such a joy. I am blessed to be her father," Adam wrote alongside a photo of Ariah sitting in a folding chair on a soccer field.

He and Tamera love to cook together

One of the ways the couple bonds is through their shared passion for cooking. Adam and Tamera cook together often and document their date nights in the kitchen on their respective Instagram accounts. In their many cooking videos, the pair can be seen trying new recipes and giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

As their kids have gotten older, they have joined their parents in the kitchen as well.

"My mom taught me how to cook around the same age as my children💕 Start em young. So proud of my babies," Tamera captioned photos of Aden and Ariah cooking on Instagram.